“You’re fired!” It’s the phrase for which Donald Trump was best known before he moved into the White House. But as president, dismissing subordinates hasn’t been quite so clear-cut.

Of the dozens who have left President Trump's orbit thus far, at least 10 were outright firings. The others fall in the murkier “resignation” pool.

Here are the most notable exits, beginning with the most recent, since Trump took office Jan. 20, 2017.