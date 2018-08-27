Opinions
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian government ...
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose investments pose several apparent conflicts of interest with his position in the Trump administration ...
Stormy Daniels, adult-film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump and was paid off by his “fixer,” Michael Cohen ...
The 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia. Trump owned the pageant from 1996 to 2015 ...
Former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, who alleged an affair with Trump and was also paid off by Cohen ...
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer" who pleaded guilty to eight crimes, including paying off two women “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” ...
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who has been granted immunity in the federal investigation into Cohen ...
Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser ...
Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and adviser ...
Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, Trump’s sons and trustees of the Trump Organization.
Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.
She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.