“It won’t happen!” After North Korea says it’s developing a nuclear missile capable of reaching the United States, then President-elect Trump tweets: “It won’t happen!”

A softer approach Trump calls Kim a “pretty smart cookie” and later says he would be interested in meeting with him.

“The Art of the Deal” and diplomacy On his fifth visit to Pyongyang, former basketball star Dennis Rodman gives Kim a copy of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal.”

Another test, another insult Trump tweets: “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” after North Korea reportedly conducts another missile test.

The “Fire and fury” moment Trump says North Korea will be “met with fire and fury" if it does not stop threatening the United States. North Korea says it might fire missiles that would hit in the proximity of Guam.

A timeout Trump calls Kim’s decision not to fire missiles toward Guam “very wise and well reasoned.”

Trump threatens to “totally destroy North Korea” In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump again threatens to annihilate North Korea if it endangers the United States. “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” he says.

A new round of name-calling Kim declares: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Kim and Trump are acting like “children in a kindergarten.”

“Little” Rocket Man Trump says the North Korean leader is a “Little Rocket Man,” instead of “rocket man.” He repeats that nickname a day later, tweeting “they won't be around much longer” if threats continue.

Death sentence An editorial in a state-run newspaper newspaper says Trump should be sentenced to death for insulting Kim, calling it “the worst crime for which he can never be pardoned.”

Back on the list Trump officially announces that he is putting North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

That thing Trump said wouldn’t happen happens Kim orders the launch of a Hwasong-15 missile. Shortly afterward, North Korean state media claim that an intercontinental missile has been successfully tested and is capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Pressure and more pressure The UN Security Council votes to impose additional sanctions against North Korea over its missile tests. Trump applauds the decision: “The World wants Peace, not Death!”

Battle of the buttons After Kim says the nuclear launch button is “always on the table,” Trump boasts that his nuclear button is “much bigger…more powerful… and my button works!”

Maybe let’s talk, after all? North Korea is “willing to have talks” with the United States, South Korea says, as the PyeongChang Winter Olympics close in a burst of fireworks and diplomacy.

It’s on Trump agrees to meet Kim for talks, an extraordinary development after months of heightened tension. Kim commits to stopping nuclear and missile testing.

A mysterious visitor in Beijing Kim makes a clandestine visit to Beijing to discuss the negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

North Korea suspends nuclear tests Kim says he will suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down North Korea’s nuclear test site. But he does not commit to giving up its nuclear program.

Kim meets Moon; Trump watches from afar Kim crosses into South Korea for a historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They pledge to work toward their “common goal” of denuclearizing the peninsula.

Nobel Peace Prize chatter Moon says Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for the North Korea talks.

North Korea releases U.S. prisoners North Korea releases three American prisoners into the custody of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Pyongyang.

What went wrong? North Korea threatens to pull out of the summit as tensions rise amid joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Trump really pulls out of the summit Trump cancels the summit after North Korea calls Vice President Pence a “political dummy” and threatens a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown.” Meanwhile, North Korea claims it destroyed its testing site.

Confusion North Korea says it is still willing to negotiate with the United States. South Korea’s Moon calls Trump’s summit cancellation “very perplexing.”