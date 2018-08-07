California’s Mendocino Complex Fire has become the largest California wildfire in recorded history, surpassing last year’s Thomas Fire on Monday night. The fire is made up of two separate blazes — the Ranch Fire and the River Fire — that together have burned more than 290,000 acres, nearly doubling in size over the past three days and approaching the size of Los Angeles. Despite its reach, the Mendocino Complex has destroyed fewer than 200 structures. The recent Carr Fire has destroyed over 1,500.