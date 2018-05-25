Opinions
Opinions
“Kiss up and punch down” is the advice often followed by the craven in your nation’s capital. Scott Pruitt excelled at kissing up to fossil fuel interests and punching down at his own agency and the Earth below that. He resigned July 5 after roughly 16 months in office. These cartoons illustrate Pruitt’s time as Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
August 10, 2017
Trump and Pruitt find that their desire to save the planet runs hot and cold.
October 13, 2017
Pruitt pairs an exquisite gift of bad timing with egregious policy.
October 18, 2017
Trump’s drug czar nominee story leaves the nation shocked. Shocked.
March 18, 2018
The inside story of Trump people living large at taxpayer expense.
April 4, 2018
Pruitt’s EPA has been protecting one kind of ecosystem.
April 20, 2018
Pruitt can explain why he needs all that deluxe security.
April 24, 2018
Pruitt has made a greasy mess.
April 26, 2018
Memo to Pruitt: People who live in glass soundproof booths shouldn’t throw coal.
May 6, 2018
The latest Scott Pruitt EPA scandal: We’ve seen this movie before.
May 21, 2018
Scott Pruitt is running some kind of protection racket.
June 7, 2018
Scott Pruitt works to protect endangered specious arguments.
Tom Toles is the editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post and writes the Tom Toles blog. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1990.