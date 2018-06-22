Day 1

The American work ethic

First, Dye explained the basics of being an American worker to a group of people who had little success in the American workforce.

“It is all about having a good work ethic,” Dye told them. “If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, ask yourselves, do you still deserve to get paid?”

On the second day of a week-long job-training program, Angelica Dunn, 22, walks past one of many long-vacant lots on the three-mile-plus trek from her home to a child welfare office in north Omaha on May 1. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Dye recommended setting their alarms five to 10 minutes earlier than they thought they needed. It would give a little buffer to the hustle of working life: choosing appropriate clothes, eating a good breakfast, saying goodbye to their children, catching an earlier bus to make sure they were not late and being ready to work the moment their shift began.

Angelica fidgeted in the back row. She wore a dingy white-and-blue T-shirt, and her hair was placed in a messy lopsided bun. “I do that sometimes, and it still doesn’t work,” she whispered to the woman next to her.

Now Dye was explaining how important it was to have a good attitude, even during a bad day or when working with an unfriendly boss. “Sometimes, they make it so hard, you can’t help it,” Angelica said to the woman next to her.

Three career coaches were sitting in the back of the room, and one walked up to the pair.

“This is an opportunity,” a coach whispered to Angelica. “Pay attention.”

The coaches understood what the opportunity could mean for Omaha, especially for the four women in the room. Half of black households in the area were headed by a single mother, statistics showed, and 42 percent of those families lived below the poverty line.

Angelica understood what the opportunity could mean for her. She had tried getting an associate degree at the college but was overwhelmed by balancing kids, a job and school all on her own. That left her with no child care, no degree, no job. She had lost custody of her younger daughter after a judge determined the girl, hardly more than a year old, was better off with her father. The decision haunted Angelica, who was 3 when her own mother lost custody of her. She wanted to break the cycle.

As the group dispersed for lunch, Angelica gave herself a pep talk. “I have to start on my goals,” she said. “I got so many things going on. My life feels like chaos.”

After the break, the group had to take a multiple-choice test to figure out whether Dye’s lessons had registered. One question asked whether the customer is always right. Another asked what would be the best way to describe the relationship between employee and employers. Angelica looked over each of the answers, taking longer than almost everyone in the room.

The trainees needed to answer 32 of 35 questions to pass. Angelica got 33 right.

Show Isaiah’s Day 1: A showcase of ambition

Day 2

The big test

When class started the next day, Angelica was missing.

“I’m almost there,” Angelica responded when a career coach called to see where she was.

The second day featured another test. Instructors distributed laptops to assess whether trainees knew how to calculate averages, use measuring tape and perform simple multiplication — key skills for the most basic jobs in Omaha.

Ten minutes into the examination, the door swung open. Angelica walked through. Her hair wasn’t combed, and she was wearing the same shirt as the day before. She was pulling a blue wagon behind her, and inside sat her 3-year-old son, who was holding a box of banana granola.

Angelica pulls her son, Thomas-Johnathan, 11/2 miles toward home after being asked to leave class because the 3-year-old was making too much noise during a test. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The room was silent, and Angelica sat down to begin the test. But Thomas-Johnathan started to whine. Then he started thwacking the cereal box on his mother’s chair.

Angelica stared at him to get him to stop. She tried placating him by opening the box and handing him the unopened bag. But the boy wrinkled the plastic, and the crackling sound was filling the room. Angelica snatched it. That’s when Thomas-Johnathan started to cry.

An instructor made eye contact with Angelica and directed her outside.

“Why isn’t the child at day care?” she asked.

“I don’t have the funds,” Angelica said.

“Can you call someone to figure out if they can watch him?”

“My cellphone just got turned off,” she said.

The instructor handed over her own cellphone. Angelica pulled the boy and the wagon deeper into the hallway. She stopped in front of a large window and looked out at the recently renovated campus. She dialed the welfare office number, hoping to get a child-care subsidy so she could pay for day care. Then she could drop him off in the morning, walk to the campus, pay attention, get the job interview and start working.

Her son sat in the wagon, fiddling with the cereal bag. Angelica stayed on hold. One minute passed. Two minutes. Five minutes. She was in the eighth minute when she heard a pop. She turned around, and granola clusters littered the floor.

“Why did you have to do that?” she said, stomping. “Why is it always a continuing cycle with you?”

Angelica tries to get in touch with the child welfare office after scolding her son for spilling his banana granola outside her classroom. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A tour group of men and women soon walked past her, admiring the new building. They wore suits and looked away while they walked past the spilled cereal. Angelica remained on hold. Fourteen minutes. Eighteen minutes. Now, Thomas-Johnathan was climbing out of the wagon and down a steep set of steps.

A staff member at the college walked past her, alarmed.

“You want me to bring him up the stairs?” she said, before running to grab the child, who was now halfway to the bottom. “It’s concrete, honey.”

Angelica had enough. She hung up and walked back into the classroom to return the instructor’s cellphone.

“I can do this on my own,” she said, before grabbing her backpack and walking out of the building.

She pulled the wagon across a five-lane highway. The sky was gray and threatened rain. She lugged the blue wagon uphill, past a lawn where crushed Natural Ice cans and empty bottles of Jack Daniel’s lay between dandelions.

“I wanted to prove I could do this myself,” she said. “I didn’t want to need help. I wanted to show I’m strong.”

She walked past boarded-up houses with overgrown lots. Rumbling by were construction trucks and fire engines, but what she was looking for was a public bus. None passed in the direction of her neighborhood, where she lived in a house on a pothole-pocked street with her aunt and, sometimes, her grandmother.

“I literally keep having to restart,” she said. “And I’m just so freaking tired.”

She climbed up the house’s chipped green stairs and stood on the fading Santa Claus welcome mat before walking in. It was dark inside, with old figurines crowding the shelves and baby toys scattered across the floor.

“Can someone watch my son?” she called out to anyone who would listen.

“You couldn’t call anyone?” her aunt asked from another room, as she changed the diaper of her own child.

“I couldn’t because my phone is dead, and I can’t pay the bill,” Angelica said, raising her voice.

“Everyone calm down,” said her grandmother, emerging from the kitchen. Her gray hair was tied neatly in two braids. “I’ll watch him. Do what you gotta do.”

She looked at Angelica.

“And comb your hair,” she said.

Angelica stepped outside and smoothed her hair into a ponytail. There was no returning to class; it was too late in the day to take the exam. Instead, she headed to the child welfare office to ask for the child-care subsidy in person.

She thought about waiting for the bus, but she didn’t want to spend the $1.75 or risk waiting too long. So she walked. Before long, she was on the main artery of 24th Street, the old heart of black Omaha, where the city had repaved sidewalks and renovated the Fair Deal supermarket with fresh produce and modern lighting.

“It used to be so bad,” Angelica said, “but it’s getting better so people can preserve the memories of what chocolate people in this city used to be.”

It took more than an hour to walk to the office.

It took a minute to fill out the form.

“I’m a disaster,” she said.

She had walked 6 1/ 2 miles and had fallen a day behind.

Show Isaiah’s Day 2: Needing focus

Day 3

A new path

The third day began quietly, as Dye instructed the trainees that career coaches would sit with them and go over résumés. Three of the original 12 trainees had stopped coming. And, at first, it looked as though they had lost another one.

But 14 minutes into class, the door swung open. It was Angelica, dressed in a pair of brown slacks and a white shawl. Her hair was tied into two braids, just like her grandmother’s.

Angelica holds her head in exhaustion on the fourth day of the job-training program. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A career coach named Angela Baker sat next to her. Angelica pulled up her most recent résumé.

“I just have so much experience it’s hard to put on one page,” Angelica told her.

Angelica’s experience: six months at a cash register at Taco Bell; three months working a factory job at Mi Mama’s Tortillas.

“You only worked at this place for a couple of months,” Baker said. “Employers like to see longevity. Maybe we should take it out.”

“But I loved that job,” Angelica said to her. She liked working with a conveyor belt and helping new employees. She flattened tortillas and placed them into plastic bags, and sometimes, she said, she would go to the nearby Walmart and look for the packages because they said “Omaha, NE” on the back.

“That was me, my work,” Angelica said, and showing her work made her proud.

Angelica told Baker she would have kept the job longer, but she got pregnant and quit.

“I had that boy,” she said. “Thomas-Johnathan. He’s just like me. Sometimes he’ll be doing things all perfect, all proud, and then he always just messes up.”

“Why do you say that?” Baker asked, and Angelica shrugged.

Baker agreed not to delete the job at the factory, but she suggested that Angelica replace a line about graduating from high school with a line about her working toward an associate degree.

“You have to show your ambitions,” Baker said.

“I’m not sure if that’s realistic, though,” Angelica said.

Angelica told Baker that she liked taking classes. She had taken some photography and design classes in high school; she didn’t mind reading and doing math before she dropped out of community college. But she had little direction about her future — what she knew most was that she wanted to be creative.

“I always liked the idea of being a developer,” she said. “Maybe a developer of buildings. Maybe a developer of people.”

“You can do this,” Baker told her. “We can help you get there.”

After three hours, the résumé fit on a page.

“It looks so modern!” Angelica told her.

“I’m starting to get conceited in my head,” she said at the end of the day. “I’m getting better at getting a job. And I know when I get the job, I’m going to do well. Because when I was at my old job, I was the stuff.”

Show Isaiah’s Day 3: Finally, a path

Day 4

The right answer

One day left. Résumés were polished and the lessons in work ethics were over. Now, as the other trainees broke off into a different room to practice interview skills, Angelica sat alone in a classroom, completing the basic math assessment she skipped on the day she left class.

While other classmates perform mock job interviews, Angelica takes a math assessment she missed earlier in the week because she had to take her son home. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“You passed,” Baker told her when the assessment was over. The two stayed in the room together to practice interview skills.

“Tell me about a time you had difficulty at work,” Baker said.

Angelica looked up to the ceiling, twisting her face as she figured out a response.

“One of the managers at my last job told me my attitude wasn’t up to par,” Angelica said. “I took it as a lesson to learn to pay more attention to what I was doing, and how I was presenting myself on the outside.”

Baker told Angelica her response was good because it showed she was “coachable,” one of the skills she listed on her résumé. But the response wasn’t great; she didn’t want to give employers doubts about her ability to do the work. Above all else, Baker said, Angelica had to show confidence.

Baker asked why she wanted to work at Airlite.

“Because it’s working with your hands, and I know I can do that,” Angelica said. “I know how to use a conveyor belt. I’ll even work overnights. On the overnight shifts, I used to wash the dishes and dry them so they wouldn’t just sit there soaking all night.”

“That’s a good answer,” Baker said. “You’re so much more than you think you are. You’re a problem solver.”

“I should have put that on my résumé!” Angelica responded.

Baker said she would do well the next day if she stayed focused. They worked out a plan for Angelica to meet another career coach at the community college, so they could drive to the factory together and ensure Angelica wouldn’t be late.

“I know you’re going to dress up, right?” Baker asked.

“Yup,” Angelica responded.

“Can I just say that you should be proud of yourself?” she told Angelica. “You have overcome a lot of things to get to work and do well this week. You’ve been consistent and you’re always trying, and sometimes, people who have a lot to overcome need more support. I’m willing to be that person for you.”

“I just hope to get my life together,” Angelica said. “I was so close to getting my associate’s degree here. I just hope that when the job is together, the rest of life will get together.”

“You have a lot of potential,” Baker said.

“People always say that about me,” Angelica said.

Show Isaiah’s Day 4: Long sleeves and keywords

Day 5

The final challenge

Angelica woke up the next morning even before her alarm clock went off. It was still dark outside.

She fixed her son a bowl of banana granola and put on a zebra-striped dress over black leggings. She put her hair in a beehive with a single braid tied down the middle, her fanciest hairstyle all week.

She left Thomas-Johnathan with her grandmother, and, when the sun rose, she raced down the chipped green staircase and past the overgrown lots to get to the community college, where an instructor waited for her in the parking lot.

“You ready?” she asked.

“I’m ready,” Angelica said, and they drove to join the other trainees in the factory.

Twelve had started the program, but only seven made it to the final day. Angelica was the only woman left. She looked up at the towers of boxes filled with foam, as forklifts scooted back and forth. Workers in smocks and safety goggles wove around them.

“Any questions?” a tour guide asked the group, but the whirring sounds were so loud it made it hard for Angelica to hear. The group started to walk to the quieter break room, where they would await human resources officers to interview them. As they were leaving, Angelica noticed a young black woman with frizzy hair in a black smock emerging from a row of shelves.

“You like working here?” Angelica asked. The worker smiled and nodded.

Men hang out on a corner outside a lounge in what has historically been known as the heart of the African American community in north Omaha. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Angelica sat in the break room, watching as trainee after trainee went up for an interview. And then, it was her turn.

“I’m Angelica,” she said, shaking hands with the recruiter. They walked to a small, bare room with only a slit of the window facing a hallway. Angelica sat down, and her legs began to shake.

“Tell me about a time you had difficulty at work,” the recruiter asked, the same question Baker asked the day before.

Angelica did not give an answer that revealed anything about her skill set, as she had practiced. Instead, she described a co-worker at Taco Bell who did not want to follow her suggestions on how to be a good worker.

“I told her this is how we do this particular thing, but I can’t remember what it was in particular,” Angelica told the recruiter. “I see her on Snapchat every now and then. But I don’t really know if she’s still around. She normally posts stuff about her family and stuff. . . . She’s in school and I remember she asked me, if, uh, because I had a book she needed for class and asked if she could borrow it.”

“So I guess you gave her support as needed?” the recruiter asked, trying to get Angelica back on track.

“As needed,” Angelica said. “But actually, she didn’t need support. She was good.”

“And it was a math course,” Angelica said, reverting back to her original story.

The interview didn’t get any smoother. When the recruiter asked whether Angelica had any questions, she responded, “How many break rooms do you have?”

“I had another one. . . .” Angelica said, trailing off.

The recruiter had one more question.

“Based on the information that we shared with you today,” the recruiter asked, “do you feel that you can complete the requirements of the job as it was described to you?”

“Oh, I know I can,” she said.

“There’s the confidence!” the recruiter said.

Angelica began to tell the recruiter about the young woman on the floor.

“She had been working,” she said. “And I saw her and said, yeah, whatever, I can do this.”

The two stood up and shook hands. As they walked back to the break room, the recruiter said one more thing to her. Angelica smiled.

She had a few things to work out. How would she get to work? Who would watch Thomas-Johnathan? But at this moment, the only thing she wanted to work out was finding someone who could loan her a cellphone. She dialed her grandmother to say something she hadn’t been able to say in more than a year: “I have a job.”

Show Isaiah’s Day 5: 110 percent or Read Isaish’s story from Day 1