The biggest surge occurred just to the north of where the eye of the storm came ashore near Wilmington, N.C., as seen here at Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort. Because of counterclockwise circulation around the eye, wind speed and surge height tend to be greater to the right of the storm track. Meanwhile, ocean water was sucked out of areas farther north and south.

Climate change also contributes to sea surge. In the case of Hurricane Florence and the Carolinas, some six inches of the coming storm surge may be attributable to climate change, as sea levels have risen in the last 100 years or so.