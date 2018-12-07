National
President George H.W. Bush’s final ride began Thursday afternoon in Texas, the last chance for mourners to say goodbye to the oldest former president in United States history. After days of ceremonies in the nation’s capital, Air Force One flew Bush’s body from Washington to Texas. But for the last leg of his journey, the 41st president chose a train — a nod to the bygone era in which he grew up.
The locomotive, named Bush 4141, was commissioned in his honor in 2005 and painted to resemble Air Force One. On Thursday, it carried his remains 70 miles from Spring to College Station, where he will be buried at his presidential library.
