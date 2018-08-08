The government, which did not have a reunification plan in place at the time of the judge’s order, says it has returned all children whose parents have been located and cleared through background checks. But as of , children remain stripped from their parents or guardians and in government custody.

“The reality is, for every parent who is not located, there will be a permanently orphaned child, and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration,” U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw told the federal government at an Aug. 3 hearing about reunifying separated families.