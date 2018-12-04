Bush’s casket rested upon a pine catafalque draped in black, the same structure upon which Abraham Lincoln lied in state. He was the first president to do so.

It had been 12 years since Washington’s leadership came together to mourn a former president as he lay in state. That honor is reserved for past presidents and members of Congress. On Monday, Bush became the 32nd public servant to earn the distinguished farewell — and the 12th chief executive.

His five living children, one a former president and another a former governor, sat side by side in the rotunda, a reminder of the political legacy Bush leaves behind.