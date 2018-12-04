What the year’s best photos tell us about 2018

Across the country and around the globe, 2018 was a year of enduring complex conflicts. The effects of climate change escalated natural disasters, and the uniquely American cycle of gun violence continued. Yet disparate communities still found ways to connect. A royal wedding brought two nations together. There were trials and elections. It was called the “Year of the Woman.”

As this year ends and another begins, 2018’s most profound pictures offer a window into what just happened — and what it meant for us.