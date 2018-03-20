With yet another winter storm set to batter the Northeast this March, many residents might disagree, but Tuesday really is the first day of spring.
And in large expanses of the continental United States, spring is actually arriving earlier than in past years.
Change in first leaf date between
1951–1960 and 2006–2015
Spring starts earlier . . .
1-3 days
4-7 days
More than 7 days
Spring starts later . . .
1-3 days
4-7 days
More than 7 days
Data for Hawaii and Alaska is not available.
Spring starts...
Later
Earlier
1-3 days
4-7 days
More than 7 days
No change
Change in first leaf date between
1951–1960 and 2006–2015
Data for Hawaii and Alaska is not available.
Spring starts...
Later
Earlier
1-3 days
4-7 days
More than 7 days
No change
Change in first leaf date between
1951–1960 and 2006–2015
Data for Hawaii and Alaska is not available.
The USA National Phenology Network monitors the status of spring in the form of first-leaf and first-bloom indexes.
First-leaf dates vary annually, but earlier first-leaf dates appear more prevalent within the last few decades. With the exception of the Southeast, most of the continental United States is experiencing a shift toward earlier springs.
Two-thirds of the United States is expected to be warmer than average this spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Spring Outlook.
Percent chance temperature
will be different than normal
Warmer than normal
33%
40
50
60
70
80%
Cooler than normal
Percent chance temperature will be different than normal
Cooler than normal
Warmer than normal
80%
70
60
50
40
33%
33
40
50
60
70
80%
“The long-term trend does favor above-normal temperatures during April, May and June for a large part of the country, generally stretching from the Southwest U.S. east-northeastward to include the south-central Plains, Southeast, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic (D.C.) and the Northeast U.S.,” said NOAA seasonal forecaster Jon Gottschalck. “The colder-than-normal conditions being seen in March do not necessarily connect and spell an outcome of a cold spring in any way.”
The two indicator species used for first-leaf dates are lilacs and honeysuckles, as they have a large geographic distribution, a high survival rate and have an easily monitored flowering season.
The timing of spring varies year to year. However, some years stand out as particularly early springs, notably the spring of 2012.
Spring leaf index anomaly
(from 30-year average)
25 days later
25 days earlier
1985
1990
1995
2000
2005
Past eight years
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Spring leaf index anomaly (from 30-year average)
25 days earlier
25 days later
1983
1984
1985
1986
1990
1987
1988
1989
1991
1992
1993
1994
1997
1998
1995
1996
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Spring leaf index anomaly (from 30-year average)
25 days earlier
25 days later
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Most of the continental United States experienced its highest springtime average temperature in 2012, according to a NOAA National Climate Report published last month, and a large portion of the continental United States has experienced its highest average spring temperature in the past seven years.
Year of warmest average
spring temperature
1900
‘10
‘30
‘50
‘70
‘90
‘00
‘17
Year of warmest average spring temperature
1896
1900
‘10
‘20
‘30
‘40
‘50
‘60
‘70
‘80
‘90
2000
‘10
2017
As spring approaches, so does cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C.
While this year’s peak bloom date for cherry blossoms in the District was pushed back a week to April 1 because of cold weather, the long-term trend indicates the peak bloom date has moved up in the calendar by approximately five days since the 1920s.
Early cherry blossoms
The day of peak bloom is getting earlier by about a day every four years
1924
‘40
‘60
‘80
2000
‘18
15
MARCH
Earliest peak bloom
March 15, 1990
20
25
30
1
APRIL
Estimated
2018
peak
bloom
April 1
5
10
15
Latest
peak bloom
April 18, 1958
18
1924
‘40
‘60
‘80
2000
‘18
Early cherry blossoms
The day of peak bloom is getting earlier by about a day every four to five years.
1924
1940
1960
1980
2000
2018
15
MARCH
Earliest peak bloom
March 15, 1990
20
25
30
1
APRIL
Estimated 2018
peak bloom
April 1
5
10
April 2, 6, and 9 tie as the most common days for peak bloom since 1924
Latest
peak bloom
April 18, 1958
15
18
1924
1940
1960
1980
2000
2018
Laris Karklis and Aaron Steckelberg contributed to this report.
About this story
Change in first-leaf date data set from the Environmental Protection Agency. 2018 spring outlook data sourced from NOAA. Annual spring leaf index anomaly data compiled from data sets from the USA National Phenology Network. Highest springtime average temperature data from the NOAA National Climate Report. Historic peak bloom dates from the National Park Service.
More stories
Here’s every billion-dollar weather disaster in the U.S. since 1980
Hurricane Harvey is now the second most destructive disaster in U.S. history. With an early estimated $80 billion in damages so far, it comes behind only Katrina, which cost nearly twice as much. Here's how that compares to all billion-dollar weather disasters from 1980 through June 2017:
How scientists are gauging the effects of a warming world
In 2015, world leaders hammered out a plan to slow the machinery of climate change, and The Post created this graphic showing how climate change works. The following year was the hottest on record.