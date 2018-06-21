This is a developing story. This page will be updated.
President Trump has signed an executive order to halt the family separation process he created, but at least 2,500 children have already been taken from their parents and sent to shelters in at least 13 states. Some are as young as a few months old. Hundreds have been apart from distraught parents for several weeks. The system for reuniting these children with parents arrested for crossing the border illegally is chaotic, so the humanitarian crisis could persist for months.
Across the United States, the federal government is responsible for the care of more than 11,200 migrant children in about 100 shelters, which includes the 2,500 removed from their parents in the past five weeks. The rest are youngsters who came across the border alone. It’s a billion-dollar industry that has grown rapidly under the Trump administration’s push to close the border.
In Texas, 32 licensed facilities shelter migrant children. Southwest Key is the largest operator in the state, housing almost 4,000 children as of mid-May in 17 facilities, according to the Texas Tribune. The nonprofit organization has grown apace with surges in Central American youth seeking refuge. So, too, has annual compensation for its chief executive, Juan Sanchez; IRS filings indicate he earned nearly $1.5 million in 2016.
Immigrant children in Texas shelters as of May 16
1,000
10
100
—Fort Worth
El Paso
TEXAS
San Antonio—
Houston
In mid-May, there were 1,006 children in the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville. Today it is reported that there are more than 1,400.
June 19 satellite image of the Dept. of Health and Human Services tent city in Tornillo, Texas
NORTH
Car entry
U.S. Customs and
Border Protection
Tornillo Port of Entry
Primary detention
camp building
18 tent
shelters
10 tent
shelters
Secondary
detention
camp building
200 FEET
Immigrant children in Texas shelters as of May 16
1,000
10
100
—Fort Worth
8
El Paso
84—
—Tornillo, 73
TEXAS
—178
184—
San Antonio—
Houston
Corpus Christi
104
In mid-May, there were 1,006 children in the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville. Today it is reported that there are more than 1,400.
June 19 satellite image of the Department of
Health and Human Services tent city in Tornillo, Texas
U.S. Customs and
Border Protection
Tornillo Port of Entry
Car
entry
Secondary detention
camp building
18 tent shelters
Primary detention
camp building
10 tent
shelters
To Mexico
200 FEET
The temporary tent city at Tornillo, east of El Paso, houses migrant children and had been expected to expand to receive youngsters forcibly separated from their families.
Inside Southwest Key’s Casa Padre shelter
The secretive shelter in Brownsville houses more than 1,400 immigrant boys, many who crossed the border by themselves and dozens who were separated from their parents when picked up by border agents, under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy targeting illegal border crossings. The original capacity for the facility was 1186.
[Inside Casa Padre, the converted Walmart where the U.S. is holding nearly 1,500 immigrant children]
Casa Padre floor plan
Rooms
Classrooms
Office/cubicles
Restrooms
Recreation
area
Recreation
area
Entrance
Dining
Kitchen
Rooms
Casa Padre
floor plan
Restrooms
Recreation
area
Classrooms
Office/cubicles
Recreation
area
Entrance
Recreation
area
Dining
Kitchen
Casa Padre floor plan
Rooms
Restrooms
Recreation
area
Classrooms
Office/cubicles
Recreation
area
Recreation
area
Recreation
area
Entrance
Recreation
area
Barber
Dining
Recreation
area
Kitchen
Casa Padre floor plan
Recreation
area
Rooms
Restrooms
Recreation
area
Classrooms
Office/cubicles
Recreation
area
Recreation
area
Entrance
Recreation
area
Barber
Dining
Recreation
area
Kitchen
Ann Gerhart, Laris Karklis, Aaron Steckelberg, John Muyskens, Kate Rabinowitz, Leslie Shapiro, Lauren Tierney and Andrew Tran contributed to this report.
About this story
Locations of Texas migrant children facilities were obtained from Post reporting and reporting by the Texas Tribune. June 19 satellite image provided by Planet Labs via Human Rights Watch.
