Fit for a Queen: Aretha Franklin's viewing is as fabulous as she was

The queen of soul arrived at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in a solid bronze Promethean casket plated in 24-karat gold. She was wearing Christian Louboutin 5-inch patent leather pumps and a ruby red dress. Even in death, Aretha Franklin’s presence demanded your attention.

Outside of the museum a pink cadillac sat parked as fans lined up waiting to bid farewell during a two-day public viewing commemorating the legendary artist. She will be laid to rest on Friday. Here’s a look inside the grand public viewing only fit for a queen.