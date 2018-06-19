Opinions
The Trump administration is facing criticism for separating children from their parents at the United States’ border with Mexico because of its “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.
Washington Post cartoonists Tom Toles and Ann Telnaes have depicted Trump’s stance toward immigrants in their editorial cartoons. Here’s a collection of them.
Tom Toles
The new Trump Hotel America has unusual amenities
Tom Toles
The separation policy that just keeps on taking
Tom Toles
Trump shows that it takes a tough man to punish innocent children
Ann Telnaes
Jeff Sessions’s policy that separates parents and children is morally indefensible
Tom Toles
Trump’s misfiring on immigration is becoming semiautomatic
Tom Toles
Jeff Sessions delivers an important message, backward
Tom Toles
Here is the Republican idea of an immigration compromise
Ann Telnaes
Trump’s immigration scaleback throws red meat at his base
Tom Toles
Immigration knock knock, who’s there?
Tom Toles is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1990.
Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.