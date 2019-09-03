Often it’s not the wind from a hurricane that does the most damage, it’s the water, particularly when a storm lingers and dumps huge amounts of rain over one area. But sometimes, a waterlogged house can be saved.

“A high water depth doesn’t mean the home is destroyed,” said Claudette Hanks Reichel of Louisiana State University’s Agricultural Center, who has written disaster recovery material for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “But if a house was already structurally compromised by decay, termites or very poor construction, then the flood could be the last straw.”

So what does a major deluge do to a house?