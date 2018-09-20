Most political analysts think that, come January, the makeup of Congress will drastically change. Democrats are favored to win back control of the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections for the first time since 2010. They have a chance -- though a much narrower one -- to take back the Senate, too.
What would that mean for Trump? Would his agenda be stymied? Would his job be in jeopardy? Or could he and Democrats find areas of compromise, like on immigration and trade? Here are three possible election result scenarios, and what they could mean for the president in 2019 and beyond.
The most likely scenario:A split Congress
The map and polls favor Democrats to take back control of the House. But Democrats in the Senate have a much narrower path to winning the majority. That's why the likeliest scenario Trump faces next year will be a split Congress: A Democratic House and a Republican Senate. This scenario almost guarantees even more political logjams than there are now in Congress.
|Democratic House
|Republican Senate
|Impeachment
|
Some Democrats in Congress have already introduced articles of impeachment against Trump. But Democratic leaders have been wary of appearing to overstep. It’s more likely that Democrats would launch aggressive investigations into Trump administration scandals, since they would now have the power of committees.
|Impeachment
|
If the House voted for impeachment, the Senate would act as the jury. But a Republican-controlled Senate would be very unlikely to have the two-thirds support necessary to impeach Trump, nor would they be inclined to support investigations into Trump or his Cabinet.
|Legislation
|
House Democrats are already planning their debut in the majority, with plans to vote on bills to reform government, like tightening campaign finance and ethics rules. These are mostly messaging bills that seem aimed at sending a signal to voters: Democrats are the party trying to drain the swamp.
|Legislation
|
Senate Republicans and Trump are at odds on major policy issues from trade to immigration to Russia. But Republicans have been hesitant to confront the president, and that dynamic isn't expected to change if Republicans manage to hold their majority after spending two years ducking fights with Trump.
|Appointees
|
A Democratic House couldn't do much about any of this since the Senate considers and confirms political and judicial nominees.
|Appointees
|
Republicans have confirmed Trump’s circuit court judges at a record pace and could get two Trump Supreme Court nominees confirmed in as many years. If any more Supreme Court justices retire, Trump and Republicans have a chance to reshape the court to a strong conservative lean for a generation.
|Leadership
|
The immediate concern for a new Democratic majority would be electing a new speaker of the House. While Nancy Pelosi, the current Democratic leader holds the strongest claim, more than 40 Democratic members of Congress and candidates have called for new, younger leadership. The speaker's race could take up a lot of time and political oxygen, which could distract from Democrats' other plans.
|Leadership
|
Not much is expected to change if Republicans keep control of the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) job is pretty safe if the GOP maintains its majority in the Senate in a tough election year for Republicans.
Next likely scenario:Democrats flip both chambers
Democrats are favored to take back the House, but in a really good year, they could also win the Senate. With polls tightening in about 10 key races, this isn't out of the realm of possibility. It also would be the worst-case scenario for Trump. If Democrats won all of Congress, would they be more willing to consider impeachment? And Democrats would be able to blunt or block entirely Trump's picks for the courts, including the Supreme Court.
|Democratic House
|Democratic Senate
|Impeachment
|
Would House Democrats feel more emboldened to start the impeachment proceedings for which their base is clamoring if their party controlled both chamber of Congress? It's possible.
|Impeachment
|
Any impeachment proceedings begun in the House would have a much more serious consequence in a Democratic Senate. But it's hard to see how this ends with Trump getting kicked out of office: Democrats would probably have a very slim majority; not enough to convict the president. It takes no Republican votes to launch investigations into Trump's administration, though.
|Legislation
|
The ball would appear to be in Trump's court as to how much he wants to work with a Democratic Congress as he prepares for reelection — if at all. The 2020 presidential election looms large. Experts predict a long two years of political messaging bills from Democrats being held up by Trump.
|Legislation
|
Would Trump suddenly be motivated to deal with Democrats on trade, the budget and immigration? Trump seemed to enjoy the attention he got for negotiating with Democratic leaders in 2017. (All of those deals fell through.) But he would also be focused on his reelection, and he may calculate that anything his base disapproves of, he disapproves of.
|Appointees
|
The Senate considers and confirms Trump’s political appointees and federal judges, so a Democratic House doesn't have much say here.
|Appointees
|
Democrats would suddenly have the power to stop Trump’s picks for administration posts and judgeships. At least one has suggested they could hold open a Supreme Court vacancy until after the 2020 presidential election.
|Leadership
|
The leadership fight for House Speaker would still consume plenty of political oxygen. It's unclear whether Democrats would feel more united behind Pelosi if they had such a successful midterm election or whether they would feel emboldened to make a big change.
|Leadership
|
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would become the majority leader, and his hold on power doesn't seem in peril, even though at least one Senate Democratic candidate in a tough race, Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, said she doesn't support him.
A less likely scenario:Republicans keep both chambers
Just because Democrats are favored to take back the House doesn't mean they will. And if Democrats couldn’t win the easier chamber to flip, they almost certainly wouldn't hold the Senate, either. A Republican Congress would set Trump up for his best-case scenario, a repeat of a Republican Congress. But just how much would the party get done, given that they failed to pass major legislation besides a tax bill in their first two years?
|Republican House
|Republican Senate
|Impeachment
|
If Republicans kept control of Congress in what was supposed to be a good year for Democrats, expect their takeaway to be this: that working with Trump gets Republicans reelected. For the most part, Republicans in Congress were loath to directly oppose the president in his first two years, and they certainly didn't launch major investigations into him or his administration beyond a politically fraught and broadly criticized look at Russian election interference. So they would probably see no reason to start now.
|Impeachment
|
Don't expect any significant resistance to Trump within a Republican-controlled Senate, especially since some of his biggest Republican detractors -- the late Sen. John McCain and retiring senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker -- won't be in Congress.
|Legislation
|
Republicans could get a do-over on one of their party's biggest failures in 2017: repealing Obamacare. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has said this would be a top priority for his party, and it's something Trump desperately wants, as well. Republicans could also try to cut spending on federal welfare programs like Medicaid and Medicare. But would any of this get through the Senate?
|Legislation
|
Even if Republicans add a few seats to their slim majority, they will likely not have enough votes to get anything past the 60-vote Democratic filibuster threshold. So expect Republicans to continue plowing through Trump's picks for the courts -- and maybe even a new attorney general, if the president fires the current one he's so frustrated with.
|Appointees
|
The House doesn't have any say here since the Senate considers and confirms Trump’s political appointees and federal judges.
|Appointees
|
Republicans would have a clear lane to continue to approve Trump's judicial nominees at a record pace. Expect that to continue, and for Republicans to seize any opportunity to replace a liberal justice on the Supreme Court with a conservative one, should there be anymore retirements in the next two years.
|Leadership
|
Ryan is leaving, and the angling has been underway for months to replace him. If Republicans unexpectedly kept the House, it would likely be a three-person race for speaker among majority leader Kevin McCarthy, majority whip Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan.
|Leadership
|
As we mentioned above, McConnell’s job would be pretty safe if he managed to keep control of the Senate in a tough year for Republicans.
