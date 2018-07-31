The fire began on Monday, July 23, when a car malfunctioned on Highway 299 in Whiskeytown, according to Cal Fire. Hot and dry weather transformed what started as a slow burn into an expansive blaze. Evacuations began early Thursday morning, as the fire increased to 20,000 acres from just under 7,000 the night before. The fire doubled in size Thursday and did so again Saturday.

Satellite imagery captured Friday shows the massive scale of the fire. The burn scar and active fires are shown in brown and orange, while healthy vegetation is shown in green. Since Friday the fire has expanded to the southwest and to the north, as crews have focused their efforts on the population centers near Redding.