Fit for a Queen: Aretha Franklin's viewing is as fabulous as she was

National
The queen of soul arrived at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in a solid bronze Promethean casket plated in 24-karat gold. She was wearing Christian Louboutin 5-inch patent leather pumps and a ruby red dress. Even in death, Aretha Franklin’s presence demanded your attention.
Outside of the museum a pink cadillac sat parked as fans lined up waiting to bid farewell during a two-day public viewing commemorating the legendary artist. She will be laid to rest on Friday. Here’s a look inside the grand public viewing only fit for a queen.
Cover photo: Mike Segar/Reuters
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Mike Segar/Reuters
PAUL SANCYA/AFP/Getty Images
PAUL SANCYA/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
PAUL SANCYA/POOL/AP
PAUL SANCYA/POOL/AP
Mike Segar/Reuters
Tanya Moutzalias/Ann Arbor News-MLive.com via AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Mike Segar/Reuters