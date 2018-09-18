This browser does not support the video element.

In Sight

Florence from above: Aerial photos of hurricane damage

By The Washington Post | Sept. 18, 2018

In the days since Hurricane Florence began to make landfall, some Mid-Atlantic towns have received as much as 35 inches of rain. Across three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — residents have been flooded out of their homes. Roads have turned into rivers navigable only by boat. Rivers have swollen to historic highs. Some have yet to crest.

From the ground, this damage is devastating. From the air, the devastation is overwhelming.

Washington Post staff photographer Carolyn Van Houten documented it during a helicopter ride Monday. This is what she saw and where she saw it.

Leland, N.C.

Population: 19,976

Rainfall: Not yet available

Belville, N.C.

Population: 2,052

Rainfall: Not yet available

Wilmington, N.C.

Population: 119,045

Rainfall: 26.58 inches

Hampstead, N.C.

Population: 4,083

Rainfall: 29.52 inches

Jacksonville, N.C.

Population: 72,447

Rainfall: 25.28 inches

Richlands, N.C.

Population: 1,698

Rainfall: Not yet available

Kelly, N.C.

Population: 544

Rainfall: Not yet available

White Lake, N.C.

Population: 766

Rainfall: Not yet available

Elizabethtown, N.C.

Population: 3,473

Rainfall: 35.93 inches

Dublin, N.C.

Population: 322

Rainfall: Not yet available

Lumberton, N.C.

Population: 21,040

Rainfall: 22.76 inches

Loris, S.C.

Population: 2,680

Rainfall: 23.81 inches

Conway, S.C.

Population: 23,714

Rainfall: 15.55 inches

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Population: 32,795

Rainfall: 15.41 inches

Population numbers were taken from 2010 Census data and 2017 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Rainfall data was as of Sept. 17 and was collected from the National Weather Service.