The secretary of state is facing congressional questions about America’s international relations, and President Trump is making his job harder than ever. Trump threatened Iran IN ALL CAPS on Twitter.
To be fair, tensions are always simmering with Iran. It started in 1979, when Iranian revolutionaries raided the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans hostage. Since then, adopting a hard line with Tehran has been a crowd pleaser in D.C. Trump, as he’s wont to do, has taken this to a new level.
Trump’s threats may prove to be just hot air. It wouldn’t be the first time. But let’s not test fate. As both President Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have advised each other, now is the time to BE CAUTIOUS!