Most of the country, from the Continental Divide eastward, has received more rain than normal. And some parts of the Mid-Atlantic are 20 inches wetter than usual this summer.
Meanwhile, areas west of the Rockies are below average, about 10 inches shy of normal in parts of southwest Colorado and western Montana. The lack of rain in California helped fuel the Carr Fire near Redding and the Mendocino Complex fires near Clear Lake. The Mendocino Complex was the largest fire in California history, scorching about 410,000 acres.
In the east, steady and sometimes severe rain
Summer started more dry, but by the middle of July, waves of rain drenched the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Locations such as Williamsport, in central Pennsylvania, and Baltimore experienced record rainfall and flooding.
A high-pressure system parked itself over the Northeast for much of the summer. The clockwise motion pulled warm, wet air from the Atlantic over the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast.
At the same time record heat waves and persistent drought conditions have hit places in the far north of the country, such as Burlington, Vt.
MAINE
Burlington
N.H.
VT.
Boston
NEW YORK
MASS.
Williamsport
—R.I.
CONN.
New York
Harrisburg
PENN.
N.J.
Baltimore
MD.
D.C.
DEL.
Richmond
Norfolk
VIRGINIA
Raleigh
NORTH CAROLINA
Fayetteville
Charlotte
Wilmington
SOUTH
CAROLINA
Burlington
Recorded precipitation
20
inches
10
0
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
Williamsport
30
20
10
0
Baltimore
50
40
30
20
10
0
Wilmington
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Recorded precipitation
MAINE
Burlington
Burlington
20
inches
N.H.
Boston
VT.
10
MASS.
NEW YORK
—R.I.
0
CONN.
Buffalo
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
New York
Williamsport
Harrisburg
Williamsport
N.J.
PENN.
30
Baltimore
MD.
Pittsburgh
20
DEL.
D.C.
10
0
Baltimore
W. VA.
Richmond
50
Norfolk
VIRGINIA
40
30
20
10
Raleigh
0
NORTH CAROLINA
Fayetteville
Wilmington
60
Charlotte
Asheville
Wilmington
50
40
30
20
SOUTH CAROLINA
10
0
Then Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina’s coast as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 14. Once over land, the storm stalled and dumped an enormous amount of rain over the state, sending seasonal precipitation totals to historic levels.
Out west, dry conditions persist
The opposite side of the country was a different story. Areas in the Pacific Northwest are experiencing drought conditions. The dry weather out west has been so bad that normally soggy Seattle has had less rain than Washington, D.C.
Seattle
WASHINGTON
Portland
IDAHO
OREGON
Boise
Recorded precipitation
Seattle
10
inches
8
6
4
2
0
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
Recorded precipitation
Seattle
10
inches
8
Seattle
6
WASHINGTON
4
Portland
Helena
2
MONT.
0
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
IDAHO
OREGON
Boise
Meteorologists predict that the last quarter of the year will be slightly wetter than normal in the southeast, while being slightly drier than normal in the Ohio valley. The northern Rockies are also predicted to be drier than normal, which could further exacerbate the current dry conditions.
Joe Fox contributed to this report.
About this story
Data for cumulative and normal precipitation is from the National Weather Service. Rain data on maps from National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS). Wildfire information from CAL FIRE.
More stories
Precipitation whiplash and climate change threaten California’s freshwater
Almost two-thirds of California’s freshwater originate in the Sierra Nevada mountains. But the source is in trouble.
Tracking Florence’s deluge
Florence has dropped 30 inches of rain, shattering the record of 24 inches set during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and is expected to continue pouring down rain, perhaps 15 more inches.