Cartoonists skewer Trump’s border policies

By Tom Toles and Ann Telnaes | June 19, 2018

The Trump administration is facing criticism for separating children from their parents at the United States’ border with Mexico because of its “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Washington Post cartoonists Tom Toles and Ann Telnaes have depicted Trump’s stance toward immigrants in their editorial cartoons. Here’s a collection of them.

Tom Toles

The new Trump Hotel America has unusual amenities

Tom Toles

The separation policy that just keeps on taking

Tom Toles

Trump shows that it takes a tough man to punish innocent children

Ann Telnaes

Jeff Sessions’s policy that separates parents and children is morally indefensible

Tom Toles

Trump’s misfiring on immigration is becoming semiautomatic

Tom Toles

Jeff Sessions delivers an important message, backward

Tom Toles

Here is the Republican idea of an immigration compromise

Ann Telnaes

Trump’s immigration scaleback throws red meat at his base

Tom Toles

Immigration knock knock, who’s there?

Tom Toles is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1990.

Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.