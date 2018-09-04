Tropical Storm Gordon is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Tuesday night as a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama and tropical storm warnings extend to Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.
