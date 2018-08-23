While direct hurricane strikes on the Hawaiian Islands are rare, this is the second major storm to threaten Hawaii in recent weeks. Torrential rain, damaging winds and dangerous surf were expected Thursday and into the weekend.
Monica Ulmanu and Chris Alcantara contributed to this report.
More stories
Flooding persists as Harvey downgraded to tropical depression
Millions of people in Texas and Louisiana are caught in the most extreme rain event in U.S. history
Maria’s deluge on Puerto Rico
Mapping the amount of rain Hurricane Maria dumped on the island and the flooding that ensued.
What Irma’s wind and water did to Florida
After days of terrifying predictions, Irma arrived in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and on the Florida mainland Sunday afternoon.