A U.S. District Court will soon decide if it will lift a temporary restraining order barring publication of plans for making 3-D-printed guns, a move that could allow the plans to be published online. Regardless of the decision, it has long been legal in the United States for individuals who are not prohibited from owning firearms to craft a homemade gun for personal use.

The combination of tools and technical skills needed to produce a working firearm are not typical for most people, but 3-D printers could put that ability more easily within reach.