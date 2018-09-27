For hours Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford recalled with composure her memory from a 1982 summer night, when she alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. At the time, they were students at elite prep schools in the Washington area.

Ford, who has a PhD and studied the effects of trauma on survivors, spoke of the alleged act as a person affected by it personally and as someone capable of analyzing the aftermath through the lens of a professional expert.

