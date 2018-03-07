Opinions
Since the 2016 election, Ann Telnaes has taken on the connections among President Trump, his associates and Russia in her editorial cartoons and animations.
As Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to meet July 16, here’s a look at some of her work.
December 2016
The Putin-Trump bromance
February 2017
Michael Flynn’s Russia connection.
March 2017
A nothingburger with Russian dressing.
March 2017
FBI Director James B. Comey testifies that the agency is investigating possible collusion between President Trump’s campaign associates and Russian officials.
April 2017
Conflicts of interest between family members and businesses, ties between members of the administration and Russia, and now the United Arab Emirates-arranged meeting in the Seychelles between the Blackwater founder and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin — they all have one person in common.
May 2017
Sean Spicer goes silent (on Russia).
July 2017
Donald Trump Jr. confirmed meeting with a Russian lawyer. It’s clear he doesn’t fall far from the tree.
August 2017
The president takes a break from his troubles.
November 2017
Trump never has anything bad to say about Putin.
December 2017
Flynn pleads guilty...
...to lying to the FBI about Russian contacts.
January 2018
Trump insists there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia, so why the attempts to derail the special counsel’s investigation?
February 2018
After special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issues indictments against 13 Russians, Trump goes on another Twitter tirade.
March 2018
There’s a pattern of former campaign and current Trump administration officials with business ties to Russia.
March 2018
Trump’s lethal relationship
April 2018
Trump invites Putin to the White House
July 2018
Trump wants to meet one-on-one with Putin
July 2018
The Trump balloon is fully inflated
July 2018
The Trump performance in Brussels
Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.
She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.