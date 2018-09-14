Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Hourly rainfall
Cumulative rainfall since
Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Hourly rainfall
Cumulative rainfall since
Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
The once-in-a-generation tropical cyclone could bring an estimated 20 to 40 inches of rain in parts of coastal North Carolina. Flooding from both the storm surge and rainfall could be “catastrophic,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
Walls of water surging on the coast
The storm’s winds and forward motion pushed a tremendous amount of water onshore when it made landfall shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.
1Oregon Inlet Marina
2USCG Station Hatteras
3Beaufort, Duke Marine Lab
4Wrightsville Beach
5Springmaid Pier
6Oyster Landing (N Inlet Estuary)
The biggest surge occurred just to the north of where the eye of the storm came ashore near Wilmington, N.C., as seen here at Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort. Because of counterclockwise circulation around the eye, wind speed and surge height tend to be greater to the right of the storm track. Meanwhile, ocean water was sucked out of areas farther north and south.
Climate change also contributes to sea surge. In the case of Hurricane Florence and the Carolinas, some six inches of the coming storm surge may be attributable to climate change, as sea levels have risen in the last 100 years or so.
This is a developing story and will be updated frequently.
About this story
Observed precipitation and flood gauge data from the National Weather Service. Observed and predicted tidal data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
More stories
What you need in an emergency disaster kit.
It can take days for help to arrive after a hurricane. This kit will get you through.
After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was in the dark for 349 days
How the island’s troubled finances, weak electrical infrastructure and a Category 4 hurricane plunged 3.4 million people into an ongoing power blackout.
100 years of hurricanes in Florida, visualized
Florida knows hurricanes, it just hasn’t met many lately.