They scurry across alleyways. They chew through trash cans. They make a sound that’s something between a hiss and a chatter.

And despite the District’s efforts, the number of rats in Washington seems to be growing.

Complaints to 311 about rodents in the nation’s capital reached an all-time high in 2017 — totaling 5,310, a 50 percent increase from 2016 — and are on track to increase in 2018.

“It’s an eternal war,” said Mark Eckenwiler, an Advisory Neighborhood Commission member who lives on Capitol Hill. “You can kill them in one location and they pop up in another.”

The Washington Post examined more than 15,000 rat complaints reported to the District government over more than five years. In some of the city’s most densely populated areas, where trendy bars and restaurants have proliferated, complaints have increased at staggering rates: Shaw saw a 436 percent increase in complaints from 2014 to 2017, Columbia Heights a 449 percent increase and Capitol Hill a 430 percent increase.