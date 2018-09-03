Last year’s hurricane season was one of the most destructive on record. Seventeen named storms destroyed neighborhoods and displaced their residents.

Hurricanes cannot be controlled, but there are things that those in the path of a storm can do to prepare — such as assemble a disaster supply kit. It can take days for help to arrive after a hurricane hits, but a kit that includes the items in this list could get you through the aftermath of the next Harvey, Irma or Maria.