One-day precipitation, Jan. 9

Detail

The coastal California city of Montecito is reeling after nearly an inch of rain fell within fifteen minutes on Tuesday, triggering mudslides that have killed more than a dozen people, with more unaccounted for.

The area sits at the base of the Santa Ynez Mountains and closely escaped the recent Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California’s history.

The Santa Ynez Mountains, just north of the city, are rugged, with steep terrain. The one-two punch of the Thomas Fire and the heavy rains produced prime conditions for mudslides.

[How the harrowing Thomas Fire planted the seed for California’s deadly mudslides]

As of Thursday morning, rescue teams continue to work through the rubble and mud searching for survivors. Thousands of area residents are without water or power and may remain so for days. No further rain is forecasted for the next several days.

Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide. (Kenneth Song/Reuters)

A home is damaged by mudslides in Montecito, Calif. (Kenneth Song/Reuters)

About this story

Rainfall data from NOAA. Fire perimeter from GEOMAC. Evacuation zones from County of Santa Barbara.

