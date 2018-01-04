TEMPERATURE ANOMALY
5-day forecast beginning
Thursday, Jan. 4
Warmer
than average
Colder than
average
+18° F
-18° F
0°
+10° C
-10° C
U.S.
CANADA
U.S.
Atlantic
Ocean
MEX.
Pacific
Ocean
TEMPERATURE ANOMALY
Colder
than average
Warmer
than average
+18° F
-18° F
5-day forecast beginning
Thursday, Jan. 4
0°
+10° C
-10° C
Beaufort
Sea
U.S.
Alaska
Labrador
Sea
Anchorage
Whitehorse
Hudson
Bay
CANADA
Calgary
Pacific
Ocean
Toronto
Seattle
New York
Chicago
D.C.
San Francisco
U.S.
Atlantic
Ocean
Los Angeles
Phoenix
Dallas
Tampa
Gulf of
Mexico
Temperature departure estimated from NOAA GFS/CFSR models using a 1979-2000 climate baseline.
MEXICO
Warmer than average
Colder than average
TEMPERATURE ANOMALY
+18°
-18° Fahrenheit
0°
5-day forecast beginning
Thursday, Jan. 4
+10° Celsius
-10° Celsius
Beaufort
Sea
U.S.
Alaska
Anchorage
Whitehorse
Hudson
Bay
St. John’s
CANADA
Calgary
Pacific
Ocean
Seattle
Toronto
New York
Chicago
D.C.
U.S.
San Francisco
Atlantic
Ocean
Temperature departure estimated from NOAA GFS/CFSR models using a 1979-2000 climate baseline.
Los Angeles
Phoenix
Dallas
BAHAMAS
Tampa
Gulf of
Mexico
MEXICO
CUBA
In the first week of 2018, a persistent Arctic air mass has forced temperatures in some places on the East Coast nearly 20-degrees below average. Meanwhile, parts of California and the West are nearly 20 degrees above average. Temperatures from east Texas up to the Dakotas are right on track, serving as a de facto thermal continental divide.
The jet stream is bulging north over western North America, flooding that region with mild Pacific Ocean air. Like a seesaw, the jet stream is then crashing south over eastern North America, allowing frigid air sourced from the Arctic to pour in. Meanwhile, the circulation around the massive ocean storm or bomb cyclone over the Atlantic (which rocked the East Coast with snow and wind) is further enhancing the flow of bitter cold air from the Arctic into the eastern U.S.
As the arctic air continues flowing in the east, temperatures will average below freezing from North Carolina through Tennessee and Missouri northward.
TEMPERATURE
5-day forecast average beginning Friday, Jan. 5
-22° F
68° F
32° F
0° C
-30° C
20° C
U.S.
CANADA
U.S.
Atlantic
Ocean
MEX.
Pacific
Ocean
TEMPERATURE
5-day forecast average beginning Friday, Jan. 5
-22° F
68° F
32° F
-4°
14°
50°
-20°
-10°
0° C
10°
-30° C
20° C
Beaufort
Sea
U.S.
Alaska
Labrador
Sea
Anchorage
Whitehorse
Hudson
Bay
CANADA
Calgary
Pacific
Ocean
Toronto
Seattle
New York
Chicago
D.C.
San Francisco
U.S.
Atlantic
Ocean
Los Angeles
Phoenix
Dallas
Tampa
Gulf of
Mexico
MEXICO
Temperature
at 2 meters
TEMPERATURE
-22°
68° Fahrenheit
32°
-4°
14°
50°
5-day forecast average
beginning Friday, Jan. 5
-20°
-10°
0°
10°
-30°
20° Celsius
Beaufort
Sea
U.S.
Alaska
Anchorage
Whitehorse
Hudson
Bay
St. John’s
CANADA
Calgary
Pacific
Ocean
Seattle
Toronto
New York
Chicago
D.C.
U.S.
San Francisco
Atlantic
Ocean
Los Angeles
Phoenix
Dallas
BAHAMAS
Tampa
Temperature
at 2 meters
Gulf of
Mexico
MEXICO
CUBA
About this story
Map data from ClimateReanalyzer.org, University of Maine, Climate Change Institute. Temperature departure values calculated from the Global Forecast System (GFS) model using a 1979-2000 reference from the Climate Forecast System Reanalysis (CFSR).
More stories
A major storm could destroy Tampa Bay. People should be more worried.
The area has barely begun to assess the rate of sea-level rise and address its effects, even as small storms cause more damage.
What 500-year flooding could look like around five cities
Hundreds of thousands of people live in flood-prone cities like Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and New York. Here’s what 500-year floods look like, or could look like, in those cities.