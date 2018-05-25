Your 5-Minute Fix
President Trump’s latest attack on the special counsel investigation is this: The FBI inappropriately spied on his presidential campaign. He’s based that evidence-free claim on revelations that the FBI talked to a retired American professor who had conversations with members of Trump's campaign.
But intelligence experts say that's not the same thing as spying. Here’s what you need to know about this debate and how it could affect the investigation into whether Trump's campaign worked with Russia to win the election.
Cover: Photo Illustration; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Professor Stefan Halper met with three Trump campaign aides in 2016, The Post reports, striking up conversations with them about foreign policy. At some point that year, he began providing what he learned to the FBI.
Photo Illustration; The Bill Walton Show
Until this week, his identity was top secret. But journalists revealed that Halper is a foreign policy expert who is well-connected in Republican and intelligence circles. He worked in past Republican administrations and held seminars at the University of Cambridge with top intelligence officials.
Photo Illustration; Graeme Robertson/Getty Images
Because the FBI had someone talking to his campaign, Trump is now pushing a narrative that the FBI was spying on it. Experts say that’s a disingenuous connection.
Photo Illustration; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Throughout the past week, Trump has been increasingly overstating how the FBI used its informant. Why?
Photo Illustration; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Trump has given no sign he’ll stop claiming his campaign was spied on. His Republican allies in Congress still want the Justice Department to hand over top-secret FBI documents about what else Halper worked on and how it may have aided the Russia investigation.
Photo Illustration; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Amber Phillips is a political writer for The Fix.
Video credit: Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post, JM Rieger/The Washington Post, Justin Scuiletti/The Washington Post, Reuters, AP, "Simon Conway Show"/iHeartRadio, The Bill Walton Show, Wellesley College, Oxford Union, “The View”/ABC