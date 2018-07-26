Opinions

Can we talk about that Iran tweet?

By Jason Rezaian | July 26, 2018

Cover illustration by Washington Post staff

The secretary of state is facing congressional questions about America’s international relations, and President Trump is making his job harder than ever. Trump threatened Iran IN ALL CAPS on Twitter.

To be fair, tensions are always simmering with Iran. It started in 1979, when Iranian revolutionaries raided the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans hostage. Since then, adopting a hard line with Tehran has been a crowd pleaser in D.C. Trump, as he’s wont to do, has taken this to a new level.

So what exactly did Trump do?

This browser does not support the video element.

Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post

What’s the reaction been like?

This browser does not support the video element.

Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post

And in Iran?

This browser does not support the video element.

Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post

How does this compare with how he talks to other world leaders?

This browser does not support the video element.

Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post

So, what’s next?

This browser does not support the video element.

Zhiyan Zhong/The Washington Post, EPA/STR

Trump’s threats may prove to be just hot air. It wouldn’t be the first time. But let’s not test fate. As both President Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have advised each other, now is the time to BE CAUTIOUS!