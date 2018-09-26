Summer started more dry, but by the middle of July, waves of rain drenched the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Locations such as Williamsport, in central Pennsylvania, and Baltimore experienced record rainfall and flooding.

A high-pressure system parked itself over the Northeast for much of the summer. The clockwise motion pulled warm, wet air from the Atlantic over the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast.

At the same time record heat waves and persistent drought conditions have hit places in the far north of the country, such as Burlington, Vt.