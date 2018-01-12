To see how well you know news stories and trends, let’s play a game. We’re going to show you a chart without any labels. Then we’ll ask you to choose among a few options for what the chart represents.
Drag your guess into the empty spot that holds the title and see if your guess was right.
Drag me to the right
That’s it!
You’ve got it. Now see if you can guess them all! You’ll get a score at the end based on how many guesses it took you to get it right.
Here’s an easy one to start.
Percent of people who agree vs. disagree the economy is “healthy”
Voters for Oprah vs. Trump in a possible 2020 presidential run
Favorable vs. unfavorable opinion of peas in guacamole
President Trump’s approval vs. disapproval rating
Right! +X points
Total score: X / X
Try again!
Gallup isn’t asking voters how they’d vote if Oprah ran for president … yet. There’s also no way that even 30 percent of people support peas in guacamole.
If you read about politics, or if you check the news at all, you’ve probably seen this chart. President Trump has low approval ratings for a first-term president, especially considering the health of the economy.
Now let’s move on to something a little trickier.
Sexual harassment claims against Hollywood executives
White walkers killed on “Game of Thrones”
Non-white members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Original scripted series released on streaming networks
Right! +X points
Total score: X / X
Try again!
It’s true the number of white walkers on-screen has increased exponentially during last few seasons of “Game of Thrones,” but you’ll have to go elsewhere for death counts.
While other studios search for the next “Game of Thrones,” we’re enjoying an age of peak TV, as the total number of original scripted TV shows has more than doubled since 2010. A large part of that increase has come as distributors of streaming content — think Netflix, Amazon and Hulu — have gotten into the production game themselves. Original scripted series on streaming outlets rose from 4 in 2010 to 117 this year, according to FX Networks.
Touchdowns thrown by NFL quarterbacks per season
Total runs scored per MLB season
MLB total home runs per season
Highest passing yards per NFL season
Right! +X points
Total score: X / X
Try again!
Major League batters shattered the previous record of 5,693, breaking the record with Alex Gordon’s home run on September 19. Despite an emphasis on pitch counts and swapping out pitchers to face the batter, more than 6,000 balls went out of the park last season. Some attribute that to batters paying attention to the “launch angle,” or the angle the ball comes off the bat.
Percent of U.S. population without health insurance
Death rate from childbirth, women aged 15-54
Rate of drug-resistant tuberculosis among homeless men
Reported national violent crime rate
Right! +X points
Total score: X / X
Try again!
While Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims “we have a crime problem,” 2017 actually saw a 1.1 percent decrease in the violent crime rate, and a decrease in crime overall, according to an analysis from the Brennan Center. Likewise, the percent of the population without health insurance has decreased under the Affordable Care Act.
The maternal mortality rate of women aged 15-54, however, has risen significantly since the beginning of the century — a fact that makes the United States unique in the developed world, according to an NPR and ProPublica investigation. This is complicated by a decline in access to maternity services in rural areas, and is more sharply felt in minority communities, who can be disproportionately hit by that lack of access. In Texas, which has the highest overall maternal mortality in the nation, black women are dying at a rate nearly three times higher than that of white women, while the exact cause is unknown.
Major League Baseball home runs vs. strikeouts per year
New business openings vs. closings, quarterly
McDonald's Quarter Pounders vs. Filet o’ Fish sales, quarterly
Homes listed for sale vs. homes purchased, quarterly
Right! +X points
Total score: X / X
Try again!
This is a tough one, and not just because we expected you to be familiar with the national birth and death rates of startup businesses. The key to this one are the large spikes that coincide with the Great Recession. Aside from the unemployment rate, another indicator of the health of the economy is the number of new businesses being created each year. With new businesses come new jobs and until recently, that indicator was at pre-recession levels.
Dan Keating contributed to this report
