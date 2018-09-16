The misery of the Carolinas in Florence’s wide path of destruction

National
New Bern, N.C.
Before the worst arrived, Hurricane Florence’s sharp winds and historic rainfall came first for New Bern, N.C., a gracious 300-year-old town that took its name from the capital of Switzerland, went on to invent Pepsi-Cola and lured new residents by its beauty — at the juncture of two picturesque rivers, the Neuse and the Trent.
When the storm made landfall early Friday morning, rainwater saturated New Bern from above and coastal seawater overwhelmed it from the ground, surging up those rivers, flipping boats, stranding hundreds in their homes and showing Carolinians both north and south what was coming next.
— Lt. David Daniels of the New Bern police
That was the drama of Friday. Now New Bern is only the first of places devastated by a lumbering and stubborn storm that will not quit. Florence, even as a tropical depression, continues to drown much of the Carolinas, pushing down the coast and up into Virginia. The storm has claimed at least 17 lives, closed nearly 200 primary roads and sections of I-95 and plunged millions into the dark. It is testing the mettle of all in its path, many of whom lived through the devastation of Hurricane Matthew two years ago.
As Florence persists, the battered Carolina landscape looked like this.
Jacksonville, N.C.
Bolivia, N.C.
Bolivia, N.C.
Bolivia, N.C.
Davis, N.C.
— Daniel Lilly, while covering his roof, to the Associated Press
Davis, N.C.
James City, N.C.
Hyde County, N.C.
Waccamaw, N.C.
Those spared Florence’s intensity at landfall knew the water would push on. Officials ordered new evacuations.
In Fayetteville, located 100 miles inland near Fort Bragg, and Lumberton, seat of the state’s largest county by land, people who lived through the massive flooding of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 now braced for rivers and streams to crest at new levels sometime midweek. Rain pounded down, creating new hazards for rescuers by the hour.
Thirty-five miles south in Lumberton, officials were emptying senior homes and relying on an aging levee to contain a swollen river.
Fayetteville, N.C.
Fayetteville, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
— Nichole Worley to the AP
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
Lumberton, N.C.
In Florence’s aftermath, at least six people had died by Sunday evening in South Carolina, a state where officials were also anticipating flooding from swollen waterways. A flash flood watch is in effect and thousands of National Guard members had been deployed to assist with evacuations and water rescues.
Florence, S.C.
Florence, S.C.
Latta, S.C.
Latta, S.C.
Southport, N.C.
On the coast, the North Carolina town of Wilmington was hit first last week when Florence made landfall at nearby Wrightsville Beach. Then the rain kept falling and the rivers, gathering water upstream, kept rising.
By the end of the weekend, roads leading in and out of the city were swamped, handicapping access to Wilmington and residents trapped there. Long lines looped outside restaurants and stores, their entrances guarded by police as people waited for food, gas and water.
Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington, N.C.
— North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper at a press conference
