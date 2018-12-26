As the year comes to a close, flags across the country are still flying at half-staff in honor of former president George H.W. Bush. The United States has a tradition of lowering flags at the Capitol and federal facilities nationwide during periods of national mourning, and 2018 has seen more days with the flag lowered than any year in the past decade.
There were many losses to grieve during the year
In 2018, the flag was lowered to half-staff for a total of 62 days, more than one-sixth of the year. Orders to lower the flag are given by presidential proclamation and generally fall into three categories:
FOR A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
In 2018, the flag was lowered five times for national days of remembrance.
HONORING VICTIMS
OF A TRAGEDY
The flag was lowered for 18 days to honor victims of national tragedies. All were mass shootings.
The flag was lowered for 30 days to honor George H.W. Bush. That length of time accounted for almost half of the days in 2018 when the flag was at half-staff.
HONORING
POLITICAL FIGURES
In addition to Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham were honored.
FOR A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
In 2018, the flag was lowered five times for national days of remembrance.
HONORING VICTIMS
OF A TRAGEDY
The flag was lowered for 18 days to honor victims of four national tragedies — all resulting from mass shootings.
HONORING
POLITICAL FIGURES
In addition to Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham were honored.
The flag was lowered for 30 days to honor George H.W. Bush. That length of time accounted for almost half of the days in 2018 when the flag was at half-staff.
FOR A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
In 2018, the flag was lowered five times for national days of remembrance.
HONORING VICTIMS OF A TRAGEDY
The flag was lowered for 18 days to honor victims of four national tragedies — all resulting from mass shootings.
HONORING POLITICAL FIGURES
In addition to Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham were honored.
The flag was lowered for 30 days to honor George H.W. Bush. That length of time accounted for almost half of the days in 2018 when the flag was at half-staff.
FOR A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
In 2018, the flag was lowered five times for national days of remembrance.
HONORING VICTIMS OF A TRAGEDY
The flag was lowered for 18 days to honor victims of four national tragedies — all resulting from mass shootings.
HONORING POLITICAL FIGURES
In addition to Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham were honored.
The flag was lowered for 30 days to honor George H.W. Bush. That length of time accounted for almost half of the days in 2018 when the flag was at half-staff.
FOR A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
In 2018, the flag was lowered five times for national days of remembrance.
HONORING VICTIMS OF A TRAGEDY
The flag was lowered for 18 days to honor victims of four national tragedies — all resulting from mass shootings.
HONORING POLITICAL FIGURES
In addition to Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham were honored.
The flag was lowered for 30 days to honor George H.W. Bush. That length of time accounted for almost half of the days in 2018 when the flag was at half-staff.
On occasion, presidents may lower the flag to honor important figures or victims of tragedies from outside the country. President Barack Obama did this several times while in office, including proclamations for the death of Nelson Mandela in 2013 and the victims of the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. President Trump has not yet lowered the flag for any foreign figure or tragedy.
Who was honored and when
Feb. 15-19
On Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
March 2
n Feb. 21, the Rev. Billy Graham, who frequently acted as a spiritual adviser for many presidents, died. He was buried on March 2.
Feb. 15-19
On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
March 2
On Feb. 21, the Rev. Billy Graham, who frequently acted as a spiritual adviser for many presidents, died. He was buried on March 2.
Feb. 15-19
On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
March 2
On Feb. 21, the Rev. Billy Graham, who frequently acted as a spiritual adviser for many presidents, died. He was buried on March 2.
April 21
On April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush died after discontinuing medical treatment for her declining health. She was buried on April 21.
Feb. 15-19
On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
March 2
On Feb. 21, the Rev. Billy Graham, who frequently acted as a spiritual adviser for many presidents, died. He was buried on March 2.
April 21
On April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush died after discontinuing medical treatment for her declining health. She was buried on April 21.
Feb. 15-19
On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
March 2
On Feb. 21, the Rev. Billy Graham, who frequently acted as a spiritual adviser for many presidents, died. He was buried on March 2.
April 21
On April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush died after discontinuing medical treatment for her declining health. She was buried on April 21.
May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 18-22
On May 18, eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex.
May 28
Memorial Day
April 21
On April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush died after discontinuing medical treatment for her declining health. She was buried on April 21.
May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 18-22
On May 18, eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex.
May 28
Memorial Day
May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 18-22
On May 18, eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex.
May 28
Memorial Day
May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 18-22
On May 18, eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex.
May 28
Memorial Day
April 21
On April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush died after discontinuing medical treatment for her declining health. She was buried on April 21.
May 15
Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 18-22
On May 18, eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex.
May 28
Memorial Day
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
On Aug. 25, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer and was buried on Sept. 2. Initially, the flag was lowered for only two days, which is standard protocol after the death of a U.S. senator. Trump later signed a proclamation lowering the flag again until McCain's interment.
Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
On Aug. 25, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer and was buried on Sept. 2. Initially, the flag was lowered for only two days, which is standard protocol after the death of a U.S. senator. Trump later signed a proclamation lowering the flag again until McCain’s interment.
Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
On Aug. 25, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer and was buried on Sept. 2. Initially, the flag was lowered for only two days, which is standard protocol after the death of a U.S. senator. Trump later signed a proclamation lowering the flag again until McCain’s interment.
Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Oct. 7
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Oct. 27-31
On Oct. 27, 11 people died after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh-area synagogue.
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
On Aug. 25, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer and was buried on Sept. 2. Initially, the flag was lowered for only two days, which is standard protocol after the death of a U.S. senator. Trump later signed a proclamation lowering the flag again until McCain’s interment.
Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Oct. 7
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Oct. 27-31
On Oct. 27, 11 people died after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh-area synagogue.
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
On Aug. 25, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer and was buried on Sept. 2. Initially, the flag was lowered for only two days, which is standard protocol after the death of a U.S. senator. Trump later signed a proclamation lowering the flag again until McCain’s interment.
Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Oct. 7
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Oct. 27-31
On Oct. 27, 11 people died after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh-area synagogue.
Nov. 8-10
On Nov. 7, 13 people died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dec. 1-30
On Nov. 30, former president George H.W. Bush died, seven months after his wife. Trump ordered the flag lowered for 30 days. The last former U.S. president to pass away was Gerald Ford in 2006.
Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Oct. 7
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Oct. 27-31
On Oct. 27, 11 people died after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh-area synagogue.
Nov. 8-10
On Nov. 7, 13 people died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dec. 1-30
On Nov. 30, former president George H.W. Bush died, seven months after his wife. Trump ordered the flag lowered for 30 days. The last former U.S. president to pass away was Gerald Ford in 2006.
Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Nov. 8-10
On Nov. 7, 13 people died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dec. 1-30
On Nov. 30, former president George H.W. Bush died, seven months after his wife. Trump ordered the flag lowered for 30 days. The last former U.S. president to pass away was Gerald Ford in 2006.
Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Nov. 8-10
On Nov. 7, 13 people died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dec. 1-30
On Nov. 30, former president George H.W. Bush died, seven months after his wife. Trump ordered the flag lowered for 30 days. The last former U.S. president to pass away was Gerald Ford in 2006.
Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Oct. 7
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Oct. 27-31
On Oct. 27, 11 people died after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh-area synagogue.
Nov. 8-10
On Nov. 7, 13 people died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dec. 1-30
On Nov. 30, former president George H.W. Bush died, seven months after his wife. Trump ordered the flag lowered for 30 days. The last former U.S. president to pass away was Gerald Ford in 2006.
Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
The more important the person, the longer the flag stays lowered
The official procedures for when the U.S. flag is lowered were first spelled out by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, these presidential proclamations apply to flags on federal buildings, on federal grounds, and on naval vessels within the United States and its territories. State and local governments, as well as private flag owners, often follow the federal government's lead.
When an important figure dies, the length of time that the flag is lowered depends on the prominence of the office:
30 days after the death of the president or a former president.
10 days after the death of the vice president, the chief justice, a retired chief justice or the speaker of the House.
From the day of death until interment for an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a member of the Cabinet, a former vice president, the president pro tempore of the Senate, or the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate.
On the day of and the day after death the death of a senator, representative, territorial delegate or the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico. In these cases, flags are flown at half-staff in the District of Columbia, on naval vessels, and at federal facilities in the state, congressional district, territory or commonwealth of the official who died, but not at other federal facilities around the country.
When a governor of a state or territory dies, the flag flies at half-staff at federal facilities within that jurisdiction but not in the District.
The president can also proclaim periods of national mourning for the deaths of any other figures or after a tragic event. There are no official rules for how long this mourning should last, but a period of five days is often proclaimed in remembrance of victims of violent tragedies.
All who were honored over the past 10 years
|Proclamation in honor of
|Date(s)
|Total days
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2018
|1
|President George H.W. Bush
|Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2018
|30
|Thousand Oaks, Calif., shooting victims
|Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2018
|3
|Victims of the attack in Pittsburgh synagogue
|Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2018
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 7, 2018
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2018
|1
|Sen. John McCain
|Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, 2018
|7
|Victims of the attack at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis
|July 3, 2018
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2018
|1
|Victims of the attack at Santa Fe High School in Texas
|May 18 to May 22, 2018
|5
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2018
|1
|Former first lady Barbara Bush
|April 21, 2018
|1
|The Rev. Billy Graham
|March 2, 2018
|1
|Victims of the attack at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
|Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2018
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2017
|1
|Victims of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Tex.
|Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2017
|4
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 8, 2017
|1
|Victims of the attack in Las Vegas
|Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2017
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2017
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 2017
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2017
|1
|Sen. John Glenn
|April 5, 2017
|1
|Sen. John Glenn
|Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2016
|9
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2016
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 9, 2016
|1
|Shimon Peres
|Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2016
|3
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2016
|1
|Victims of the attack in Baton Rouge
|July 18 to July 22, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Nice, France
|July 15 to July 19, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Dallas
|July 8 to July 12, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Orlando
|June 12 to June 16, 2016
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 2016
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2016
|1
|Victims of the attack in Brussels
|March 22 to March 26, 2016
|5
|Former first lady Nancy Reagan
|March 7 to March 11, 2016
|5
|Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia
|Feb. 20, 2016
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in San Bernardino, Calif.
|Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2015
|5
|Victims of the attack in Paris
|Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2015
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 4, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in Roseburg, Ore.
|Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2015
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in Chattanooga, Tenn.
|July 21 to July 25, 2015
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 2015
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2015
|1
|President Abraham Lincoln
|April 15, 2015
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2014
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 12, 2014
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2014
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 2014
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2014
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2013
|1
|Nelson Mandela
|Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2013
|5
|President John F. Kennedy
|Nov. 22, 2013
|1
|Former speaker of the House Thomas S. Foley
|Oct. 29, 2013
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 6, 2013
|1
|Victims of the attack at the Washington Navy Yard
|Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2013
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2013
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 2013
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2013
|1
|Victims of the explosion in West, Tex.
|April 25, 2013
|1
|Victims of the attack at the Boston Marathon
|April 16 to April 20, 2013
|5
|Sen. Daniel K. Inouye
|Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2012
|5
|Victims of the attack in Newtown, Conn.
|Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2012
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2012
|1
|Sen. Arlen Specter
|Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2012
|2
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 7, 2012
|1
|Victims of the attack in Benghazi
|Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2012
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2012
|1
|Neil Armstrong
|Aug. 31, 2012
|1
|Victims of the attack in Oak Creek, Wis.
|Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2012
|5
|Victims of the attack in Aurora, Colo.
|July 20 to July 25, 2012
|6
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2012
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2012
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2011
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 16, 2011
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2011
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 2011
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2011
|1
|Frank W. Buckles, last U.S. veteran of World War I
|March 15, 2011
|1
|Victims of the attack in Tucson
|Jan. 9, 2011
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2010
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 3, 2010
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2010
|1
|Sen. Robert C. Byrd
|June 30 to July 6, 2010
|7
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 2010
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2010
|1
|Dorothy I. Height
|April 26, 2010
|1
|Survivors of Terrorism
|April 19, 2010
|1
|Victims of the West Virginia mine disaster
|April 12 to April 18, 2010
|7
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2009
|1
|Victims of the attack at Fort Hood, Tex.
|Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2009
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 9, 2009
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2009
|1
|Sen. Edward Kennedy
|Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2009
|5
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2009
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 2009
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2009
|1
About this story
Information for days with flag at half-staff was collected from a database of presidential actions published either by the White House or the University of California at Santa Barbara's American Presidency Project, co-directed by Professors John Woolley and Gerhard Peters.
