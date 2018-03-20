The USA National Phenology Network monitors the status of spring in the form of first-leaf and first-bloom indexes.

First-leaf dates vary annually, but earlier first-leaf dates appear more prevalent within the last few decades. With the exception of the Southeast, most of the continental United States is experiencing a shift toward earlier springs.

Two-thirds of the United States is expected to be warmer than average this spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Spring Outlook.