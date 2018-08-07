Active fire area

OREGON

—Taylor Creek

and Klondike fires

Carr—

Redding

Mendocino

Complex

Donnell

Sacramento

Lions

San Francisco

Ferguson

CALIFORNIA

100 MILES

Active fire area

—South Umpqua complex

—Taylor Creek

and Klondike fires

OREGON

Natchez

Carr

Redding

CALIFORNIA

Mendocino

Complex

NEVADA

Sacramento

—Donnell

San Francisco

Ferguson—

—Lions

Fresno

100 MILES

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California’s Mendocino Complex Fire has become the largest California wildfire in recorded history, surpassing last year’s Thomas Fire on Monday night. The fire is made up of two separate blazes — the Ranch Fire and the River Fire — that together have burned more than 290,000 acres, nearly doubling in size over the past three days and approaching the size of Los Angeles. Despite its reach, the Mendocino Complex has destroyed fewer than 200 structures. The recent Carr Fire has destroyed over 1,500.

Fire perimeter expansion by date

Aug. 6

July 28

Aug. 1

Aug. 4

Ranch Fire

River

Fire

Clear

Lake

Clearlake

10 MILES

Fire perimeter expansion by date

Ranch

Fire

Aug. 1

July 28

Aug. 6

Aug. 4

101

5 MILES

Nice

Indian

Valley

Reservoir

Aug. 4

Aug. 6

Clear

Lake

Aug. 1

July 28

River

Fire

20

Kelseyville

175

Clearlake

Fire perimeter expansion by date

East Park

Reservoir

101

Redwood

Valley

Aug. 1

extent of wildfire

July 28

Ranch Fire

Lake

Mendocino

Aug. 6

Aug. 4

extent of

wildfire

20

Ukiah

Aug. 6

Nice

Indian

Valley

Reservoir

Lucerne

Aug. 4

Aug. 6

Aug. 1

Lakeport

River

Fire

July 28

20

Kelseyville

16

175

Clearlake

101

29

128

5 MILES

175

As of Tuesday, the fire was only 34 percent contained. Firefighters expect the Mendocino fire will be fully contained by Aug. 15.

Related

Mapping California’s Carr Fire

Seventeen wildfires are blazing in California. The ongoing Carr wildfire has become the 12th largest fire in California’s recorded history. It is almost half contained. So far this year, more than 700,000 acres have burned in California because of wildfires.

Mendocino is the largest

California fire ever — and

still burning

Largest fires in California recorded history

0

100K acres

300K

Mendocino Complex (2018)

Thomas (2017)

Cedar (2003)

Rush (2012)

Rim (2013)

Zaca (2007)

Matilija (1932)

Witch (2007)

Klamath Theater Complex (2008)

Marble Cone (1977)

Laguna (1970)

Carr (2018)

Basin Complex (2008)

Day (2006)

Station (2009)

Mendocino is the largest California fire ever — and still burning

Largest fires in California recorded history by acreage

Mendocino Complex (2018)

Thomas (2017)

Cedar (2003)

Rush (2012)

Rim (2013)

Zaca (2007)

Matilija (1932)

Witch (2007)

Klamath Theater Complex (2008)

Marble Cone (1977)

Laguna (1970)

Carr (2018)

Basin Complex (2008)

Day (2006)

Station (2009)

0

100K

200K

300K

The wildfire season is not expected to let up anytime soon. Thousands of square miles of dead brush, shrubs and heavy timber, along with unfavorable weather, will keep the wildfire potential above normal through the fall, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s seasonal outlook.

About this story

Fire perimeters from USGS GeoMAC Wildland Fire Support. Satellite imagery and fire locations from NASA Worldview MODIS instrument as of Aug. 6. Wildfire locations from CalFire and InciWeb. Largest wildfires data from CalFire.

Share

More stories

The grim scope of 2017’s California wildfire season

Wildfires that raced across California in 2017 caused historic levels of death and destruction.

How Santa Ana winds spread wildfires

Any wind can exacerbate a wildfire, but the unique traits of Santa Ana winds make them particularly effective at sending flames rushing into new areas.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics