The Carr fire began July 23. As of the early morning hours on Aug. 10, the fire has burned 181,496 acres and is 51 percent contained. More than 1,000 residences have been destroyed.
The city of Redding performed drone aerial surveys to help with damage assessments. They have posted 73 images on their public site tracking the fire. Below are four of the images from the area.
1. Keswick
2. Lake Keswick Estates
3. Mary Lake Park
4. Lake Redding Estates
Laris Karklis and Kate Rabinowitz contributed to this report.
About this story
City of Redding. Aerial photos were collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration. Licensed UAV pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff, Contra Costa Sheriff, and other agencies assisted the City in capturing the aerial photos. Fire perimeter data via CalFire and GeoMAC. Map image was created with true color, false color and SWIR imagery obtained from ESA. Before images from Google Earth.
