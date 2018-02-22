On Feb. 10, drugmaker Purdue Pharma, creator of OxyContin, announced it had sliced its sales force in half and would stop promoting opioids to doctors, a problematic marketing strategy that pushed addictive pain pills and contributed to the nation’s opioid crisis, critics say.

Now Purdue, facing lawsuits from at least 14 states, says it wants to help fight addiction. “We recognize that more needs to be done and that’s why we continue to pursue a range of solutions that we believe will have a meaningful impact to help turn the tide of this national public health crisis,” it told The Washington Post.