The jet stream is bulging north over western North America, flooding that region with mild Pacific Ocean air. Like a seesaw, the jet stream is then crashing south over eastern North America, allowing frigid air sourced from the Arctic to pour in. Meanwhile, the circulation around the massive ocean storm or bomb cyclone over the Atlantic (which rocked the East Coast with snow and wind) is further enhancing the flow of bitter cold air from the Arctic into the eastern U.S.