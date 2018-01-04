TEMPERATURE ANOMALY

In the first week of 2018, a persistent Arctic air mass has forced temperatures in some places on the East Coast nearly 20-degrees below average. Meanwhile, parts of California and the West are nearly 20 degrees above average. Temperatures from east Texas up to the Dakotas are right on track, serving as a de facto thermal continental divide.

[Are you ready for a blizzard? Use this handy checklist to find out.]

The jet stream is bulging north over western North America, flooding that region with mild Pacific Ocean air. Like a seesaw, the jet stream is then crashing south over eastern North America, allowing frigid air sourced from the Arctic to pour in. Meanwhile, the circulation around the massive ocean storm or bomb cyclone over the Atlantic (which rocked the East Coast with snow and wind) is further enhancing the flow of bitter cold air from the Arctic into the eastern U.S.

As the arctic air continues flowing in the east, temperatures will average below freezing from North Carolina through Tennessee and Missouri northward.

About this story

Map data from ClimateReanalyzer.org, University of Maine, Climate Change Institute. Temperature departure values calculated from the Global Forecast System (GFS) model using a 1979-2000 reference from the Climate Forecast System Reanalysis (CFSR).

