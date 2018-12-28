The road to asylum: A look inside the migrant caravans of 2018

This year, thousands of Central American migrants have arrived at the U.S. border, with no certainty about what to do next.

Many say they fled violence and poverty to travel more than 2,500 miles in caravans across Mexico. When they reached the border, they heard conflicting information about the asylum process and frequent news about President Trump’s proposed wall and his opposition to their arrival.

Amid the confusion, migrants have had to decide whether to wait, to turn back or to cross illegally — often with children in tow.