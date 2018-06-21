This is a developing story. This page will be updated.

President Trump has signed an executive order to halt the family separation process he created, but at least 2,500 children have already been taken from their parents and sent to shelters in at least 13 states. Some are as young as a few months old. Hundreds have been apart from distraught parents for several weeks. The system for reuniting these children with parents arrested for crossing the border illegally is chaotic, so the humanitarian crisis could persist for months.

Locations of facilities

holding child migrants

Seattle

WASH.

ORE.

N.Y.

MICH.

PENN.

New

York

ILL.

CALIF.

VA.

KAN.

ARIZ.

TEXAS

San Diego

FLA.

El Paso

Miami

—Brownsville

Locations of facilities holding child migrants

Seattle

WASH.

ORE.

N.Y.

MICH.

CT.

Chicago

PENN.

New York

Pittsburgh

ILL.

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Kansas City

KAN.

VA.

CALIF.

Los Angeles

ARIZ.

San Diego

Phoenix

Dallas

El Paso

TEXAS

Houston

FLA.

Miami

—Brownsville

Locations of facilities holding child migrants

Seattle

WASH.

Portland

ORE.

Minneapolis

N.Y.

MICH.

CONN.

Detroit

New York

PENN.

Chicago

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

ILL.

Denver

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco

Kansas City

St. Louis

VA.

CALIF.

KANSAS

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Nashville

ARIZ.

San Diego

Phoenix

Atlanta

Dallas

El Paso

TEXAS

Houston

FLA.

San Antonio

Miami

—Brownsville

Help us map where children are being sent around the U.S.

The Post is continuing to report on where migrant children were sent after they were separated from their parents. Do you know of a facility where these children may be?

Across the United States, the federal government is responsible for the care of more than 11,200 migrant children in about 100 shelters, which includes the 2,500 removed from their parents in the past five weeks. The rest are youngsters who came across the border alone. It’s a billion-dollar industry that has grown rapidly under the Trump administration’s push to close the border.

Entrance to Casa Padre, where as many as 1,400 boys are being housed. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

Immigrant children walk in a line outside a Homestead, Fla. temporary shelter that was a Job Corps site, on June 20, 2018 (Brynn Anderson/AP)

In Texas, 32 licensed facilities shelter migrant children. Southwest Key is the largest operator in the state, housing almost 4,000 children as of mid-May in 17 facilities, according to the Texas Tribune. The nonprofit organization has grown apace with surges in Central American youth seeking refuge. So, too, has annual compensation for its chief executive, Juan Sanchez; IRS filings indicate he earned nearly $1.5 million in 2016.

Immigrant children in Texas shelters as of May 16

1,000

10

100

—Fort Worth

El Paso

TEXAS

San Antonio—

Houston

In mid-May, there were 1,006 children in the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville. Today it is reported that there are more than 1,400.

June 19 satellite image of the Dept. of Health and Human Services tent city in Tornillo, Texas

NORTH

Car entry

U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

Tornillo Port of Entry

Primary detention

camp building

18 tent

shelters

10 tent

shelters

Secondary

detention

camp building

200 FEET

Immigrant children in Texas shelters as of May 16

1,000

10

100

—Fort Worth

8

El Paso

84—

—Tornillo, 73

TEXAS

—178

184—

San Antonio—

Houston

Corpus Christi

104

In mid-May, there were 1,006 children in the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville. Today it is reported that there are more than 1,400.

June 19 satellite image of the Department of

Health and Human Services tent city in Tornillo, Texas

U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

Tornillo Port of Entry

Car

entry

Secondary detention

camp building

18 tent shelters

Primary detention

camp building

10 tent

shelters

To Mexico

200 FEET

The temporary tent city at Tornillo, east of El Paso, houses migrant children and had been expected to expand to receive youngsters forcibly separated from their families.

Inside Southwest Key’s Casa Padre shelter

The secretive shelter in Brownsville houses more than 1,400 immigrant boys, many who crossed the border by themselves and dozens who were separated from their parents when picked up by border agents, under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy targeting illegal border crossings. The original capacity for the facility was 1186.

[Inside Casa Padre, the converted Walmart where the U.S. is holding nearly 1,500 immigrant children]

Casa Padre floor plan

Rooms

Classrooms

Office/cubicles

Restrooms

Recreation

area

Recreation

area

Entrance

Dining

Kitchen

Rooms

Casa Padre

floor plan

Restrooms

Recreation

area

Classrooms

Office/cubicles

Recreation

area

Entrance

Recreation

area

Dining

Kitchen

Casa Padre floor plan

Rooms

Restrooms

Recreation

area

Classrooms

Office/cubicles

Recreation

area

Recreation

area

Recreation

area

Entrance

Recreation

area

Barber

Dining

Recreation

area

Kitchen

Casa Padre floor plan

Recreation

area

Rooms

Restrooms

Recreation

area

Classrooms

Office/cubicles

Recreation

area

Recreation

area

Entrance

Recreation

area

Barber

Dining

Recreation

area

Kitchen

Related stories
Reports have spread that shelter workers can’t comfort migrant children. Rules aren’t that simple. CEOs call the splitting of migrant families ‘inhumane’ and ‘tragic’ In Trump’s family separation system, reunions take much longer These parents hoped to raise $1,500 for separated migrant families. They’ve brought in $9 million.

Ann Gerhart, Laris Karklis, Aaron Steckelberg, John Muyskens, Kate Rabinowitz, Leslie Shapiro, Lauren Tierney and Andrew Tran contributed to this report.

About this story

Locations of Texas migrant children facilities were obtained from Post reporting and reporting by the Texas Tribune. June 19 satellite image provided by Planet Labs via Human Rights Watch.

Share

More stories

The facts about Trump’s policy of separating families at the border

In Orwellian fashion, the Trump administration repeatedly claims its own policy doesn't exist or was written by others.

‘America is better than this’: What a doctor saw in a Texas shelter for migrant children

“She didn't have her mother, and none of us can fix that” Dr. Colleen Kraft said of a little girl who was crying when she visited a Texas shelter.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics