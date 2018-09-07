Tropical storm Florence is predicted to re-intensify to a Category 3 hurricane by Monday, and odds have increased that it will have direct effects on the East Coast starting between Wednesday and Friday next week anywhere between Florida and southern New England.

Related stories
Explainer: Florence’s final destination depends on many different players What to put in your emergency disaster supply kit Florence is predicted to restrengthen and is a hurricane threat to the East Coast The tropical Atlantic is waking up as the peak of hurricane season approaches
Share

More stories

What you need in an emergency disaster kit.

It can take days for help to arrive after a hurricane. This kit will get you through.

After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was in the dark for 349 days

How the island’s troubled finances, weak electrical infrastructure and a Category 4 hurricane plunged 3.4 million people into an ongoing power blackout.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics