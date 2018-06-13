Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is among the most controversial figures in the Trump administration. He has clashed with environmentalists over his efforts to reverse what he calls the EPA’s Obama-era “overreach,” and he has questioned the extent to which human activity is driving climate change. In recent months, he has been under intense scrutiny over his spending and management decisions. Pruitt faces multiple inquiries into his first-class travel, security costs and other expenses.

Here we tally some of these line items, based on reporting by The Washington Post and the Associated Press.