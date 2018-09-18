In Sight
In the days since Hurricane Florence began to make landfall, some Mid-Atlantic towns have received as much as 35 inches of rain. Across three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — residents have been flooded out of their homes. Roads have turned into rivers navigable only by boat. Rivers have swollen to historic highs. Some have yet to crest.
From the ground, this damage is devastating. From the air, the devastation is overwhelming.
Washington Post staff photographer Carolyn Van Houten documented it during a helicopter ride Monday. This is what she saw and where she saw it.
Leland, N.C.
Population: 19,976
Rainfall: Not yet available
Belville, N.C.
Population: 2,052
Rainfall: Not yet available
Wilmington, N.C.
Population: 119,045
Rainfall: 26.58 inches
Hampstead, N.C.
Population: 4,083
Rainfall: 29.52 inches
Jacksonville, N.C.
Population: 72,447
Rainfall: 25.28 inches
Richlands, N.C.
Population: 1,698
Rainfall: Not yet available
Kelly, N.C.
Population: 544
Rainfall: Not yet available
White Lake, N.C.
Population: 766
Rainfall: Not yet available
Elizabethtown, N.C.
Population: 3,473
Rainfall: 35.93 inches
Dublin, N.C.
Population: 322
Rainfall: Not yet available
Lumberton, N.C.
Population: 21,040
Rainfall: 22.76 inches
Loris, S.C.
Population: 2,680
Rainfall: 23.81 inches
Conway, S.C.
Population: 23,714
Rainfall: 15.55 inches
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Population: 32,795
Rainfall: 15.41 inches
Population numbers were taken from 2010 Census data and 2017 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Rainfall data was as of Sept. 17 and was collected from the National Weather Service.