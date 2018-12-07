National

The view from George H.W. Bush’s funeral train in Texas

By The Washington Post | Dec. 6, 2018

President George H.W. Bush’s final ride began Thursday afternoon in Texas, the last chance for mourners to say goodbye to the oldest former president in United States history. After days of ceremonies in the nation’s capital, Air Force One flew Bush’s body from Washington to Texas. But for the last leg of his journey, the 41st president chose a train — a nod to the bygone era in which he grew up.

Cover photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Kiichiro Sato/AP

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

The locomotive, named Bush 4141, was commissioned in his honor in 2005 and painted to resemble Air Force One. On Thursday, it carried his remains 70 miles from Spring to College Station, where he will be buried at his presidential library.

Cover photo:

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

David J. Phillip / Pool / AP

This browser does not support the video element.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I feel this is an honor to be here … He was different. He seemed like an everyman’s man.”

— Leslie Sloan, outside the Track Shack Express ice house in Spring, Tex.

The Washington Post

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

David J. Phillip/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX

Michael Wyke/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

“To me, today is about honoring a guy that is just an absolute icon for our country, and it’s the end of an era.”

— Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nick Oxford/Reuters

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Scott Olson/Getty Images