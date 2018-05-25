President Trump’s latest attack on the special counsel investigation is this: The FBI inappropriately spied on his presidential campaign. He’s based that evidence-free claim on revelations that the FBI talked to a retired American professor who had conversations with members of Trump's campaign.

But intelligence experts say that's not the same thing as spying. Here’s what you need to know about this debate and how it could affect the investigation into whether Trump's campaign worked with Russia to win the election.