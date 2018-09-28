For the first half of Thursday, while Professor Christine Blasey Ford alleged to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, the Supreme Court nominee did not watch. He instead prepared for his own grueling testimony, which consumed the second half of this historic Washington day.

During his testimony, Kavanaugh displayed a full range of emotions: anger at the process, defiance toward Democratic senators and grief over the harm done to his family and reputation. He repeatedly, emphatically denied Ford’s allegations.

This, in photos and video, is how his testimony unfolded.