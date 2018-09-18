In the days since Hurricane Florence began to make landfall, some Mid-Atlantic towns have received as much as 35 inches of rain. Across three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — residents have been flooded out of their homes. Roads have turned into rivers navigable only by boat. Rivers have swollen to historic highs. Some have yet to crest.

From the ground, this damage is devastating. From the air, the devastation is overwhelming.

Washington Post staff photographer Carolyn Van Houten documented it during a helicopter ride Monday. This is what she saw and where she saw it.