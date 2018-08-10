The Carr fire began July 23. As of the early morning hours on Aug. 10, the fire has burned 181,496 acres and is 51 percent contained. More than 1,000 residences have been destroyed.

Carr Fire

Mendocino

Fire Complex

San—

Francisco

Ferguson

Active fires

in California

2 MILES

1

BURNED

2

AREAS

Area shown above

4

Shasta

Redding

5

Composite satellite image from August 8

Carr Fire

BURNED

Mendocino

Fire Complex

AREAS

San—

Francisco

Ferguson

1

Lake

Keswick

Estates

Active fires

in California

Keswick

2

—Area shown above

4

Sacramento R.

Shasta

Redding

2 MILES

5

Mary

Lake

Composite satellite image from August 8

Carr Fire

Mendocino

Fire Complex

Whiskeytown

BURNED

San—

Francisco

AREAS

1

Ferguson

Lake

Keswick

Estates

Keswick

Whiskeytown

Active fires

in California

2

Lake

—Area shown above

4

Sacramento R.

Smoke

Shasta

Redding

2 MILES

5

Mary

Lake

Composite satellite image from August 8

The city of Redding performed drone aerial surveys to help with damage assessments. They have posted 73 images on their public site tracking the fire. Below are four of the images from the area.

1. Keswick

Before

After

2. Lake Keswick Estates

[As fires rage statewide, a burned out California mining town looks to rebuild]

3. Mary Lake Park

4. Lake Redding Estates

Before

After

Related stories
Carr Fire may have unleashed the most intense fire tornado ever observed in the U.S. July was California’s hottest month ever recorded This place ‘is going to burn,’ text allegedly sent by man arrested in California’s Holy Fire As fires rage statewide, a burned out California mining town looks to rebuild

Laris Karklis and Kate Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

About this story

City of Redding. Aerial photos were collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration. Licensed UAV pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff, Contra Costa Sheriff, and other agencies assisted the City in capturing the aerial photos. Fire perimeter data via CalFire and GeoMAC. Map image was created with true color, false color and SWIR imagery obtained from ESA. Before images from Google Earth.

Share

More stories

Mapping California’s Carr Fire

California’s Carr Fire continues to rage across nearly 100,000 acres in Shasta County. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged along the fire’s path.

XX headline here and here-y here here

The second related story XX blurb goes here.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics