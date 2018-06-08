Opinions
President Trump, ignorant of the basics of the Constitution and willfully dismissive of the rule of law, seems to think he rules by divine right and answers to no one.
Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes has been observing and offering her visual commentary on his anti-democratic actions since the 2016 presidential race. Those cartoons are collected here.
June 14, 2016
Trump thinks he’s running as an absolute monarch
Nov. 29, 2016
Trump’s new hat reflects his commitment to the First Amendment
Jan. 31, 2017
Don’t betray his royal Grumpiness
Feb. 16, 2017
Emperor Trump has no clothes
May 11, 2017
The little king is angry
Jan. 16, 2018
A proclamation by the emperor with no clothes
Feb. 1, 2018
Swearing loyalty to the crown
Feb. 6, 2018
The megalomania of Donald Trump
April 1, 2018
Trump still believes he’s an island
May 21, 2018
The mania of King Trump
June 3, 2018
The imperial president
Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.
She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.