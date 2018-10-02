Opinions

The sorry treatment of women in America

By Ann Telnaes | Oct. 2, 2018

American women are still underpaid, not believed and grabbed by the pussy. No wonder they are mad.

Sept. 23, 2014

Society’s favorite punching bag? Women.

April 12, 2016

It’s time for equal pay

Sept. 9, 2016

Trump’s plan to reduce sexual assaults in the military

Oct. 8, 2016

Oct. 21, 2016

January 23, 2017

Size matters and the Trump presidency has already shrunk

April 1, 2017

June 21, 2017

Don’t worry your pretty little head over health care

Oct. 11, 2017

Oct. 11, 2017

Oct. 11, 2017

Oct. 11, 2017

Oct. 20, 2017

Talk about being stunned

June 7, 2018

Rudy Giuliani shows what he’s made of

June 28, 2018

Elections have consequences

Sept. 10, 2018

Tennis isn’t the only place there’s a double standard

Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.

She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.