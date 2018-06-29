Regulating abortion would revert fully to state legislatures, many of which have become more conservative and have passed more than 400 laws that restrict access in the past six years alone.

There are four states where abortion would be banned as soon as Roe v. Wade were overturned; Louisiana, Mississippi and North and South Dakota enacted “trigger laws” with delayed effective dates. Ten other states still have pre-Roe abortion bans on the books that never were repealed. Eight states have laws that explicitly protect abortion rights.

Many state laws are challenged in the courts for placing an “undue burden” on women who seek abortions, the current federal standard that the Supreme Court, with Kennedy in the plurality, established in 1992. And some of those will land before the bench, where a new conservative justice may be more open to arguments that the state’s obligation to protect the health of mother and fetus outweighs a woman’s constitutional right to privacy.

The heated battle has begun even without a nominee. There are 51 Republicans in the Senate, and 51 votes are needed to confirm the president’s choice.