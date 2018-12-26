The official procedures for when the U.S. flag is lowered were first spelled out by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, these presidential proclamations apply to flags on federal buildings, on federal grounds, and on naval vessels within the United States and its territories. State and local governments, as well as private flag owners, often follow the federal government’s lead.

When an important figure dies, the length of time that the flag is lowered depends on the prominence of the office: