California’s Mendocino Complex Fire has become the largest California wildfire in recorded history, surpassing last year’s Thomas Fire on Monday night. The fire is made up of two separate blazes — the Ranch Fire and the River Fire — that together have burned more than 290,000 acres, nearly doubling in size over the past three days and approaching the size of Los Angeles. Despite its reach, the Mendocino Complex has destroyed fewer than 200 structures. The recent Carr Fire has destroyed over 1,500.
As of Tuesday, the fire was only 34 percent contained. Firefighters expect the Mendocino fire will be fully contained by Aug. 15.
Seventeen wildfires are blazing in California. The ongoing Carr wildfire has become the 12th largest fire in California’s recorded history. It is almost half contained. So far this year, more than 700,000 acres have burned in California because of wildfires.
The wildfire season is not expected to let up anytime soon. Thousands of square miles of dead brush, shrubs and heavy timber, along with unfavorable weather, will keep the wildfire potential above normal through the fall, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s seasonal outlook.
About this story
Fire perimeters from USGS GeoMAC Wildland Fire Support. Satellite imagery and fire locations from NASA Worldview MODIS instrument as of Aug. 6. Wildfire locations from CalFire and InciWeb. Largest wildfires data from CalFire.
