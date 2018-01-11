One-day precipitation, Jan. 9
The coastal California city of Montecito is reeling after nearly an inch of rain fell within fifteen minutes on Tuesday, triggering mudslides that have killed more than a dozen people, with more unaccounted for.
Public safety exclusion zone
Area currently off limits to facilitate the ongoing rescue and recovery operation since much of it remains unstable because of flooding, debris flow, downed trees and power lines.
Evacuation zones
Mandatory
Voluntary
Evacuation zones were first issued by Santa Barbara County at 12 p.m. Monday.
The mudslides began in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The area sits at the base of the Santa Ynez Mountains and closely escaped the recent Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California’s history.
The Santa Ynez Mountains, just north of the city, are rugged, with steep terrain. The one-two punch of the Thomas Fire and the heavy rains produced prime conditions for mudslides.
[How the harrowing Thomas Fire planted the seed for California’s deadly mudslides]
As of Thursday morning, rescue teams continue to work through the rubble and mud searching for survivors. Thousands of area residents are without water or power and may remain so for days. No further rain is forecasted for the next several days.
About this story
Rainfall data from NOAA. Fire perimeter from GEOMAC. Evacuation zones from County of Santa Barbara.
