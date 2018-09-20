Just because Democrats are favored to take back the House doesn't mean they will . And if Democrats couldn’t win the easier chamber to flip, they almost certainly wouldn't hold the Senate, either. A Republican Congress would set Trump up for his best-case scenario, a repeat of a Republican Congress. But just how much would the party get done, given that they failed to pass major legislation besides a tax bill in their first two years?

If Republicans kept control of Congress in what was supposed to be a good year for Democrats, expect their takeaway to be this: that working with Trump gets Republicans reelected. For the most part, Republicans in Congress were loath to directly oppose the president in his first two years, and they certainly didn't launch major investigations into him or his administration beyond a politically fraught and broadly criticized look at Russian election interference. So they would probably see no reason to start now. Impeachment Don't expect any significant resistance to Trump within a Republican-controlled Senate, especially since some of his biggest Republican detractors -- the late Sen. John McCain and retiring senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker -- won't be in Congress.

Republicans could get a do-over on one of their party's biggest failures in 2017: repealing Obamacare. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has said this would be a top priority for his party, and it's something Trump desperately wants, as well. Republicans could also try to cut spending on federal welfare programs like Medicaid and Medicare. But would any of this get through the Senate? Legislation Even if Republicans add a few seats to their slim majority, they will likely not have enough votes to get anything past the 60-vote Democratic filibuster threshold. So expect Republicans to continue plowing through Trump's picks for the courts -- and maybe even a new attorney general, if the president fires the current one he's so frustrated with.

The House doesn't have any say here since the Senate considers and confirms Trump’s political appointees and federal judges. Appointees Republicans would have a clear lane to continue to approve Trump's judicial nominees at a record pace. Expect that to continue, and for Republicans to seize any opportunity to replace a liberal justice on the Supreme Court with a conservative one, should there be anymore retirements in the next two years.

