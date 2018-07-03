Not at all. Service animals enjoy broad access to public places, transportation and housing, even where pets aren’t allowed. The animals must be under their handler’s control, and they usually must be harnessed or leashed.

Emotional support animals, however, are not covered by the ADA, so no restaurant, subway or store is obligated to let them in. Some exceptions: Federal regulations allow ESAs on planes, but they permit airlines to ask handlers for a letter from a mental-health provider and to reject unusual species. Federal housing law also requires landlords or dorms to let people live with emotional support animals.