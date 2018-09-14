This browser does not support the video element.

With a 400-mile wide zone of tropical-storm-force winds, Hurricane Florence began its treacherous assault on the Carolinas Thursday, lingered off the coast and finally made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Friday morning.

Those who stayed braced for Florence’s arrival, watching and recording the storm’s outer bands and, hours later, its eye, move across the Carolinas. This is what they saw — and heard — from inside Hurricane Florence.

This story includes audio. Click on the volume button at the top for the full experience.