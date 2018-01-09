Virginia’s lists of voters and street blocks are housed in statewide elections department databases, but Virginia Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés said his department has no responsibility to ensure voters are correctly assigned to districts or to implement district changes. The department’s investigation of the 28th House District race was a special project, using a recently acquired and exceptionally limited computer mapping capability to overlay a district map and registration address points to find geographic mismatches. This technology isn’t readily available to many registrars, according to Latham; some use it on an ad hoc basis.

The Post did a similar analysis, but looked statewide for these mismatches between the state House of Delegates map and address points. The result — 6,000 misplaced voters — is an estimate because the addresses counted include only those where the most precise map coordinates were readily available. Also, some of the state’s mismatches may since have been corrected.

There were no mismatches at all or fewer than 10 in the majority of the state's 133 counties and independent cities. Mismatches affecting more than 100 potential voters showed up in 11 percent of localities, and another 16 percent showed mismatches affecting more than 30 registered. The largest concentration was in neighborhoods around Roanoke and the 17th House District. In other areas such as Arlington County, a few address mismatches could involve large residential buildings.