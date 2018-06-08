Opinions

The Lyin’ King

By Ann Telnaes | June 8, 2018

President Trump, ignorant of the basics of the Constitution and willfully dismissive of the rule of law, seems to think he rules by divine right and answers to no one.

Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes has been observing and offering her visual commentary on his anti-democratic actions since the 2016 presidential race. Those cartoons are collected here.

June 14, 2016

Trump thinks he’s running as an absolute monarch

Nov. 29, 2016

Trump’s new hat reflects his commitment to the First Amendment

Jan. 31, 2017

Don’t betray his royal Grumpiness

Feb. 16, 2017

Emperor Trump has no clothes

May 11, 2017

The little king is angry

Jan. 16, 2018

A proclamation by the emperor with no clothes

Feb. 1, 2018

Swearing loyalty to the crown

Feb. 6, 2018

The megalomania of Donald Trump

April 1, 2018

Trump still believes he’s an island

May 21, 2018

The mania of King Trump

June 3, 2018

The imperial president

Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.

She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.