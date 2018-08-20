Signed the original statement
A dozen former intelligence officials representing both Republican and Democratic administrations initially signed a letter voicing their disapproval, and three more joined after publication.
James R. Clapper Jr.
Former director of national intelligence
Robert M. Gates
Former CIA director
William H. Webster
Former CIA director
George J. Tenet
Former CIA director
Porter J. Goss
Former CIA director
Gen. Michael V. Hayden
Former CIA director
Leon E. Panetta
Former CIA director
Gen. David H. Petraeus
Former CIA director
John E. McLaughlin
Former CIA deputy director
Stephen R. Kappes
Former CIA deputy director
Avril Haines
Former CIA deputy director
David S. Cohen
Former CIA deputy director
Michael J. Morell
Former CIA deputy director
Dennis C. Blair
Former director of national intelligence
Albert M. Calland III
Former CIA deputy director
Others issued individual rebukes to the president’s move. For example, Admiral McRaven — who as head of the U.S. Special Operations Command oversaw the 2011 raid that killed Osama Bin Laden – responded in a Washington Post op-ed
on Aug. 16.
Adm. William McRaven
Fomer commander of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command
Signed the Aug. 17 statement
Following the original 15, 60 former officals released their own statement on Friday.
Jeff Asher
Former CIA analyst
Heidi August
Former CIA SIS chief of station
Nada Bakos
Former CIA analyst
Jeremy Bash
Former CIA and Defense Department chief of staff
Dennis Bowden
Former CIA senior intelligence service
David B. Buckley
Former CIA inspector general
Sarah M. Carlson
Former CIA analyst
Steven A. Cash
Former CIA officer
Peter L. Corsell
Former CIA analyst
Ambassador Henry A. Crumpton
Former CIA operations officer and U.S. coordinator for counterterrorism
Joan Dempsey
Former CIA deputy director of central intelligence for community management
Nicholas Dujmovic
Former CIA analyst and historian
Rebecca Fair
Former CIA officer
Yaya J. Fanusie
Former CIA analyst
Rodney Faraon
Former CIA analyst
Bob Flores
Former CIA chief technology officer
K. Suzanne Gray
Former CIA operations officer
Bill Harlow
Former CIA director of public affairs
Kent Harrington
Former national intelligence officer
Susan Hasler
Former CIA analyst
Christopher K. Johnson
Former CIA senior analyst
A.B. Krongard
Former CIA executive director
Charles H. Leven
Former CIA chief of station
Ken Levit
Former special counsel to DCI
Andy Liepman
Former NCTC deputy director
George Little
Former chief spokesman, CIA and Defense Department
Letitia A. Long
Former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director
Mark Lowenthal
Former assistant DCI for analysis and production
Ronald A. Marks
Former CIA officer
Carmen Medina
Former CIA associate deputy director
Jami Miscik
Former CIA deputy director
John H. Moseman
Former chief of staff to the director of central intelligence
Rolf Mowatt-Larssen
Former CIA director of intelligence and counterintelligence, Energy Department
Phillip Mudd
Former CIA analyst
Emile Nakhleh
Former senior CIA analyst
John Nixon
Former CIA analyst
Cindy Otis
Former CIA analyst and branch chief
Meroe Park
Former CIA executive director
Aki Pertiz
Former CIA analyst
Martin C. Petersen
Former CIA deputy executive director
Laurence M. Pfeiffer
Former CIA chief of staff
Ned Price
Former CIA senior analyst and spokesman
David Priess
Former CIA manager and PDB briefer
Renee Priess
Former CIA officer, directorate of operations
Pamela Purcilly (McMaster)
Former CIA associate deputy director of the directorate of intelligence
Jeff Ressin
Former CIA senior information technology officer
Robert Richer
Former CIA associate deputy director of operations
Nick Shapiro
Former CIA deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to the director
John Sipher
Former CIA chief of station and senior intelligence service member
Stephen Slick
Former CIA operations officer and NSC senior director for intelligence programs and reform
Rodney Snyder
Former CIA chief of station and former chief of staff
Barbara Sude
Former CIA senior analyst
Gregory C. Tarbell
Former CIA deputy executive director
David Terry
Former CIA analyst
Hugh Turner
Former CIA associate deputy director of operations
Greg Vogel
Former CIA deputy director for operations
Alan Wade
Former CIA chief information officer
Winston Wiley
Former chief, DCI counterterrorist center and CIA deputy director for intelligence
Richard Wilhelm
Former director for intelligence community affairs
Kristin Wood
Former CIA analyst
Signed the Aug. 20 statement
Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
Former U.S. ambassador
Janet Armour
Former CIA officer
Jennifer Atala
Former USAID officer
Andrew P. Bakaj
Former CIA officer and former official in the CIA’s inspector general’s office
John B. Bellinger, III
Former special assistant to the director of central intelligence and former legal counsel, NSC
Jeff Benjamin
Former CIA analyst and deputy national intelligence officer
Rebecca Bill Chavez
Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs
Antony Blinken
Former deputy secretary of state and deputy national security advisor
Beth Bloomfield
Former CIA officer and assistant national intelligence officer
Patty Brandmaier
Former CIA senior intelligence officer
Rebecca Brocato
Former director of legislative affairs, NSC
James Bruce
Former CIA analyst
William J. Burns
Former deputy secretary of state
Nicholas Burns
Former under secretary of state for political affairs
Daniel Byman
Former CIA analyst and congressional intelligence committee staff member
Chuck Campbell
Former CIA deputy inspector general, station chief and area division chief
David W. Carey
Former CIA executive director
Mary Carney
Former DOJ national security division official
Milda M. Carroll
Former CIA linguist
James O. Carson
Former CIA analyst and manager
Welton Chang
Former DIA analyst
Derek Chollet
Former assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs
Paul Clarke
Former NSC spokesperson
A. Denis Clift
Former president, National Intelligence University
Sanford Coats
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Oklahoma
Eliot A. Cohen
Former counselor of the Department of State and former member of the Defense Policy Advisory Board
Sylvia Copeland
Former CIA analyst and manager
Mike Cotter
Former U.S. attorney, district of Montana
Lanie D’Alessandro
Former NRO inspector general, CIA
Kyle S. Dabruzzi
Former NCTC analyst
Loren Dealy Mahler
Former director of legislative affairs, NSC
Robert L. Deitz
Former NSA general counsel and former senior counselor to the director, CIA
Jack Duggan
Former CIA analyst
Jenny Durkan
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Washington
Noah Eden
Former branch chief, NCTC
Yael Eisenstat
Former CIA officer and former NCTC officer
Tom Elmore
Former CIA analyst and manager
Dianna H. English
Former NSC director for African affairs
Rena Epstein
Former CIA analyst and manager
Ronald Estes
Former CIA station chief and area division chief
David B. Evans
Former CIA open-source officer
Peggy Evans
Former CIA analyst and operations officer, OMB senior officer, and budget director, SSCI
Evelyn N. Farkas
Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia and former executive director, Commission on the Prevention of WMD Proliferation and Terrorism
Peter D. Feaver
Former special advisor for strategic planning and institutional reform, NSC
Gerald M. Feierstein
Former U.S. ambassador and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs
Eric Feldman
Former CIA assistant inspector general and former NRO inspector general
Jon Finer
Former chief of staff and director of policy planning, State Department
Stephanie Finley
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Louisiana
Paul Fishman
Former U.S. attorney, district of New Jersey
Stephen J. Flanagan
Former national intelligence officer and special assistant to the president and senior director, NSC
Robert Fountain
Former CIA analyst and manager
Paul Frandano
Former CIA analyst and manager
Joshua A. Geltzer
Former senior director for counterterrorism and deputy legal advisor to the NSC and former counsel to the assistant attorney general for national security at the DOJ
Roger George
Former CIA analyst and former national intelligence officer
Mike GIbson
Former CIA analyst and manager
Deborah Gilg
Former U.S. attorney, district of Nebraska
Mary Beth Goodman
Former NSC senior director and former foreign service officer
Ryan Greer
Former State Department policy advisor for counterterrorism
Anne Gruner
Former deputy director weapons intelligence, Nonproliferation and Arms Control Center, CIA
Jay Gruner
Former four-time CIA station chief and area division chief
Steven L. Hall
Former CIA station chief
Luke Hartig
Former senior director for counterterrorism, NSC staff
Laura Heard
Former CIA analyst and manager
Gail Helt
Former CIA analyst
Margaret H. Henoch
Former CIA operations officer and manager
David Hickton
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Pennsylvania
Jonna Hiestand Mendez
Former CIA senior tech operations officer
Bruce Hoffman
Former scholar-in-residence for counterterrorism, CIA and former commissioner, 9/11 review commission
Paul Hollingsworth
Former CIA station chief
Brett Holmgren
Former senior director for intelligence programs, NSC
Vicki Huddleston
Former U.S. ambassador
Ralph Hughes
Former CIA station chief
Robert Hultslander
Former CIA officer
William Inboden
Former senior director for strategic planning, NSC
Martin Indyk
Former assistant secretary of state and U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations
George Jameson
Former CIA legal and policy official
Deborah K. Jones
Former U.S. ambassador
Dallas Jones, III
Former CIA analyst
Nate Jones
Former director of counterterrorism, NSC staff
Jonathan H. Kaplan
Former CIA officer and former official in the CIA Inspector General’s office
Art Keller
Former CIA case officer
Abigail Keyes
Former CIA analyst
Paul Kolbe
Former CIA station chief
David Kris
Former assistant attorney general for national security
Sarah Labowitz
Former state department policy advisor
Anthony Lake
Former national security advisor
John A. Lauder
Former director of CIA’s DCI Nonproliferation Center and former deputy director of the NRO for national support
Anne Lauer
Former CIA analyst and manager
Barbara A. Leaf
Former U.S. ambassador
Michael LeFever
Vice admiral (retired), U.S. Navy
Michael E. Leiter
Former director, NCTC
Douglas Letter
Former director, civil division appellate staff, DOJ
Michele Lewis
Former CIA officer
William Lewis
Former CIA analyst and manager
Harry Litman
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Pennsylvania
John MacGaffin
Former CIA associate deputy director for operations
Ronald Machen
Former U.S. attorney, district of the District of Columbia
Kelly E. Magsamen
Former principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific affairs
Elizabeth Manak
Former CIA analyst
Mark E. Matthews
Former special assistant to the director of central intelligence
Kenneth J. Maxwell
Former assistant special agent in charge, counterterrorism branch, New York field office, FBI
Samir S. Mayekar
Former director of national security, White House office of presidential personnel
Mary B. McCord
Former acting assistant attorney general for national security, DOJ
Michael McFaul
Former U.S. ambassador
Barbara McQuade
Former U.S. attorney, eastern district of Michigan
Antonio J. Mendez
Former CIA senior tech operations officer
James N. Miller
Former under secretary of defense for policy
Paul D. Miller
Former CIA analyst and former director NSC staff
Tom Minehart
Former CIA analyst
Raymond A. Mislock, Jr.
Former FBI agent and former CIA director of security
Michael Mislock
Former CIA operations officer
Whitney Mislock
Former CIA analyst
Lisa Monaco
Former assistant to the president for homeland security & counterterrorism, former assistant attorney general for national security
Karen Monaghan
Former CIA analyst and manager
Michael Moore
Former U.S. attorney, middle district of Georgia
Margaret R. Munson
Former director for administration, DIA and former director, DSS
Michael F. Munson
Former deputy director, DIA and director of plans, President George W. Bush’s commission on weapons of mass destruction
William D. Murray
Former CIA officer and station chief
Malcolm Nance
Former U.S. Navy cryptologist and former special intelligence collection officer
Bill Nettles
Former U.S. attorney, district of South Carolina
Tom Nides
Former deputy secretary of state for management and resources
William M. Nolte
Former CIA officer, former deputy ADCI for analysis, former chancellor, National Intelligence University System
Aaron O’Connell
Former director of defense policy and strategy, NSC staff
Sean O’Keefe
Former NASA administrator and secretary of the navy
Wendy Olson
Former U.S. attorney, district of Idaho
Bruce Pease
Former CIA analyst and manager
Kathy Pherson
Former intelligence community official
Randy Pherson
Former CIA analyst and former national intelligence officer
Channing Phillips
Former U.S. attorney, district of the District of Columbia
Thomas R. Pickering
Former under secretary of state and U.S. ambassador
William Piekney
Former CIA station chief and area division chief
Steven Pifer
Former U.S. ambassador and foreign service officer
Jeffrey Prescott
Former special assistant to the president for national security affairs
Ripley Rand
Former U.S. attorney, middle district of North Carolina
Nick Rasmussen
Former director NCTC
Martijn Rasser
Former CIA analyst
Bruce Reidel
Former CIA analyst and national intelligence officer
Elizabeth Reidel
Former CIA analyst
Chris Ribeiro
Former CIA analyst
Michael Roosevelt
Former CIA analyst
Chuck Rosenberg
Former U.S. attorney, eastern district of Virginia and former chief of staff, FBI
Daniel J. Rosenthal
Former senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for national security at the DOJ, former senior associate counsel to the director of national intelligence
Dennis Ross
Former director of policy planning, State Department, special assistant to the pesident and senior director of the central region, NSC
Norman T. Roule
Former CIA station chief and former ODNI mission manager for Iran
Barry Royden
Former director of counterintelligence, CIA
Karen Rozbicki
Former CIA analyst, operations analyst, and sourcing officer
Frank J. Ruocco
Former CIA deputy director for administration
Erin Ryan
Former CIA analyst
Lucia Schoelwer
Former former CIA analyst, operational targeting officer, and intelligence educator
Michele Serocki Blum
Former CIA linguist
Dana Shell Smith
Former U.S. ambassador
Wendy R. Sherman
Former under secretary of state for political affairs
James M. Simon, Jr.
Former CIA analyst and former assistant director of central intelligence for administration
Jennifer E. Sims
Former deputy assistant secretary of state for intelligence coordination
Jeffrey Smith
Former CIA general counsel
L. Brit Snider
Former CIA inspector general and general counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee
Mary Anne Sotos
Former CIA collection management officer
Ali Soufan
Former former FBI special agent
Suzanne Spaulding
Former CIA assistant general counsel, former DCI nonproliferation center legal advisor, and former under secretary for National Protection and Programs Division, DHS
Admiral James Stavridis
USN (Ret.), former supreme allied commander, NATO
Carter Stewart
Former U.S. attorney, southern district of Ohio
Seth Stodder
Former assistant secretary of Homeland Security
Cindy Storer
Former CIA analyst
Jake Sullivan
Former deputy assistant to the president and national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden and former director of policy planning, State Department
Kevin Techau
Former U.S. attorney, northern district of Iowa
William Tobey
Former deputy administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration
Anne Tompkins
Former U.S. attorney, western district of North Carolina
Joyce Vance
Former U.S. attorney, northern district of Alabama
John Vaudreuil
Former U.S. attorney, western district of Wisconsin
Michael Vickers
Former under secretary of defense for intelligence
Samantha Vinograd
Former senior advisor to the national security advisor
John Walsh
Former U.S. attorney, district of Colorado
Clint Watts
Former FBI special agent
Stephen White
Former CIA analyst
Harold Wilcox
Former CIA analyst
Douglas H. Wise
Former CIA operations officer and former deputy director DIA
Stephen M. Young
Former U.S. ambassador
Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.
