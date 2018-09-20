Most political analysts think that, come January, the makeup of Congress will drastically change. Democrats are favored to win back control of the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections for the first time since 2010. They have a chance -- though a much narrower one -- to take back the Senate, too.

What would that mean for Trump? Would his agenda be stymied? Would his job be in jeopardy? Or could he and Democrats find areas of compromise, like on immigration and trade? Here are three possible election result scenarios, and what they could mean for the president in 2019 and beyond.

FXYq7FXYq7FXYq8c1z/1qvy5/wCAzP8A8n5sVex4q7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq 7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYqwr80/zR0n8v9Gguri3k1HVtRk+raNo8BpNdT7bDZuKLyHJqGlRs SQMBLKMSTQfPeu+aPzrTz/p35g3Vhotrq1vYPZWukFp3UW7uzFZSrUMlZOqyAe2ZGmwHMCY9GGuP 5YxGT+L8bvc/yg/OXTvzAt7uyuLQ6R5n0un6S0h25/Adlmheg5xsf+BPsVJqnAxNHmiExIWOT0bI snYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq+TfzF1D8xNW/5yDnt 1tdLa98t2bDRoLlpo4ZLS4YstyKF6zcZgj0IFRsNspykVu7DQRkclwqwOqW+brr812ubf6/ZaOj8 DwEMs5FK9+WbLsozEZeHXPq6/wBot5x8bY1tw/tY/wCWdZ/MfQvzQ0DUtMtNOk17UuWlQWgMzxyx zH4mmClG4xVDFuW1PbLNdGdiU6+Dr9DKFGML+L7jQOEUOQXoORAoCe9ASaffmvdg3irsVdirsVdi rsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdir52/wCcltCN5+ZH5dtY3c2lalqKalaS 6nanjMIYEikRRv0Bmk/4LIZDUSXK0cTLKADw+YeT+dPLHmHT/N+m6LJ5r1K7jurSS49eV/iQo1OI FaUOZXZtzNA8Puae3oeEQZfvNv4vezH/AJxt0FE/OjUTqFzLqdzpejmWxuLk1aJp5Ujcr4Hg7L8i cs1kTGdEmTgaKQlCwBF9YZiOW7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7 FXYq7FXyP5n8z/ml+YnnC31nTtL0wW/kfVNTsLOskkZlZ/TRvVDO1aIqkcab1ynJONUXZaLT5DLj gAeE9WO+crb81bjzJYaxqOm6dFdW9s8EMUMzFCjtUlqsTWuZ3ZkJbyx713uB2/OyBm9JI/h8kDof nr8xfy613UPOaabp0r3VrHYzxStI6BPUVgVCOjcqqOpzI1eHIfXIB1mjzYx6IkvujNe7B2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KrZZYoYmlldY4kBZ5HIVVA3JJOwGKvC/ zE/5y28laBcPpnliBvM+rBvT5wtws1fpQTUZpTWn92pU/wA2KQHgHkv8xvzGsf8AEj6bp2npai7u dY1i5vEm9O3lnA5RcklXclOKJQtX8KMkIki3Z6TU5ccZCIFDc30Rer+fPzP1SbRzd2GmQzapZyXl hEqzqWhWpHKsrUL8ar8x0zYdnZJQuOOjff5Or7Z/e8M82221dxPnbCPMPnDzRq2hiG8tLdLG6kEf rRLICssTA+mxZ2CttWhHTLs+qyThRAouBg0uOE7BNh9O/l9/zmB5Y1W5j0vznYv5d1Et6ZuwTJZ8 +n7yoEsO/wDMGA7sMwSKc4G3v9rdWt3bRXVrMlxbTqJIZ4mDo6MKqyspIII6EYEquKuxV2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2Kqdzc21rbyXNzKkFvCpeWaRgiIq7lmZqAAeJxV5H5k/5ya8 lWt4+l+U7W685awuwg0tD9XU1/buSCvH/KRXGEAnksiIiyaYhqnnH/nIDXrea6vNQ03yDosas83o qt3dpEBUs8khaMUH7SsmXx00uuzhy18BtEcR/H45PC9YtLzXUn8z69rOrav5bhl+raW19O73WqXQ YgJbRty9GIkbnfiBtVthiTkLqLtcGAmHHPaPQd57v2p/J5Mm8q6dYwQ28Q/MHzZJ9X0+GMfu9Ltj /emI1YhkRqGSpPUgmhLU8fF/VH2uxOn8IAV+9ny/oj8dWS+dfK2n6R5d8qflxpQ4x63fxjUJRs80 UFJLmVqd6lW9gKdMhCVkyPRydRhEIQwx/iO/6VP8zY44vzQ8sxRqEjTTp1RFFAFHMAAe2bLsj6x8 fudL7Tih/mj72HQaXZ/4p13y9dRg2GrQrfwr4PXi5XwbnUj5ZtxjHiSxn6ZC3mZZD4cMg+qJpKIv Lbamt3o1zxXzHotPqd04HG5tT/diQGvJQKL7VHvlAwcdwP8AeQ5eYbzn4KmP7ufMdxUtD1nzf5ej /SPlvW9S0aztpfT1nTraV2a1cE1cwMypLH1I5fInvmJLDtxDpzHd+xy456PCeZ5Hv/a+gvLv5tfn fpthbajNa6d+YHl+4T1Y72xIsb4odqlOIjqO6LGTXaoys4DVjcIjrI3UvSfN6F5N/wCchfy58x3I 025uZPL2ughJNJ1lPqkvM0+FXY+m1SfhHLkf5cpIpyxIHcPTMCXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FX Yq7FXYq8l8/f85B6No+ov5c8oWbebPNtSps7Rv8ARrdgaE3NwKqOJ6qOnRiuGIJNBEpCIuRoPPLj yL5u87XSal+Z+svexhg8HluwZoNPh8A3EhnYVpX7X+WRmXj0vWTrM3aPSHz/AB+PJm+k6NpOj2a2 Wl2kVlap0ihQItfE06n3O+ZcYgcnXTySkbJt5152luPPHnCPyHZSNHoenBLvzTcxmhau8VoCO7dT /wA20zX67UcIoO/7D7O8WfEeX4+9DeU7O382+fp9YjhVPK3lA/o3y/bKtImuVA9SZR0+Dbj/ALE9 RmrkeGNdS9ZgiMuUy/gx7R9/4/QivKK/4k/NTzF5kl+O00EDRdLruBItTcOPflX6GwS2iB3ssH7z PKfSPpH6Va6H6S/Peyj6xaFo0lwK9prmQxGnzjcYjaHvKZerVD+jH70i/NH/AMmp5c/5gLj9b5tO x/rHx+55/wBqP0D7yxjzGPqvnDy5fDYStNaS+4dfgH/BMc3WfbLCXvDyuDfFOPuKzzeP0Zrmj+YU 2RJfqV8fGGWtCf8AVNT92DU+iccnwPuTpvXCWP4j3qfmmJdD1u28xxpWyuSLTWoqVVo32WQjuR0+ 4d8GoHhzGTodpJ058SBx9RvFkn5da23k3zcnl2aSvlrzA5fTGJqtveH/AHWD/LJsB70/ysx8mPwp 1/DLkzkfGhxfxx5+YeteYvKXlvzJafVdb0+K9joQjOKSJX/fci0dP9icZQEubjY8soG4mmO6bbfm l+XZV/Jmot5i8uRfa8ras/J40Ha0uTQpQfZXYezHMTJpu52WHXg7T2erflx+c/lLzwz2EJk0rzJb j/TfL9+PSuoyoqxQGnqIPFd6faC5ikU7IEEWGe4EuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxVCatq2maPptxqe qXUdlp9qhkuLqZgkaKO5J99h44q+ePMP5h+dfzauJdO8qST+XPy/VjHda2QY73UFBo6wDqkbdPl9 rumXYsJn7nG1Gqji85J/5W8oeX/K+nCw0W0W2i2Msn2pZGH7Ujndj+rtmwhARFB0uXNLIbknOSak t8ya1BoegahrE+8djBJOV6ciikqg92agGRnKhbPHDikB3vLtJkuPKP5L6p5num/3Pa5G+oTz/tme +YJB13+ASK1O2+c9M8eR9GwQGn0ljmR9+wZZ5N02LyZ+WFuHQLJY2D314D/v0xmeXkfY/D8hlUzx Sc3Tw8HAPIWfvQv5IabJafl1YTzVN1qTzX1w56s00h4t9MarhzH1MezoVhBPM7ofyaPrf5teer0/ Ztl0+0iP/PElxUf5SYZ/QGOn31GQ93CEh/NH/wAmp5c/5gLj9b5tOx/rHx+5572o/QPvLGfzC/d2 Wl3g2NpqVvLX2BP8aZutbsInukHldFuZDviUf51sRe+VdShIqVhMq/60P7wf8Ry3Vw4sch5NWknw 5YnzWRRL5h8lxxy7tfWahmO9JeA+L6JBXAB4uHfqEk+Fm26FIrKKXzF+XKxGo1KwBWFh9tZ7U/BQ /wAzJQV98xojxdPX8Q+8OTM+FqL/AIT9xe+/l/5m/wATeTtL1liPXuYQLkCgAnjJjl2HQc1JHtlW OXFEFozY+CZiyHJNTGfN/kDQ/MwiuJudjrNoQ+n6zaN6V1A6mqEOtCQDvQ/RQ75XkxCXNvw6iWM7 ckX5J/ObXvK+o2/lX802XhMwi0fzig421x/LHd02il/yunjt8Z1+TEYnd3WDURyDZ7qCGAINQdwR 0IytvdirsVdirsVdirsVdiqA17XtH8v6PdaxrF0llptkhkubiQ0VVG1B3LE7Ko3J2G+Kvm++u9e/ OfVo9X1pZtN/Lqzk56LoRJR74qdrm6oeh7DsNl7s2ThwcW55OFq9ZwemP1PQbe3gt4I7e3jWKCJQ kUSAKqqooFUDYADM8B0pN7lUxQlHm7zB/h3y1qGt+h9a+oRGX6vz9PnQgU58Xp18MjOXCLbMOPjk I97ynzl5g/Mvzt5PbTLXyVLaWmpCCb62t9DIWhDLKAFKR05UH9M12XWxkKeh03YeWMhOr+X61nni 4/MrzRodrow8hyWVnBcwTSp9ehlEkMFf3NOMfGu2+/TpmvhwxN29HqTmyxEfDoX3hM/NHmT80tc8 u6jo6eQpbQ38D25uP0hBJwEg4k8OCV298jGMQbttzZs84GPh1f8ASCroHmn8y9H0PT9Jj/L2WRNP tobYS/pGBefooE5cfTNOVK9cZRiTfEnFmzQiI+FyFfUEs8s6h+Z2iaxr+pnyJLcSa7dLclBfwx+k qKVVK8X5Ur9qgwyESAL5NeGeeEpS8P6j3hJPO2pefr/zbpeuXflCSxaytpIFtTeRSeoHJ+LmFXjT l045s+zYyieKA4q+Dou3snGQMn7ske/kUj8y3XnDW9KaxHlt7di6SJN9Zjk4lGr9mi1+/NnnllyR 4eCvi6DTxxY5cXHfwTKbzD5ulheJvKr8ZFKt/pcfRhT+TLjnykV4f2tIwYgb8T7EB5cv/OWj6Nba a3lt7g24YCb6zGlQzlh8PFunKnXKsE8uOAjwXXm254YskzLjq/JT0G484aQ+ocPLjyxX1090kX1m NfTMnVfsmvQeGDDLLC/RzN805o4p16+QrknPkn8wPNPkLy/fW1x5Wa5sPrUt4khvEi9GOQKPToI5 eQBWtduvTMbhyQBJjt72eSGPLIVPeq5PoDSr76/pdnfcPT+twRz+nXlx9RA3GtBWlfDL3XyFGkVi hBazoul61ps2m6pbJdWVwOMsLjY+BBG4I6gjcYJRBFFlCZibHNjnkvzzrP5Uaja+W/NV09/+X104 g0XXJN5dOYk8Le6I6xU2Vv2e3w7Lrs2Ex9zvNNqhkFfxPolWVlDKQysKqw3BB7jKXKbxV2KuxV2K uxVZNNDBC80zrFDEpeWVyFVVUVZmY7AAdTir5l17Wrr86vNRcmSP8sNBnItIfiT9KXSbGVxsfTX9 n22+0W434MPEbPJxNZqvDHCPqL0JEREVEUKigKqqKAAbAADNi6IlvFXYq8w/PLXtZtdIt9AtNPju LbzITp4vXl9IQ3DMvBWqOPxjoSw6HMbVT4Y+TsezsHHPY+ofpXaRqv5u6dpVlp6+ULWQWcEVuJDq MQLCJAnKlDStM0RECeb6BjnqIxA4BsP5yL/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5pwcMO9l42o/mD/TO/xL+b3/Um 2v8A3Eov+aceGHevjaj+YP8ATO/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5px4Yd6+NqP5g/0zv8S/m9/wBSba/9xKL/ AJpx4Yd6+NqP5g/0zF/N2u/mVLc25vfLFvbsEPBVvo3qK9dhm77KlKMZcA4t/c8p7ReucfF9Br3p B+l/PX/Vgh/6S0/pm28XN/MHzed8LD/PPyd+l/PX/Vgh/wCktP6Y+Lm/mD5r4WH+efk79L+ev+rB D/0lp/THxc38wfNfCw/zz8nfpfz1/wBWCH/pLT+mPi5v5g+a+Fh/nn5ILW5fO+p6TdWD6LDClwhR pfrSHiOtaEDK8pzTiY8I382zCMMJCXEdvJ61+TnmrUvMflRJ7mwSztbLhY2jrIZDN6CBXk3VQFrQ Cld65i4pmQtGqxCEqBtnmWOM7FUJq2k6dq+nT6bqUC3NlcqUmhcbEH8QR1BG4OAgEUWUZGJsc0n/ ACm85aj5F8x2/wCWvme5a40W9r/gzWpjvsf94JmO3Ja0j+gftKBrcuLgPk77TZxkjfV77lTkOxV2 KpL5n86+UvKtulx5i1e10uOWoh+sSKjSEdfTT7b0rvxGKvM9d/ODUPOur2vlH8obyC4vbiH61q3m eSMvb6da14/DHIBznY9FI/iVVVp/+ccLHUtPlg8wedvNGqXF0hS7ka/4QvUUIW3KSIE/yW5Yqwht K8x/lHrWleW9XuU1PyRqkn1TRNZ9NIJLW4NWW2uAvwnlvRu/XsQMrBmr0nk67WaUEGY5s3try0uV LW08c6qaMY2VwD4HiTmcC6kgjmrYodirCPzp0+1vPy11kzpya1jW5t27pLG4KsD94+RynUC4FytF IjKKefaiPzOsYvKTf42lk/xPLBDT6lCPq/rRq9a8j6lOVP2a5ohwm9uT3s/HjwfvPr8hsmHmjSvz P0K70S3/AMdy3H6Zv49P5fUIE9L1AT6lObcqcem3zwRMTe3JnmhngYjxPqNcg7z3pX5n+VPKl9r/ APjuW9+pel/o31CCLl6syRfb5yUp6lfs4wMZGqXUwz4sZn4l15BO7fyN+Z81vFL/AMrElX1EV+P6 NgNOQrT+8yPHH+a3jTZyP73/AGISD8v9P/M/zd5Yt9d/x1LZfWHkT6v9Rglp6blK8+Uda0r0yUzG JqnH0sc+WAl4lfAJB5hs/P3+NZ/Lt35tkuWs7RLlbw2kS1EhHwemG2pXryzbdliUrEDwfa89296J jxP3hHwSfXbbzhpUump/iN5v0hdx2lfq0a8PUNOfVq08Ns2GaOWBj6/qNcnS4ZYpiXo+kXzRmqaN 5wsdNu73/E7yfVYZJvT+qxry9NC1K8jStPDLMmLLGJPHyHc148uKUgODme9bo+k+cNR0u1v/APEz xfWYll9P6rG3HkK0ryFfuwYseWcRLj5+ScuXFCRjwcvNC+Wrbzhremm9/wARvb0leL0/q0b/AGDS tar1+WQwRy5I3x18GeeWLHKuC/ilcs3my58q6pqcuuuYraSS1ktvRQeooZUJ5ggrXn4ZSTlOKUjP ltybgMQyxiIc9+b6a8iadaad5M0S0tE9OBLKFgvi0iB3Y+7OxJycRQp1+WRlIk96e4Wt2KuxVI/O nlKw81aBPpV2TG5pJaXS/bguE/u5UOxqp677ioyGSAkKLbhynHKwyn8jfzE1DzHo91oHmM+n5y8t OLXVkPWdP903aeKyqNz477BhmrlEg0XoYTEhYem4GTsVeHfkl5T0rz3b3H5sebLaPVtX125n/RNv dKJobCytpngihhjcFQwaNqt179SxKr2LTfL2gaXPcXGmaba2M92EF1LbQRwvKI68PUZFUtx5Glel TiqPxVI/OXkry55y0U6L5itfrmmtLHM0Id4yWiNV+OMq48DxI2xV5D+aH5H+XfKnlq885/l7E2g6 55fha8lhikle2u7WAc5op45Gcf3YYgjv18RKMjE2GGTGJiimeianHq2i6fqkalI7+2hukQ9Qs0Yk A+jlm1ibFvOTjwkjuRuFiwT82dY0iT8vNfgjvrd5zbMoiWVC5bkNuINa5TnkOAuXpIHxBsxDzDqm mNb/AJWBbuFjb3VmZ6SIfTAgQHnv8NPfNDEH1Pf5ZxrDv1H3J7+ZesaRNqnksxX1vIItdgeQpKjB VCPVmodh75HGDR9zfrMkTLHuPrDvzv1jSLj8r9aht763mmb6txjjlRmNLuEmgBJ6DHCDxBe0ckTg kAR0+8MysNf0IWNsDqVqCIkqPWj/AJR/lZWYly45Y0Nwwb8iNX0m2/LXT4ri9ghlEtxWOSVFYVmY jYkHLc4PE4XZmSIwiyOv3sb8y6lpz/m9qU6XULQNpsCrKJFKEhhsGrSubjsYgE33PL+03qmK35fc kfna+spLny8Y7iJwmq27PxdTRQdyaHYZs9XMEw3/AIg6HSQIE9v4Cm3mXUdPfy5qqJdQszWdwFUS KSSYmoAK5fnnHw5b9C04IS8SO3UKflLUdPTyzpaPcxK620YZS6gg8R1BODTTj4cd+idTCXiS26pb +XV9ZReXmWW4ijb6zMeLOoNC3ucp0MwMe56lt10Ccmw6BIIrq2/5V7r0XrJ6r3kpROQ5EGSPcDrm MJDwJjz/AFOUYnx4HyfSXlLW9Ffy/o1ut/bNcG0tkEImjL8vSUceNa1r2yQIcDJA2dmQ4Wt2KuxV 2KsD87yXnk/zJpf5naTGWfSytp5itY+tzpkrBXqO7RE1WvsTsuYupx2OJ2Ogz0eA9X0dp2oWWo2F tqFjMtxZXkST206fZeKRQyMPYqa5gu3RGKvCNA1LzB+SV5f+XtU0a+1b8u5rmW70DWNNiNy9ks7c 3trmJTVUVmPFu5qd60VVNof+cqfytmleKFdVkljoZI0sJWZa9OQG4wgWgyA5rv8AoZ7yM0rJb6N5 guQtDzi01iN/Yurfhh4D3MTkj3hbJ/zk35ZDqkPlTzVcs1dotMFdvZpl/DHgl3I8aHePmxnzz+Zn m/8AMfSJ/KXlvyzqXl/TNRAh1fWtbjFs6WxI9RIYAX5s4+GvLptt1FkMEieTVl1cIjnbJdOsLbTt PtdPtV421nDHbwKe0cShFH3DNkBQp0MpEmygPNXmnS/LGjvq+qer9SidEkeJDIVLnipIHbltkZzE RZZ4sRmaHN8zw3/kSbybryXWlyy+Zry5uJtMu/q8hpHIytH8Y2H7WaSXFxeT2mM4vBII9fTZM764 /JxvJb29rotyvmU2IRJ/RuKfW/TALVL8ft+1MgOPi57N0jp/DoRPHXnzR2g3n5Ex6Hp0eq6FdSao lrCt/IIbkhrgRgSnZwN3r0wSE72LPFLSiI4onirfnzS3yPP+UNvohj80aLc3Gp+vKRIsNwR6Jb92 PgZRsMlPjvYtemOnEfXE8V+brWf8oR53vbifRbk+WGs0W0g9G4qLkMObU5cvs174nj4ee6xOn8Uk xPBXnzd51n/KG4060Xy1otzBeLeQtcs0NwK2wr6q/GzDfbGHH1K6g6cgcETd+fJU8x3n5LuU/ROj XEPwNy5RXA+Lsfic5n6IwET4gs9HVdrbzj4HpjW/4LG/LsvkKLR7ePWNPml1Ec/XcRykGrsV+ywH 2KZk4DgEBxj1fF1ucZzM8B9PwdBL5DGvXUkunzHSmhQW8fpy1EoPxn7VcQcHGbHprzUjPwCj6r8l usSeRZLrTW07T5UgScNfgxyjlD3Aqx/DBlOEmPCNr35pxDMBLiO9bcua7zFL5Cl0e4j0fT5otRPD 0HMcoAo6lvtMR9iuHOcBgeAer4owDOJjjPp+C7VpfID6NPHYadMmpGMCFzHLQPtvuxGHIcHAeEHi +K4xn4xxEcPwV7XWvJ+n6z5a1Kzs5Lf9HXkFxqciwsCUjKlqVO+4yGSeP0mIquaY48pEhI3fJ9T6 BrVprmj2urWayJa3iepAJl4OUJIVivgwFR7ZkRNi3VTgYmimGFi7FXYqo3tnbXtnPZ3UYltrmNop 4m6Mjgqyn5g4kWkEg2EP/wA44a3cWNprf5cajKXvfKlxXTpHPxS6bdEyQt78CaGnSqjNVkjwmno8 OTjiJPaMg2ITWNUtNJ0m91W9YrZ6fby3Vyw3IihQyOR0/ZXFQ+cfydt7270fUfN+pj/cr5tvZtRn PcRF2EKf6q/EV9mzYaaFRvvdL2hl4sldAz/MhwXYq7FXYqgdd0az1rRr3SbxeVtewvDJ3IDigYe6 nce+CUbFM8czCQkOjxHyt+YH5kaN5Glki0i11LSPLrS2UuoyT+nIVt24genXkeKsqig6Zz08cTLn uX0HT6vNHDYiDGPW2Q3H5g/mzb6A2vy+V7EaYtsLwy/WwT6JTny4huX2T0yHhwurck6rUCHHwDhq +aJ03zj+cepada6jaeVbB7W8hjuLdzeKpMcqh0NC1RVTgMIDqyhqNRIAiAo+aE8u/mL+a/mHTzqG leWLGa1Ejwl2uwh5xmjCjMD1wyxwHMscWrz5BcYCve6H8xfzXm8w3Hl6PyxYnVLaBbqaL62ABE5C g8+XE7npXHw4VdqNXnMzDgHEBfN3mD8xfzX0C1hutT8sWMUNxPHaxMt2HrLLXgKKx6064xxwPIrl 1efGLlAc65pX5v1381GmhfUPLtnblI2KhLpXqoNSdmzc9lylGMuAcQt5r2gHHkh43oNbVuxjS/NH nfVLCK+s9HtntpuXpsZwpPFip2Jr1XNjj1GaceIRFe90OTT4YS4TI37mofNfnWbU7jTY9Htjd2yL JMnr0AV913rQ4jU5jIx4RY80nTYRES4jR8nX3mvzrYzWkNzo9ssl7IIbcCetXPbY7Yz1OaJAMRv5 rDTYZAkSO3k3qnmjzvpdhLfXmj2yW0PH1GE4YjkwUbA16tjk1GaEeIxFe9GPT4Zy4RI37nX/AJo8 72Gnyahc6PbJaxqGdxOCaMQBsDXvjPUZox4jEV71hp8MpcIkb9yFv7nzNr0+i6HqlpHp1hrt7bwN cQyCRzG7gkca7dQcp1GXJKIEhQk3YMeOBMomzEPp22toLW2itrdBFbwIscMS7KqIOKqPYAYXXk2q 4q7FXYq7FWFazff4S/Njyh5xU+nZajIfL2tEbKYro8rdm9kl+Jj/AJIGYeqjyLtOzsnOPxfR+Ybt Hkn/ADlDrVxZflXNpVp/vd5kvLbSLahoazP6j9OzJEyn541a3QJKG0rTrfTNLtNNthS3soY7eIf5 MShB+AzbgUKeZnLiJJ6orCxdirsVdirsVeEaT/5JPzv/ANtC/wD+Jx5z0/7wPomn/wAUn8f0M113 /wAkfP8A9sBP+oUZTH6/i5+X/Fv8z9Cf/l//AMoH5b/7Zdl/1DpkJ/Ufe5Gl/uo/1R9zGfyH/wCU Ff8A5j7v/k5lmf6nF7M/uviXaV/5PbW/+2LB/wAnUxP0D3rD/Gpf1Q788f8AlG9J/wC21ZfrfHDz PuXtL6I/1gi/zI+1F/xgkze9i/3c/f8AoeX9q/77H7v0vNPy3/5QvTv+e3/J+TNnof7kfH73nNf/ AHx+H3Kelf8Akw9b/wCYa3/4iMjj/v5e4Jyf3EfeXec/+Ot5a/7aC/qGOq+qH9ZdL9M/6qp+ZH/K F6j/AM8f+T8eS139yfh96NB/fD4/c7zt/wAoLe/8YYv+Jpjq/wC5PuXSf3w97Un/AB3fIH/bRtP+ NMo1XKH46NuD/Ke59FZBxHYqxHVvO2qy+Yn8reTtEl8x+YYUEl5GkiwW1qjbqZ53+FSR+z+Ndsoy 5xHbq5mn0ZyCzsENqHnHzt5Tntv+VheWDo+l3cghj1y0uEu7VJWPwrNwq0QPYsfo60hDVAndty9n kC4m2Zw3EEwLQyLIB1KMGH4ZlOuIYt+a+iHWPy+1m2QH14YDd25X7Qktj6y8fc8OP05XmjcS36Wf DkBeh/8AKyR/yon/AB7zH1n9CfW69vrvo8OH/ST8Oat6Fhf58zjU/wA1Py58uihjtXu9YuVJ7wqP q7U9nibLcIuYaNVLhxH8fjmn2bN552KuxV2KuxV2KvCNJ/8AJJ+d/wDtoX//ABOPOen/AHgfRNP/ AIpP4/oZrrv/AJI+f/tgJ/1CjKY/X8XPy/4t/mfoT/8AL/8A5QPy3/2y7L/qHTIT+o+9yNL/AHUf 6o+5jP5D/wDKCv8A8x93/wAnMsz/AFOL2Z/dfEu0r/ye2t/9sWD/AJOpifoHvWH+NS/qh354/wDK N6T/ANtqy/W+OHmfcvaX0R/rBF/mR9qL/jBJm97F/u5+/wDQ8v7V/wB9j936Xmn5b/8AKF6d/wA9 v+T8mbPQ/wByPj97zmv/AL4/D7lPSv8AyYet/wDMNb/8RGRx/wB/L3BOT+4j7y7zn/x1vLX/AG0F /UMdV9UP6y6X6Z/1VT8yP+UL1H/nj/yfjyWu/uT8PvRoP74fH7nedv8AlBb3/jDF/wATTHV/3J9y 6T++Hvak/wCO75A/7aNp/wAaZRquUPx0bcH+U9z6KyDiMNs9E1/8xfzD1jy1DrV15f8ALvleK0fU ZdOYR3tzPfIZYlSUhuCKint17GophajKeKg7bRaaJjxEXb1n8r/yv0z8v9N1C0tbyfU7nUrtry71 K8o1zISoVVkkH2+NDv4knvmITbsQANgyLzF5f0nzFol7omrwC502/iMNzCSRVT3BG6sp3UjcHfFL wj83vyf8pfl55Sk89eRI30LUtBeBri3WeaS3vbeSZImhmWZ5N/3lQa/jQiUJmJsNeTGJiiymNo7m 1VmWsc6AlD4OOh+/Ns85yLxz9K3H/Quf+A/V/wBJ/wAX/wCGONfj9P6x9c5cetOe2arh9Veb0fie ji8rZ/5xl+v/APOS8gP2NH8tJGvgJJbkv0PcrMdx4ZbpfqcbtHbGPM/rZTmwdI7FXYq7FXYq7FXz PB588tWH5debPLNzcMusXt9eNbwiNypDuoX4wOI+we+aCUCZgveYtTCOnlAn1G2Rar+b/kS4/K+X QIr2Q6m2krZiL0JQPWEATjyK8ftDrlYxS4r83Lnr8RwcF+rhr7E38o/nf+XWm+VNF067v5UurOwt re4QW8zASRQqjioWh+IZGWGRJbcHaOGOOIJ3AHRI/wAqfzb8jeXvKzafqt5JDdG7uJgiwyuOEj1U 1VSOmTy4pE7NOh12LHjqR3susPzb8jQ/mrqnmGS8kGl3OmxWsMvoykmVHViOHHkNh1picUuGljrs Qzmd+kxp35o/m35G1/RdPtdMvJJZrfUra6lVoZUpFEW5mrKPHpjjxSB3XW67FkiBE/xAojzp+cPk PVGjNneyPxidDWCVdz06rm17MyxxQkJdXRdv/wCE5ISx7iI/SwryX568t6X5Zs7G8uGS5h9T1FEb sByldhuBTo2Zul1mOGMRJ3/a6XV6PJPIZAbfsU7Dzx5ch84anqUk7C0uYIY4X9NySyABtqVGCGrx jLKV7EBM9JkOKMa3BLvMvnjy5fahok1tOzR2V2JrgmNxRBTcVG+OfV45SiQeRXBpMkYyBHMKnnTz 15b1TyzeWNncM9zN6fpqY3UHjKjHcinRcOq1mOeMxB3/AGo0mjyQyCRG37HeZ/PXlu/8rXOn21wz 3UkSKiGNwKqyk7kU7Y6jWY5YzEHddPo8kcokRsidN8z6Pq3mfyRa2MrSTWuo2vrKUZaUKL1IFd8r zaiE+ADoyhp5wEyeofT+WOuYlqflnzTYeam83eSNVi0vWbmFbbVLa6jM1pdxpT0zIo+JXSlAw3p4 b1x82DiNhztNrPDHCRYR3+Kf+civ+W/y1/0jXf8AzVlP5WXe5X8ow7i7/FP/ADkV/wAt/lr/AKRr v/mrH8rLvX+UYdxSjWfL35j+dZ7WLz9rtrLoNpMlwdD0qBoYZ5I/s+vJJ8bL/k7/AEdcnDS77tWX tCxUQzbMt1j589c/8rp/wtQ+j/iL9NcaHjz+qepXr1+jMCv3vxdzxf4Nfl+x6pe/H/zkh5zZtzFp unpHXsrRRsQPp3x0n1FPaX0D3/rZfme6V2KuxV2KuxV2KvIPys82eWtA8ravJrOpW9kDrN8ypK4E jCqfYjFXb/YjOczRJls+k9nZ4Y8PqIHqKM1L88rM2dxeeXdA1DW7K0RpLjUCjWtoqLuT6rq7dB0K ZAYe803T7SFEwjKQHXkF9j+Zn5i31lb31p+X0strdRpPbyjUoQGjkUMjUMQO6nE44j+JMdZmkARj 2P8AS/Yr/wCPvzP/APLdS/8AcSg/6pY8Ef5zL81n/wBS/wBkP1O/x9+Z/wD5bqX/ALiUH/VLHgj/ ADl/NZ/9S/2Q/U7/AB9+Z/8A5bqX/uJQf9UseCP85fzWf/Uv9kP1MY82ecfP1xcQNd+SZLNlQhVN 9E/IV67RjN12XOUIy4Bx7+55X2g/eTicn7s177SL/E3nD/qVX/6S4/8AmjNp+Yy/6n9rz35fF/qn 2O/xN5w/6lV/+kuP/mjH8xl/1P7V/L4v9U+x3+JvOH/Uqv8A9Jcf/NGP5jL/AKn9q/l8X+qfYhtQ 87eZNPtJLy88stDbRU9SQ3aEDkwUdEJ6nIz1eSIsw297OGkxyNCe/uV4fzDs4WRNasLrSXelHlQv Ca/yuoqf+ByQ1oH1gxYnRE/QRJVudU03UPNfkuSxuYrlBq8FTGwalWXqBuPpyrV5Iy4eE3uz0+OU RPiFel9FZBxHYq7FXYq7FXYq8I+rN/0NR6nIU9P1ae36L9OmYlfvvx3Ozv8AwX8d70jUQYv+ckvN qHf6zpVjMD4BEjjplek+ot/aQ/dj3/rZfme6V5zrfn7zqfOmpeXPK+iW2pfouKCS6lnn9EqZ0Dgb kDocw8+r8M07jQ9ky1Ebit/xJ+d3/UpWH/San/NWUfykHP8A9DWX8U7/ABJ+d3/UpWH/AEmp/wA1 Y/ykF/0NZfxSVa9+ZH5t6O1hBd+WdPhuNVuEsrCt16oaeTZQyo4+HxNR88I198mqfs/OBHF/Ea6J Brmj/wDOSGtSFbp/q1mx+O10+6t7X4e6iRWaTf8Ayicolrb6udj7AlH+G/iG9B8h+bdFYSwfl9pl 1dV5G6vb5bmQt/N+8Yqp/wBVRmNKYP8AE7bFpckOWKJ95tkHmCf859Z0G+0Z/K1jBDfQPbtIl4hK K68agFqbZCPADdt+U6mcDHgG471TQ7786dJ0XT9Kj8rWMsen20NqkjXqBmWGMRhiA3U8cZCBN2nH LUwiI8A2Fc0d/iL87f8AqU7D/pNT/mrBww72fi6n+YPm7/EX52/9SnYf9Jqf81Y8MO9fF1P8wfN3 +Ivzt/6lOw/6TU/5qx4Yd6+Lqf5g+bGPNmtfmrLcQG/8u2cDhDwCXStUV/1s3XZcpxifDHFu8t7Q eqcfG9Brat0i/Sv5h/8AVktv+khf65tPEz/zR83nvDwfzj8nfpX8w/8AqyW3/SQv9cfEz/zR818P B/OPyd+lfzD/AOrJbf8ASQv9cfEz/wA0fNfDwfzj8ku8wR+ftZ0ifTZdIt4kn4VkWdSRwdX7n/Jy rMM+SJiYjfzbcJwY5CQkdvJGi+8/mAQvoVq8fEKVadSCAKbgnLOPPVcA+bXwYLvjPySG+8r69cyi eLy5b2N0hDR3FndCFlYbhlCnhWvfjmNk005fwAHyLlQ1MI7cZI8wnugeY/z30Yqi3C6hbKa+hfyR T1HgZeSzf8PkI6fUBE56aXl7mRaR+dX5jarZLd2nl6xkiJKFjOyfEpo3ws1Rhx+LMWI/a15cOGBo yPyRn/K1fzS/6lqw/wCkk/8ANWWeFm/mj5tfDg/nH5O/5Wr+aX/UtWH/AEkn/mrHws380fNeHB/O PyZD+W/5j635j1zVNG1rTodPvLCGKdFgcyBlkNDUmo7rkImXEYyFEIzYoiIlE2C9DybjvAPrS/8A Q1NfUPp19LvSv6Kpx/4PMO/3347naV/gv472ffnfoep3H/OQGkppmrzaJNq2gmP65Aodma3nld4+ JIFCqKevbMGWUwFh3mDSR1EhCXJD/wDKuPPf/lwb/wD6R4/+a8r/AD83P/0N4e/7P2sL8m6x5s8t ec/OECaReebdQM9tFdX4dIpAkSOIiykP9tTtv0GRynjokstFE6aU4QiZUzT/AJWT56/8t9f/APSR H/zRlPhx/nOw/N5f9TPzd/ysnz1/5b6//wCkiP8A5ox8OP8AOX83l/1M/NhnnXzr5qvfNXlCW88o XdmbO7mmtrJ5VZrqUKvFUYLRSnXcZZCAAO7iajUZDkhcCKPLvZn/AMrJ89f+W+v/APpIj/5oyvw4 /wA5y/zeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8O P85fzeX/AFM/N3/KyfPX/lvr/wD6SI/+aMfDj/OX83l/1M/N3/KyfPX/AJb6/wD+kiP/AJox8OP8 5fzeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8OP85f zeX/AFM/NjHmzzz5turiBrjyZeWhVCFV5kPIV67KM3XZczCJ4Rx7vLe0H72cTP8Ad0OvVIv8W+Y/ +pXuf+Rq/wDNObT8zk/mF578tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/ANSv c/8AI1f+acfzOT+YV/LY/wDVA7/FvmP/AKle5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/AKoHf4t8x/8AUr3P/I1f +acfzOT+YV/LY/8AVA7/ABb5j/6le5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/1K9z/yNX/mnH8zk/mF fy2P/VAkHk7zBrVnZ3sVtoU93Eb2ZwyOoEZPGsRqNyvjmNpc04ggQJ9RcnVYYSIJmB6Qn/8Ai3zH /wBSvc/8jV/5pzJ/M5P5hcb8tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgSWxvfMuoefJ nspbny1eNYATshV3ZFkFK/Z2Y0+7MQxllzdYbOV6MeHpMcTK/qnn/wD6nW//AOAX/mrMj8jL+efk 435qH8wMR/ROt/Uv8XfpKb6//ij9C/pziPW5/Vvtcv8AV/Z5dM1XD+9q+tW7fbwbrbhuvtfQv/OV FhqltqHkTzLpVwtjeW2oy6X9edQ6xnUEAVnU9VAievzzEmNt3Y6aREwYmjf37Mb/AMO/nb/1Nlh/ 0hJ/zTmJxQ7nofC1P88fJhunaR+Z9r+aWq6bbeYLSPWNQ06HUL+9+qqYpEgdbeNRGV2YBuoywmPC DTiQx5xnMRIcRjZNfBM/KF5+cvmWDUpYPMlnbjTdQn01w9nGebwBSXFF6HnkZiA6NmCWpyA1MbGu Sf8A+Hfzt/6myw/6Qk/5pyPFDub/AAtT/PHyYZ+ZGi/mbZP5bv8AVtftLuZNXt4NOaK2WMxTyhis jUUcl/d7r3yzGYm6HRxNXjzjhMpA+oVsmkl5+cqed4vKZ8yWZuJdPOpC5+px8AglMXCnGtarXI1D humwy1Pi+HxjlfJP/wDDv52/9TZYf9ISf805Hih3N/han+ePkl3mK3/OjRNCv9Xl80WM0dhA9w8S 2SBmCCtASuGPATVMMo1MImXGNvJJ7zW/zittF8s6q3mK0aPzNc2NrBGLOPlE1/GZFZzx3CU3pkgI WRXJplk1AjCXEPWQOXeyn/Dv52/9TZYf9ISf805Dih3OT4Wp/nj5O/w7+dv/AFNlh/0hJ/zTjxQ7 l8LU/wA8fJIPJt5+cvmjT7q9g8yWdutrdzWTJJZxkloaVYUXoeWSmIR6NGnlqcoJExsa5IfzZov5 qxXEAv8AzFZzuUPApaqtBX/VzcdlxnKJ8M8O7zvtB6Zx8b1mtq2Yfqk/n7T7/TrN9Wt3bUZGiRxA oClQDU1HvmfkOeMojiHq8nSYxglGR4T6fNM/0V+Yf/V7tv8ApHX+mW+Hn/nD5NPiYP5p+bv0V+Yf /V7tv+kdf6Y+Hn/nD5L4mD+afmxxfMHnlvKb+Y/0lD6CHiYPQTn/AHoi60p1NcxfGzeF4nEK93nT l+Dh8Xw+E/PytkMenfmE8auNatgGAan1de4r4ZlDHnP8Q+TinJgH8J+a79FfmH/1e7b/AKR1/pj4 ef8AnD5I8TB/NPzS6yk8/XWr6lpq6vbq+m+hzkMC0b10Lim3amVQOeUpR4h6a6d7bMYIxjLhPqvr 3IPyXpvnGXy/DdadqkFvb3LyyGOSEO3P1CjEsR3K5DS48pgDGQAPk2avJiEyJRJI809/RX5h/wDV 7tv+kdf6ZkeHn/nD5ON4mD+afmllzP5+g12z0g6tbtJeRySrKIF4qIwSQRT2yqRziYhxDfybojAY GfCdvNC6VpvnG48y6vNFqkCX9sIreeZoQVdWXmoVafDSmQx48pySIkOIUOTPJkxDHEGJ4TZ5pxdW Xn+2tpriTXLYRwo0jn6uv2UFT29svlDOBfEPk0RngJrhPzZt/g25/wChO/0nwP6S+v8A+I+m/L61 9X9Tw/3n+P5ZoeI3fV3vCKro9v8A+ch/KzeY/wAotftok5XdjENRtT3D2Z9V+Pu0Suo+eRLZF82+ WNA/JPV7LSkk1i4j1e+SBHsvrkocXMoAMYFP5zQZjSlMdHd4cWmmB6jxHpfVPvJvlbS/LP52Xmna aZTbnQDMfXkMrcmu4gfiPb4cjORMLPe36fDHHqSI/wAz9KB0BmT8sPzLZCVYarqxDA0IPpR4ZfVH 3Bhi/uMv9aSA1P8ALHy5b/lInmeOW8/SraVb3pY3LlPVliRmPDwqx2wjIeOvNrno4DT8e/Fwg80+ 8+MW8ifl2zGpOq6MST1J+rvkIfVL4t+p/usX9aP3Jvc/+T/tP/AbP/UY+Af3fxbj/jY/qfpY/wCX vy80HzZ5h833erSXRlttZuIIRDO8ahAFalB7tkpZDECu5x8WkhlnMyvaR6oTyxALb8ofzDtEd3it L/U4ITIxdgkcESqCT7DDL64scIrT5R3GX3BNNa/5QP8AKj/tqeX/APqHORH1S9xbMn91h/rQ+5vz l5a0/wAzfnRZ6TqTzizGgifhBK0R5rdSqDVfZsYSqFjvXUYRk1IjLlwfpXeRPL1j5c/N7WdI095j ZJpMUqrPI0pDPKlTU4zlcAfNOmxDHqJRHLhS3yyzJ+TXndkJVhd6oQwNCDxXJS+sfBrw/wCLZPfJ ifm3yJoun/l7peu28lz+kLrTLW7lZ52ZfVmWMvRT0HxnbNlpoCWOcjziXQdojw54gP442VTWiTqP kwnrzP8AyaTNvl+rG8/i+nJ+OqHuNBsta8+atBetL6cEEDxiOQpuVAPTISwjJmkD3BlHMceGJHeU R5P0+HTfNuv6fbs5toEtfTEjFyOcfM7n3bJ6WAhlnEchTHVTM8UJHmbSOH/yTU/+uP8AqLXMYf4o fx/E5J/xsfj+FOvONpHe3nliymZ1guJHSUIxUkcE7jMjVR4jAHkXH0suETI5hQHl+x0TzzoMVk0v C4W6MokkL1KQtTr88j4MceaFdb+5l40smGZPSvvTfQf+U080/wDRh/yYOX4f77J/m/c0Zv7nH/nf extWZfyYDKSrDoQaH/e7MT/kJ+P5zl/8i/x/Nb80+UtL0rQ4NQtHnFwZYAS0rMKOd9sdRpowgJC7 2XT6mU5mJqt0/wBV/wDJh6J/zDXH/ETmTk/v4+4uLj/uJe8JZD5a0vWPNHmKS+Mq/V5YeJjkKCjR VNafLKhgjkyT4ulfc3HUSx44cPW/vSfWNI8n3FrHZ+XrqS91i9mitbOATO9XmcLutN61pmLqI4RD 0mz73J08sxn6hQ9z7u/wTYf8q7/wTUfUv0V+iOdP2Pq/oc6ePf55rnZMikjjljaORQ8bgq6MAVKk UIIPUHFXwrq2jWnlH8w7PyNLbIl5pfm2zudOuzGPUl025YPEDIBvxqhIJ6n22qmDufJ2GnyRuEa3 4wfg9Jtv/J/3f/gNj/qMTMY/3fxd0P8AGz/U/ShPyq0uz1Xy75z029QyWl5r+owzoCVJR0iBFRQj DlNEHyYaKAlDJE8jOX6EDD+WH5GTeYpvLka8tZgjEklp9anrQ9VB5ULAbleoG+HxJ1fRgNHpTPg/ i95TL83bOCy0PybZ268be21/TYYVJJISOOVVFTudhkcRsn3NmviIxgB0nFXuf/J/2n/gNn/qMfEf 3fxZH/Gx/U/Sk3nryx+RGn65NceaJvQ1XUHNxLGsty7EyEnkyQ8+Ck+IAyUJTI2adTh0sZXP6j7/ ANCban5f8qaL+T/mFPK5DaVeWlxdpIsrTK7PEELB2LdowKZESJmLbZ4scNPLg+kglK9a/wCUD/Kj /tqeX/8AqHOEfVL3Fqyf3WH+tD7k6/M/y3+Vk0sOuedn9GRYxawP6sysyIzPxWKElmoZCTRcjjlL lFu1mHAfVl9yp+WPlz8sbcTa15JcTCZPq88gllcqKh+LRynkh2B3AxySlyknR4cA9WJLPyk0yy1T yP5h06+XnZ3eq38VwoYrVG4hviFCNsllNSB8mvQwEsUgeRlJgWt+X/yNOsR6bo1wss+6SATXDIZK 0AWVv3bf7Fs2/Z0ITBGT6ujy/bR8OQ8D6a9XVd5niSLXvKkSCiR3EiqOuyooGbbUCp4x5ug05uGQ +S3zbo/kNbr9Ia+3p3E4AB5ycmCALskdTt8sGpxYb4p8ynTZc1cMOQR3lHSvKttBJeeXyHiuKLI4 d33SpAIc1U/Flmmx4wLh1atTkyk1k6MQh/8AJNT/AOuP+otcwR/ih/H8Tnn/ABsfj+FmHmHSvLl5 pVtPrxC21qoKuXZAC4A/ZIqTTpmdnx45RBnyDgYMmSMiIcylvlPSPy/lvlvtBf1Lu15EVeUModSh PCShpRutMq02LAZcUOY97dqcucR4Z8j7kZoP/Kaeaf8Aow/5MHLMP99k/wA37mvN/c4/8770L5L0 yz1T8vLOxvEL203qeooJUnjcuw3G/VchpcYngETy/az1eQwzmQ5/sQ9h5Q/Lq61CeztB6l5ZEGWM TSVB9t6NQ7GnQ5CGmwGRA5jzZT1WcRBPI+SO1X/yYeif8w1x/wAROWZP7+PuLXj/ALiXvDtE/wCO 95s/14f+TBxxfXk+H3Ll+jH8fvRX/OMPleDzT5/0OU26/U/KcE2o303AAvdvMwtUZqVJX4XX/VOa ScwYxA6frd5CBEpE9f1Pt3Km12KvB/8AnI3Qn0PWvL35pWkPOPSZF07zCiryLWM70jlpT/dUjkfN l8MhkjYpytLm8OYl3fcxDTp4bj895riBxJBN5ZSSKRTVWVruMqwPgQcxD/d/F38CDqrH+p/pSbyf qV5pn5e/mJqFlJ6V3a6xqssElAeLrFGVahqNslMXKPuDTp5mOHKRzEpIHU/IWgW/5O23meFZU8yR WkOtDWRIfrTXU6pK/KTqVq2w7detSSJnjro1z0sBpxMfXXFfW05/Ma7uLzyd5Bu7hudxc6xpEsz0 Aq7wOzGgoNycjjG59xbtXInHjJ6yj9yZXP8A5P8AtP8AwGz/ANRj4B/d/FtP+Nj+p+lS/LzR9Lv/ ADJ55vr61iu7p9XltDJOiyH0I0WkY5A/D8W4+WOQkAe5jpMcZTyEizxUxzy4iwflD+YNlHta2N/q tvaRdRHEsSEIParHJy+uPwcfDtp8g6AyTHWv+UD/ACo/7anl/wD6hzkR9UvcWzJ/dYf60PuTHV7O 1v8A8+dNhvYluIbXQWuLeKUBkSY3Micwp25ccANY/i2ZIiWqAO9Q/S7y3a22n/nb5itbKNba2udL t7maCIBUaUOq8+I2r8R+84yNwC4YiOpkBsOEJB5Xkkj/ACb88PGxRxdarRlNCKoo65OX1j4NGE1p 8nvkk/nfRdJt/wAodDeC0iik/RVpdeoigN68ojaSTl15MWNc2elF4chPQug7THDkwAbXDdAa7I8m qeTpHPJ3kLMx7kxoSc22Y3LG89hFRyK8Frb3P5h30lxGJWtrKH0OY5BObGpUHpkhEHOb6RDEyIwC usit8sxRWvnPzLaW6iK2H1WRYlFFDPFyYgdqlsdOAMswOWydQScMCee7HIf/ACTU/wDrj/qLXMQf 4ofx/E5Z/wAbH4/hT7zVFHcal5Vtp1ElvJOTJE26sVRaVHfrmTqBcsYPK3F05qOQjnSpqlvBbfmB oD28awtcRXSTlAF5qkRZQ1OtDhyRAzwrraMcicE76UiNB/5TTzT/ANGH/Jg5PD/fZP8AN+5jm/uc f+d96QWd7dWX5PC4tZDFOqsqyLsQHvCjUPb4WOY0ZmOlsc/+POTKAlq6PL/jq/zF5e07QdD03UtK DW1/aSxKLlT8UglPx+p/NX+zpjnwxxwjKO0gjBnlknKMt4lONV/8mHon/MNcf8ROX5P7+PuLRj/u Je8Ia11S30rU/OGoT7xwPbtx/mYxUVf9kxAyMcghLJI9K+5nLGZxxxHW/vfTH/ONfkOfyx+Xyajq MYTXPMsn6Tv9qMqSCtvER24oeVOxYjNFKRJsu9jEAUHrGBLsVQWuaLp2uaPe6PqUQnsL+F7e5iPd JF4mngR1B7HFINPinSrPz1+Xn5t3ugPpbeYb3T9Oew02P10tTLp5nWeGZXcOGoo48R9ncfs5TliC O7d2WhzzGTYcfpob1taKsbT8z7Xyt5m0H/Bcr/4iuru6+s/XIB6H1tFXjwoefDh15CvtlZMbBvk5 UY5xCcPD+sk8x1R99dfmfdfl6vk//A0qcbCHT/r316A/3KKnqelxHXhWnP6cAEeK7bJSznD4fh9K uwlHnTXfPKeXfKem6l5RksE0zUtPFtcNeRSfWZ7eJ0SEKqfB6m5qSaZKEY2SC06jLl4IRlCuGUev Ok7l1D8z38/xebv8Cyj0tNOm/Uvr0G9Zml9T1OP+VTjx+nIVHhq24yz+L4nh/wANVYVPK+q/mfoV 3rdx/gSW4/TN/JqHH6/AnpeoAPTrwblTj12+WMhE1vyThnngZHw/qN8wlFjafmfa+VvM2g/4Llf/ ABFdXd19Z+uQD0PraKvHhQ8+HDryFfbJExsG+TVGOcQnDw/rJPMdURe/8rPutB8p6T/gmVP8MXWn 3XrfXYD9Y/R8Zj48eI9P1K1rVqe+AcNk3zZS8cwhHw/oMTzG9IuXUPzPfz/F5u/wLKPS006b9S+v Qb1maX1PU4/5VOPH6cFR4atkZZ/F8Tw/4aqw60v/AMz7fz3fea/8Cyt9cso7L6l9egHH02Dc/U47 149OP04kR4atYyzjKcnh8xVWEs020/M+y8ma55a/wXLJ+mpbqX639cgX0vrQAp6dDy40/mFckTHi Bvk1wjnjjlDw/qvqOqX+bZvP1z5R0/yzd+U5LNrWwgsluTdxPzFuEX1OAUUrw6cvpzZaMSOOcYDi 4j8nR9qnhnjOT0GEa77/AFJPev5wubjRpv8ADrp+iG5cfrEZ9T4QvWg4/Z982MzlJieD6fN0sBiA kOP6vJXt73zhF5gutX/w27fWYY4fQ+sxjj6ZrXlx3r8slGeUTM+DmO9jKGIwEOPke5ZY3PnC11/U 9W/w47/pFYV9D6zGOHopw+1Q8q/IYISyicpcH1V17kzjiMIx4/pvp3pamn+cF8mv5b/QTnm3L636 8e374S/3f0U+1lIhl8Lw+D43522meLxfE4/hXlSYajN5wvb3SLn/AA48f6Kcvw+sxn1KqFpWg49P fLZnLIxPB9Pm1QGKIkOP6vJdfXPnC61/TNW/w46fo5Zl9D6zGefrJw+1QcafI4ZyymcZcH03171h HEISjx/VXTuX2F75wtNa1TU/8Nu/6T9D9z9ZjHp+hGU+1xPLlWvQYYTyxnKXB9Vde5E4YpQjHj+m +nekmnv5k1D8v49Fs9Faa2lr6d+JkAPG5Mh/dkA9Rx+175jwOSWDgEdu+/NyJjHHPxmW/dXkm3mC bzhq+kx6f/hx4ODxv6v1mN6+menGi9fnl2Y5Zx4eCvi0YRihLi47+C66ufOE/mGx1j/Djr9Tiki9 D6zGeXqAivKm1K+GGUspyCfBy81jHEMZhx8/JO/yb8iaj+ZH5oXa6la/V/LumXEV/rtsWEitJCvC G2LgAN6jBuQ/l5d6ZrdRllKRvbfk7HT4oxiK325vuIAAUGwHQZjuS7FXYq7FXlP5+fljqHmjR7bz D5ZYwedfLhafSpowOU0fWS2NQQ3Lqgbau3RjkZC2zHkMTYNEPANN1/8ANDUfI195ptvOyF9Nila+ 0x9OtVlilhFWiY8O/Y0/pmOYxEqp3UMueWI5Bk5cxwhHXsv5v2vkFfN585RtG1jFf/U/0fahqTIr 8OfDtz60wDg4qpnI6gYvE4+l/SEm87ad+Y8/l/ypqWreaEvYtR1LT3soBZQRG3uJ43eOUsijn6Yq OJ2OSgY2QA06iGYwhKU7uUa2GxZ7/hH85P8AqfYv+4Za/wDNOVcUO5z/AANR/qn+xCReWYvzg1y6 1q3TzpHAdHvpLBmOnWreoYwDzHwDjXl0yUuAVtzaMI1EzIeJ9Jr6Qp+Tf+VweZoNUlTznHa/ozUZ 9NYNp1q/MwBT6goi05c+mM+CPRGn/MZAf3lVIj6R0ZD/AIR/OT/qfYv+4Za/805Hih3OR4Go/wBU /wBiGPSf8rgTz3F5S/xnGZJdOOpfW/0da8QBK0Xp8OH+TWtcl6OG6cc/mPF8PxP4b+kOtf8AlcFx 53vfKo85xrJZ2aXpu/0dakMJGC8OHDanLrXE8HDdLH8wcpx+JyF/SEf5k0v84tD0DUNYfzvHOthA 9wYRptqpYRrXjy4mlcETAmqZ5oaiEDLxOQ/mhhvm2f8AMqHypp/mW+8zpdC5sYbyO3FlbxlFnCNw 5KtDTn1pm10RlHHOUDwiJ97zfaw454xl9ZnGx0r5KVtpPn2e2inHmRFEqK/H6nCachWnTNvHHnIv j+wPPyyYAa4PtKCgTz3Lr11pP+IFDW0KTGb6rDRvUNKU49srAzGZjx8h3BsJwiAlwcz3lbZf47ut d1HSR5gVG04Qs031WEh/WTn047UwQ8YzlHj+mugWfgiEZcH1X1KafoPz7/1Mqf8ASHD/AEy7wc/8 /wCwNPjYP5n2lLb5PPdprGmaYfMCu2pevxl+qwgJ6CB9xx3rXKpjNGcY8f1X0HRugcMoSlwfTXU9 Vt1/juDX7LRz5gVmvI5JRN9VhAX0wTTjx3rTxwS8YTEOPn5BY+CYGfBy8ymn6D8+/wDUyp/0hw/0 y7wc/wDP+wNPjYP5n2liWmyebNM8gx6xZausVlFy9Oy9CJiOVyYz+8YMftMWzCxnLDBxiW3dXm52 QYp5+Ax3778k315/PekaUmoNr6zB3jT0xawqR6nevE9MvzHNCPFx/YGjCMM5cPB9pVL+3/MQarp2 hadrX6S1vV5RDaWMVrCjEHYyM1DwVe7HpuegOV6nJlxDedk+QZ6bHiynaFAeZfZH5T/lvp35feTr XQrZhPeEmfVL2lDcXTgc3334inFa/sgd81Lt2Y4q7FXYq7FXYq+Xf+cnPyIn53nn3ynamT1UZvMW lQ8hy+E1vUVCtSvWRf8AZUPxYGYNsR1X8yPJM/5LpoMWqI2rjR7a1NpwlDetHEislSnHYqe+Yoxy 4783eT1eI6bgv1cIDDdfj/KYeX/LR02+d9TN3ZfpuMy3RCQGNvrJAb4V4vT7G/hlkeOzbh5Rp+CH CfVYvn8WYeh/zjh/1dpf+kjUMr/edzmVo+/7ZKn5W+ffy68tf4itH1Vbeyl1SSXTfUE0he34KqNy 4s3b9rfHJCRpOi1WHHxC9uLbnyY75Tm/J69fXbvzRqDxXc+r3clnwkuow9q/Fo34wim7Fuu+Tlxi q7nGwHTniMzvxHv5J96H/OOH/V2l/wCkjUMh+87nIrR9/wBskB5f8w/ld5c/NSK+0jUuGgnSGjlu ZTcS/wClNOSU/eBn+wqnwyUoyMd+dteLLgx57ifTw+fO1ur69+VnmH80dQ1DWdSLaKdPhS2uYmuI qzqwBX92Ff7Neu2IjIR25rky4MmcmR9PD5rPNMP5Djy5qR0fUpJdVFvJ9SjM96waXj8Ao/wnfxxj 4l7ozDS8B4T6q25obzj538rX35Z6TpNpqCS6jb6VaW01uFkBWWNYw61KhduJ75sNNMRxZAeZOzp+ 0T4mTCY7iMKPkktrH+Vv1WH1rxxNwX1B6tzs1BXp75nxGmoWfvdNI6mzQ+5d5e1vydo/ma/ktrzh p0tvEsUj+q9XBqwqwLYcGXFDIaPppc+LLPGLHqtCvfeStS83axeandn6nItv9UlRpkDFYgr/AGAD sR3yBnhnlkZHbaufczEM0MUREb73y70b6f5T/wDLa/8AyNussrTd/wB7Xeq7vuQq33kfTfNOi3mm XZ+rR/WfrsjtM4XlDxj+2CdyT0yHHhhkiYnbe+fcz4M08chIb7Vy71TzJrflHV/NGmyT3nPTYoJV uJE9VOLGpUVADdfDDny4p5I2fTSMGLLDHKh6rVvT/Kf/AJbX/wCRt1kq03f97G9V3fcxfj5T/wAE V9dv8Qf755S0/wB6P5f7v+63/tzD/deDz9f7f1OZ+98bl6P2frZV5x8yaLq/l2HTNMn+uX8ksCx2 sSSF3atOKjjuSdhTMvV6mEsdA2dnD0mmyRyWRQ3fTH/OOn5GDyPpp8w68gk826lHQoTyFlbt8XoI WqfUP+7DX/JHQltSTbtwKe1YEuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KvnD8zvyVvPJusT+ePIGlRahpctX8weVGjDgr Xk01mpVuNKn4F+z2BX4RXOFhytNqDjldX5d/7XlGq+abnz7Y6e3lzySQmlanBeXTwNAxZYg9YXCo hXny77bZUI8PMuwnmOcDgx/TIHp8mTaP+YU+s2Cahpf5atd2chYJPG0BUlTxbrF2IyBx1zk5OPVG YuOKx8P1I3/FOuf+Wsl++3/6pYOEfzmfjS/1H7nf4p1z/wAtZL99v/1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yCs/zCnv L+90+1/LVpbzTigvoFaDlEZQWTl+6/aCnCcdfxMI6okkDFuOfL9SN/xTrn/lrJfvt/8Aqlg4R/OZ +NL/AFH7nf4p1z/y1kv32/8A1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yC0r8wp9Wgkn038tWuoYZWgkeNoCFljpyU1i6i uE465yYQ1RmLjiv5fqSnzT5g1aa4gMn5fSWJCGiEw/Fv12jGbfsyRjE1Hj3ec7e9c43+62+bHLjz TJbTwQT+UjHNdMUt0Jiq7DcgfBmwlqKIBx83Rx09gkZOSI/TOo/9SY/3xf8ANGT8WX+psfCj/qn3 u/TOo/8AUmP98X/NGPiy/wBTXwo/6p96HPmmQX4sD5SP1xo/WEFYuXp148vsdKjIfmPVw+Huy/L+ ni8TZEfpnUf+pMf74v8AmjJ+LL/U2PhR/wBU+936Z1H/AKkx/vi/5ox8WX+pr4Uf9U+9QuvM81p6 P1nyi0X1iVYIeRi+KR68VHwdTTIS1BjV4+bKOnErrJySrQ9XvNHtbDy9L5Za81iYslrH8LSzPJIx QBArv+1TMeGo8GIjKG7kz0/jSMoz2fTv5G/kEPLtyvnLzfHFP5tuF5W1mir6GnKw+wgHwtLTYsOn QV3Y6/JMyNl2GOAiKD3DIM3Yq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXjP5k/kG13qsnm/wDL26XQPNwq1xB9myvu 7LMgBCs381KE9RX4hGUQQ34c8oSsGj+ObzD8p9ct/KdnH+X/AJqik0PzJZyylIL0BI51lkZlMMtS j1rQb/F+zXMXPA3buuzNVAQGMmpfem+t/mjqEevX2j+WvLdx5il0qg1SeKVYI4nIrwUlJObbHbY1 6VyAx7WTTlZNaRMxhEz4ebJfJ/mzTvNOhxatYB40dmjmt5RSSKVDR43HiP1ZCcTE05OnzjLHiDFf IP8A5M/8xf8AjLpv/JiXLJ/TFxdL/f5f837imvnT8wW0HUrLRdM0qbXNfv0M0OnwuIgsKkgySSEP xFQabdj0yMMdizsG3UargkIxHFI9FTyT59TzHPf6de6fLo2vaYVF7pk7ByquKo6OAvNT408OxGCc K35hOn1XiEgjhlHmGO/k/qFpp3kvX9QvH9K0tNV1CaeQ78UjCsxoPYZPKLI9zj6CQjjkTyEpMX8y /mpeX5s9VuvLl1YeXpvhttSkkVmeNmosjQhfhU/6x9q5uezMvgxNixe57nlu3r1M4kek0aB/iCV+ a2DeYvKzKaqbmQgjoRxXNrqf7zH73n9N/d5Pci9c81yWOpR6Xp1hJqeosnqyQowjWOOtAWchgK5P NqeGXDEcUmGHTcUeKR4Yojy55ji1mO4Rrd7O+s39O7tJN2QmvHegqDQ5PBn8S9qI5hjnweHW9g8i ls3/AJM6D/tkn/k+2Un/ABgf1P0to/xc/wBf9CaeYvMMOi28TGF7q6uZBFa2kX25HP8ADL8+cYxy snkGnBgOQ86A5lB6T5ue41BtO1awfSb30zNEsrh0eNftEOAo2yvHqblwyHCWzJpqjxRPEFP9GeYP zH1W00TyPatdzafdxXVzrDDjY25jDBechBB3atACTT4Q2YOt1cTQjzBu3N0WjkLMuRFU+mfym/I3 y95DVtSnkOsea7lf9M1u4HxDkPiS3U19NO3ie5psNZKRkbPN2kYiIocnpWRZOxV2KuxV2KuxV2Ku xV2KuxV2Kse87fl/5R866WdN8yadHewivoykcZoWI+1FKtHQ/I0PeuNJBp4XP+Sf5lflpcXd55Dk i81aBcyetc6Pd8YdQWgpVJhRZCFHX7kyrJjEnO0utliO3I9D+tif5SectG0eTXtG8yO2ga3eaxc3 y6fqKtbsqXCxhVLSBF5BlIoaHKc2M7V3Oy7P1UAJCR4TKRO/mnn5eukn5mfmG8bB0aTTCrKaggwS 7gjIZPpi5GlP77L/AJv3Igqp/PkEgEr5XqpPY/pCm30HB/k/iy/5Ff8AJP8A3yhpI/5Dtrn/AGxo P+TiYT9A97GH+NS/qhjPlv8A8kx54/5itU/4iuTl9Y+DjYf8Wye+SG8/f+Se0P8A7Ydj/wAQhzaa P+5y+90Pa397g/qJDrP/AB0fJn+uf+TSZtcv1Y3n8X05Px1ROlgf8rE1s9/qtv8A8RXJY/7+XuDD J/cR95b0P/lPfMv+pZ/8mRjh/v5/D7lzf3EPj96neTwQfmTFLPIsUS6SS0jkKoHrt1J2wSIGos/z The most likely scenario:
A split Congress

The map and polls favor Democrats to take back control of the House. But Democrats in the Senate have a much narrower path to winning the majority. That's why the likeliest scenario Trump faces next year will be a split Congress: A Democratic House and a Republican Senate. This scenario almost guarantees even more political logjams than there are now in Congress.

Democratic House Republican Senate
Impeachment

Some Democrats in Congress have already introduced articles of impeachment against Trump. But Democratic leaders have been wary of appearing to overstep. It’s more likely that Democrats would launch aggressive investigations into Trump administration scandals, since they would now have the power of committees.

Impeachment

If the House voted for impeachment, the Senate would act as the jury. But a Republican-controlled Senate would be very unlikely to have the two-thirds support necessary to impeach Trump, nor would they be inclined to support investigations into Trump or his Cabinet.

Legislation

House Democrats are already planning their debut in the majority, with plans to vote on bills to reform government, like tightening campaign finance and ethics rules. These are mostly messaging bills that seem aimed at sending a signal to voters: Democrats are the party trying to drain the swamp.

Legislation

Senate Republicans and Trump are at odds on major policy issues from trade to immigration to Russia. But Republicans have been hesitant to confront the president, and that dynamic isn't expected to change if Republicans manage to hold their majority after spending two years ducking fights with Trump.

Appointees

A Democratic House couldn't do much about any of this since the Senate considers and confirms political and judicial nominees.

Appointees

Republicans have confirmed Trump’s circuit court judges at a record pace and could get two Trump Supreme Court nominees confirmed in as many years. If any more Supreme Court justices retire, Trump and Republicans have a chance to reshape the court to a strong conservative lean for a generation.

Leadership

The immediate concern for a new Democratic majority would be electing a new speaker of the House. While Nancy Pelosi, the current Democratic leader holds the strongest claim, more than 40 Democratic members of Congress and candidates have called for new, younger leadership. The speaker's race could take up a lot of time and political oxygen, which could distract from Democrats' other plans.

Leadership

Not much is expected to change if Republicans keep control of the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) job is pretty safe if the GOP maintains its majority in the Senate in a tough election year for Republicans.

FXYq7FXYq7FXYq8c1z/1qvy5/wCAzP8A8n5sVex4q7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq 7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYqwr80/zR0n8v9Gguri3k1HVtRk+raNo8BpNdT7bDZuKLyHJqGlRs SQMBLKMSTQfPeu+aPzrTz/p35g3Vhotrq1vYPZWukFp3UW7uzFZSrUMlZOqyAe2ZGmwHMCY9GGuP 5YxGT+L8bvc/yg/OXTvzAt7uyuLQ6R5n0un6S0h25/Adlmheg5xsf+BPsVJqnAxNHmiExIWOT0bI snYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq+TfzF1D8xNW/5yDnt 1tdLa98t2bDRoLlpo4ZLS4YstyKF6zcZgj0IFRsNspykVu7DQRkclwqwOqW+brr812ubf6/ZaOj8 DwEMs5FK9+WbLsozEZeHXPq6/wBot5x8bY1tw/tY/wCWdZ/MfQvzQ0DUtMtNOk17UuWlQWgMzxyx zH4mmClG4xVDFuW1PbLNdGdiU6+Dr9DKFGML+L7jQOEUOQXoORAoCe9ASaffmvdg3irsVdirsVdi rsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdir52/wCcltCN5+ZH5dtY3c2lalqKalaS 6nanjMIYEikRRv0Bmk/4LIZDUSXK0cTLKADw+YeT+dPLHmHT/N+m6LJ5r1K7jurSS49eV/iQo1OI FaUOZXZtzNA8Puae3oeEQZfvNv4vezH/AJxt0FE/OjUTqFzLqdzpejmWxuLk1aJp5Ujcr4Hg7L8i cs1kTGdEmTgaKQlCwBF9YZiOW7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7 FXYq7FXyP5n8z/ml+YnnC31nTtL0wW/kfVNTsLOskkZlZ/TRvVDO1aIqkcab1ynJONUXZaLT5DLj gAeE9WO+crb81bjzJYaxqOm6dFdW9s8EMUMzFCjtUlqsTWuZ3ZkJbyx713uB2/OyBm9JI/h8kDof nr8xfy613UPOaabp0r3VrHYzxStI6BPUVgVCOjcqqOpzI1eHIfXIB1mjzYx6IkvujNe7B2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KrZZYoYmlldY4kBZ5HIVVA3JJOwGKvC/ zE/5y28laBcPpnliBvM+rBvT5wtws1fpQTUZpTWn92pU/wA2KQHgHkv8xvzGsf8AEj6bp2npai7u dY1i5vEm9O3lnA5RcklXclOKJQtX8KMkIki3Z6TU5ccZCIFDc30Rer+fPzP1SbRzd2GmQzapZyXl hEqzqWhWpHKsrUL8ar8x0zYdnZJQuOOjff5Or7Z/e8M82221dxPnbCPMPnDzRq2hiG8tLdLG6kEf rRLICssTA+mxZ2CttWhHTLs+qyThRAouBg0uOE7BNh9O/l9/zmB5Y1W5j0vznYv5d1Et6ZuwTJZ8 +n7yoEsO/wDMGA7sMwSKc4G3v9rdWt3bRXVrMlxbTqJIZ4mDo6MKqyspIII6EYEquKuxV2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2Kqdzc21rbyXNzKkFvCpeWaRgiIq7lmZqAAeJxV5H5k/5ya8 lWt4+l+U7W685awuwg0tD9XU1/buSCvH/KRXGEAnksiIiyaYhqnnH/nIDXrea6vNQ03yDosas83o qt3dpEBUs8khaMUH7SsmXx00uuzhy18BtEcR/H45PC9YtLzXUn8z69rOrav5bhl+raW19O73WqXQ YgJbRty9GIkbnfiBtVthiTkLqLtcGAmHHPaPQd57v2p/J5Mm8q6dYwQ28Q/MHzZJ9X0+GMfu9Ltj /emI1YhkRqGSpPUgmhLU8fF/VH2uxOn8IAV+9ny/oj8dWS+dfK2n6R5d8qflxpQ4x63fxjUJRs80 UFJLmVqd6lW9gKdMhCVkyPRydRhEIQwx/iO/6VP8zY44vzQ8sxRqEjTTp1RFFAFHMAAe2bLsj6x8 fudL7Tih/mj72HQaXZ/4p13y9dRg2GrQrfwr4PXi5XwbnUj5ZtxjHiSxn6ZC3mZZD4cMg+qJpKIv Lbamt3o1zxXzHotPqd04HG5tT/diQGvJQKL7VHvlAwcdwP8AeQ5eYbzn4KmP7ufMdxUtD1nzf5ej /SPlvW9S0aztpfT1nTraV2a1cE1cwMypLH1I5fInvmJLDtxDpzHd+xy456PCeZ5Hv/a+gvLv5tfn fpthbajNa6d+YHl+4T1Y72xIsb4odqlOIjqO6LGTXaoys4DVjcIjrI3UvSfN6F5N/wCchfy58x3I 025uZPL2ughJNJ1lPqkvM0+FXY+m1SfhHLkf5cpIpyxIHcPTMCXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FX Yq7FXYq8l8/f85B6No+ov5c8oWbebPNtSps7Rv8ARrdgaE3NwKqOJ6qOnRiuGIJNBEpCIuRoPPLj yL5u87XSal+Z+svexhg8HluwZoNPh8A3EhnYVpX7X+WRmXj0vWTrM3aPSHz/AB+PJm+k6NpOj2a2 Wl2kVlap0ihQItfE06n3O+ZcYgcnXTySkbJt5152luPPHnCPyHZSNHoenBLvzTcxmhau8VoCO7dT /wA20zX67UcIoO/7D7O8WfEeX4+9DeU7O382+fp9YjhVPK3lA/o3y/bKtImuVA9SZR0+Dbj/ALE9 RmrkeGNdS9ZgiMuUy/gx7R9/4/QivKK/4k/NTzF5kl+O00EDRdLruBItTcOPflX6GwS2iB3ssH7z PKfSPpH6Va6H6S/Peyj6xaFo0lwK9prmQxGnzjcYjaHvKZerVD+jH70i/NH/AMmp5c/5gLj9b5tO x/rHx+55/wBqP0D7yxjzGPqvnDy5fDYStNaS+4dfgH/BMc3WfbLCXvDyuDfFOPuKzzeP0Zrmj+YU 2RJfqV8fGGWtCf8AVNT92DU+iccnwPuTpvXCWP4j3qfmmJdD1u28xxpWyuSLTWoqVVo32WQjuR0+ 4d8GoHhzGTodpJ058SBx9RvFkn5da23k3zcnl2aSvlrzA5fTGJqtveH/AHWD/LJsB70/ysx8mPwp 1/DLkzkfGhxfxx5+YeteYvKXlvzJafVdb0+K9joQjOKSJX/fci0dP9icZQEubjY8soG4mmO6bbfm l+XZV/Jmot5i8uRfa8ras/J40Ha0uTQpQfZXYezHMTJpu52WHXg7T2erflx+c/lLzwz2EJk0rzJb j/TfL9+PSuoyoqxQGnqIPFd6faC5ikU7IEEWGe4EuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxVCatq2maPptxqe qXUdlp9qhkuLqZgkaKO5J99h44q+ePMP5h+dfzauJdO8qST+XPy/VjHda2QY73UFBo6wDqkbdPl9 rumXYsJn7nG1Gqji85J/5W8oeX/K+nCw0W0W2i2Msn2pZGH7Ujndj+rtmwhARFB0uXNLIbknOSak t8ya1BoegahrE+8djBJOV6ciikqg92agGRnKhbPHDikB3vLtJkuPKP5L6p5num/3Pa5G+oTz/tme +YJB13+ASK1O2+c9M8eR9GwQGn0ljmR9+wZZ5N02LyZ+WFuHQLJY2D314D/v0xmeXkfY/D8hlUzx Sc3Tw8HAPIWfvQv5IabJafl1YTzVN1qTzX1w56s00h4t9MarhzH1MezoVhBPM7ofyaPrf5teer0/ Ztl0+0iP/PElxUf5SYZ/QGOn31GQ93CEh/NH/wAmp5c/5gLj9b5tOx/rHx+5572o/QPvLGfzC/d2 Wl3g2NpqVvLX2BP8aZutbsInukHldFuZDviUf51sRe+VdShIqVhMq/60P7wf8Ry3Vw4sch5NWknw 5YnzWRRL5h8lxxy7tfWahmO9JeA+L6JBXAB4uHfqEk+Fm26FIrKKXzF+XKxGo1KwBWFh9tZ7U/BQ /wAzJQV98xojxdPX8Q+8OTM+FqL/AIT9xe+/l/5m/wATeTtL1liPXuYQLkCgAnjJjl2HQc1JHtlW OXFEFozY+CZiyHJNTGfN/kDQ/MwiuJudjrNoQ+n6zaN6V1A6mqEOtCQDvQ/RQ75XkxCXNvw6iWM7 ckX5J/ObXvK+o2/lX802XhMwi0fzig421x/LHd02il/yunjt8Z1+TEYnd3WDURyDZ7qCGAINQdwR 0IytvdirsVdirsVdirsVdiqA17XtH8v6PdaxrF0llptkhkubiQ0VVG1B3LE7Ko3J2G+Kvm++u9e/ OfVo9X1pZtN/Lqzk56LoRJR74qdrm6oeh7DsNl7s2ThwcW55OFq9ZwemP1PQbe3gt4I7e3jWKCJQ kUSAKqqooFUDYADM8B0pN7lUxQlHm7zB/h3y1qGt+h9a+oRGX6vz9PnQgU58Xp18MjOXCLbMOPjk I97ynzl5g/Mvzt5PbTLXyVLaWmpCCb62t9DIWhDLKAFKR05UH9M12XWxkKeh03YeWMhOr+X61nni 4/MrzRodrow8hyWVnBcwTSp9ehlEkMFf3NOMfGu2+/TpmvhwxN29HqTmyxEfDoX3hM/NHmT80tc8 u6jo6eQpbQ38D25uP0hBJwEg4k8OCV298jGMQbttzZs84GPh1f8ASCroHmn8y9H0PT9Jj/L2WRNP tobYS/pGBefooE5cfTNOVK9cZRiTfEnFmzQiI+FyFfUEs8s6h+Z2iaxr+pnyJLcSa7dLclBfwx+k qKVVK8X5Ur9qgwyESAL5NeGeeEpS8P6j3hJPO2pefr/zbpeuXflCSxaytpIFtTeRSeoHJ+LmFXjT l045s+zYyieKA4q+Dou3snGQMn7ske/kUj8y3XnDW9KaxHlt7di6SJN9Zjk4lGr9mi1+/NnnllyR 4eCvi6DTxxY5cXHfwTKbzD5ulheJvKr8ZFKt/pcfRhT+TLjnykV4f2tIwYgb8T7EB5cv/OWj6Nba a3lt7g24YCb6zGlQzlh8PFunKnXKsE8uOAjwXXm254YskzLjq/JT0G484aQ+ocPLjyxX1090kX1m NfTMnVfsmvQeGDDLLC/RzN805o4p16+QrknPkn8wPNPkLy/fW1x5Wa5sPrUt4khvEi9GOQKPToI5 eQBWtduvTMbhyQBJjt72eSGPLIVPeq5PoDSr76/pdnfcPT+twRz+nXlx9RA3GtBWlfDL3XyFGkVi hBazoul61ps2m6pbJdWVwOMsLjY+BBG4I6gjcYJRBFFlCZibHNjnkvzzrP5Uaja+W/NV09/+X104 g0XXJN5dOYk8Le6I6xU2Vv2e3w7Lrs2Ex9zvNNqhkFfxPolWVlDKQysKqw3BB7jKXKbxV2KuxV2K uxVZNNDBC80zrFDEpeWVyFVVUVZmY7AAdTir5l17Wrr86vNRcmSP8sNBnItIfiT9KXSbGVxsfTX9 n22+0W434MPEbPJxNZqvDHCPqL0JEREVEUKigKqqKAAbAADNi6IlvFXYq8w/PLXtZtdIt9AtNPju LbzITp4vXl9IQ3DMvBWqOPxjoSw6HMbVT4Y+TsezsHHPY+ofpXaRqv5u6dpVlp6+ULWQWcEVuJDq MQLCJAnKlDStM0RECeb6BjnqIxA4BsP5yL/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5pwcMO9l42o/mD/TO/xL+b3/Um 2v8A3Eov+aceGHevjaj+YP8ATO/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5px4Yd6+NqP5g/0zv8S/m9/wBSba/9xKL/ AJpx4Yd6+NqP5g/0zF/N2u/mVLc25vfLFvbsEPBVvo3qK9dhm77KlKMZcA4t/c8p7ReucfF9Br3p B+l/PX/Vgh/6S0/pm28XN/MHzed8LD/PPyd+l/PX/Vgh/wCktP6Y+Lm/mD5r4WH+efk79L+ev+rB D/0lp/THxc38wfNfCw/zz8nfpfz1/wBWCH/pLT+mPi5v5g+a+Fh/nn5ILW5fO+p6TdWD6LDClwhR pfrSHiOtaEDK8pzTiY8I382zCMMJCXEdvJ61+TnmrUvMflRJ7mwSztbLhY2jrIZDN6CBXk3VQFrQ Cld65i4pmQtGqxCEqBtnmWOM7FUJq2k6dq+nT6bqUC3NlcqUmhcbEH8QR1BG4OAgEUWUZGJsc0n/ ACm85aj5F8x2/wCWvme5a40W9r/gzWpjvsf94JmO3Ja0j+gftKBrcuLgPk77TZxkjfV77lTkOxV2 KpL5n86+UvKtulx5i1e10uOWoh+sSKjSEdfTT7b0rvxGKvM9d/ODUPOur2vlH8obyC4vbiH61q3m eSMvb6da14/DHIBznY9FI/iVVVp/+ccLHUtPlg8wedvNGqXF0hS7ka/4QvUUIW3KSIE/yW5Yqwht K8x/lHrWleW9XuU1PyRqkn1TRNZ9NIJLW4NWW2uAvwnlvRu/XsQMrBmr0nk67WaUEGY5s3try0uV LW08c6qaMY2VwD4HiTmcC6kgjmrYodirCPzp0+1vPy11kzpya1jW5t27pLG4KsD94+RynUC4FytF IjKKefaiPzOsYvKTf42lk/xPLBDT6lCPq/rRq9a8j6lOVP2a5ohwm9uT3s/HjwfvPr8hsmHmjSvz P0K70S3/AMdy3H6Zv49P5fUIE9L1AT6lObcqcem3zwRMTe3JnmhngYjxPqNcg7z3pX5n+VPKl9r/ APjuW9+pel/o31CCLl6syRfb5yUp6lfs4wMZGqXUwz4sZn4l15BO7fyN+Z81vFL/AMrElX1EV+P6 NgNOQrT+8yPHH+a3jTZyP73/AGISD8v9P/M/zd5Yt9d/x1LZfWHkT6v9Rglp6blK8+Uda0r0yUzG JqnH0sc+WAl4lfAJB5hs/P3+NZ/Lt35tkuWs7RLlbw2kS1EhHwemG2pXryzbdliUrEDwfa89296J jxP3hHwSfXbbzhpUump/iN5v0hdx2lfq0a8PUNOfVq08Ns2GaOWBj6/qNcnS4ZYpiXo+kXzRmqaN 5wsdNu73/E7yfVYZJvT+qxry9NC1K8jStPDLMmLLGJPHyHc148uKUgODme9bo+k+cNR0u1v/APEz xfWYll9P6rG3HkK0ryFfuwYseWcRLj5+ScuXFCRjwcvNC+Wrbzhremm9/wARvb0leL0/q0b/AGDS tar1+WQwRy5I3x18GeeWLHKuC/ilcs3my58q6pqcuuuYraSS1ktvRQeooZUJ5ggrXn4ZSTlOKUjP ltybgMQyxiIc9+b6a8iadaad5M0S0tE9OBLKFgvi0iB3Y+7OxJycRQp1+WRlIk96e4Wt2KuxVI/O nlKw81aBPpV2TG5pJaXS/bguE/u5UOxqp677ioyGSAkKLbhynHKwyn8jfzE1DzHo91oHmM+n5y8t OLXVkPWdP903aeKyqNz477BhmrlEg0XoYTEhYem4GTsVeHfkl5T0rz3b3H5sebLaPVtX125n/RNv dKJobCytpngihhjcFQwaNqt179SxKr2LTfL2gaXPcXGmaba2M92EF1LbQRwvKI68PUZFUtx5Glel TiqPxVI/OXkry55y0U6L5itfrmmtLHM0Id4yWiNV+OMq48DxI2xV5D+aH5H+XfKnlq885/l7E2g6 55fha8lhikle2u7WAc5op45Gcf3YYgjv18RKMjE2GGTGJiimeianHq2i6fqkalI7+2hukQ9Qs0Yk A+jlm1ibFvOTjwkjuRuFiwT82dY0iT8vNfgjvrd5zbMoiWVC5bkNuINa5TnkOAuXpIHxBsxDzDqm mNb/AJWBbuFjb3VmZ6SIfTAgQHnv8NPfNDEH1Pf5ZxrDv1H3J7+ZesaRNqnksxX1vIItdgeQpKjB VCPVmodh75HGDR9zfrMkTLHuPrDvzv1jSLj8r9aht763mmb6txjjlRmNLuEmgBJ6DHCDxBe0ckTg kAR0+8MysNf0IWNsDqVqCIkqPWj/AJR/lZWYly45Y0Nwwb8iNX0m2/LXT4ri9ghlEtxWOSVFYVmY jYkHLc4PE4XZmSIwiyOv3sb8y6lpz/m9qU6XULQNpsCrKJFKEhhsGrSubjsYgE33PL+03qmK35fc kfna+spLny8Y7iJwmq27PxdTRQdyaHYZs9XMEw3/AIg6HSQIE9v4Cm3mXUdPfy5qqJdQszWdwFUS KSSYmoAK5fnnHw5b9C04IS8SO3UKflLUdPTyzpaPcxK620YZS6gg8R1BODTTj4cd+idTCXiS26pb +XV9ZReXmWW4ijb6zMeLOoNC3ucp0MwMe56lt10Ccmw6BIIrq2/5V7r0XrJ6r3kpROQ5EGSPcDrm MJDwJjz/AFOUYnx4HyfSXlLW9Ffy/o1ut/bNcG0tkEImjL8vSUceNa1r2yQIcDJA2dmQ4Wt2KuxV 2KsD87yXnk/zJpf5naTGWfSytp5itY+tzpkrBXqO7RE1WvsTsuYupx2OJ2Ogz0eA9X0dp2oWWo2F tqFjMtxZXkST206fZeKRQyMPYqa5gu3RGKvCNA1LzB+SV5f+XtU0a+1b8u5rmW70DWNNiNy9ks7c 3trmJTVUVmPFu5qd60VVNof+cqfytmleKFdVkljoZI0sJWZa9OQG4wgWgyA5rv8AoZ7yM0rJb6N5 guQtDzi01iN/Yurfhh4D3MTkj3hbJ/zk35ZDqkPlTzVcs1dotMFdvZpl/DHgl3I8aHePmxnzz+Zn m/8AMfSJ/KXlvyzqXl/TNRAh1fWtbjFs6WxI9RIYAX5s4+GvLptt1FkMEieTVl1cIjnbJdOsLbTt PtdPtV421nDHbwKe0cShFH3DNkBQp0MpEmygPNXmnS/LGjvq+qer9SidEkeJDIVLnipIHbltkZzE RZZ4sRmaHN8zw3/kSbybryXWlyy+Zry5uJtMu/q8hpHIytH8Y2H7WaSXFxeT2mM4vBII9fTZM764 /JxvJb29rotyvmU2IRJ/RuKfW/TALVL8ft+1MgOPi57N0jp/DoRPHXnzR2g3n5Ex6Hp0eq6FdSao lrCt/IIbkhrgRgSnZwN3r0wSE72LPFLSiI4onirfnzS3yPP+UNvohj80aLc3Gp+vKRIsNwR6Jb92 PgZRsMlPjvYtemOnEfXE8V+brWf8oR53vbifRbk+WGs0W0g9G4qLkMObU5cvs174nj4ee6xOn8Uk xPBXnzd51n/KG4060Xy1otzBeLeQtcs0NwK2wr6q/GzDfbGHH1K6g6cgcETd+fJU8x3n5LuU/ROj XEPwNy5RXA+Lsfic5n6IwET4gs9HVdrbzj4HpjW/4LG/LsvkKLR7ePWNPml1Ec/XcRykGrsV+ywH 2KZk4DgEBxj1fF1ucZzM8B9PwdBL5DGvXUkunzHSmhQW8fpy1EoPxn7VcQcHGbHprzUjPwCj6r8l usSeRZLrTW07T5UgScNfgxyjlD3Aqx/DBlOEmPCNr35pxDMBLiO9bcua7zFL5Cl0e4j0fT5otRPD 0HMcoAo6lvtMR9iuHOcBgeAer4owDOJjjPp+C7VpfID6NPHYadMmpGMCFzHLQPtvuxGHIcHAeEHi +K4xn4xxEcPwV7XWvJ+n6z5a1Kzs5Lf9HXkFxqciwsCUjKlqVO+4yGSeP0mIquaY48pEhI3fJ9T6 BrVprmj2urWayJa3iepAJl4OUJIVivgwFR7ZkRNi3VTgYmimGFi7FXYqo3tnbXtnPZ3UYltrmNop 4m6Mjgqyn5g4kWkEg2EP/wA44a3cWNprf5cajKXvfKlxXTpHPxS6bdEyQt78CaGnSqjNVkjwmno8 OTjiJPaMg2ITWNUtNJ0m91W9YrZ6fby3Vyw3IihQyOR0/ZXFQ+cfydt7270fUfN+pj/cr5tvZtRn PcRF2EKf6q/EV9mzYaaFRvvdL2hl4sldAz/MhwXYq7FXYqgdd0az1rRr3SbxeVtewvDJ3IDigYe6 nce+CUbFM8czCQkOjxHyt+YH5kaN5Glki0i11LSPLrS2UuoyT+nIVt24genXkeKsqig6Zz08cTLn uX0HT6vNHDYiDGPW2Q3H5g/mzb6A2vy+V7EaYtsLwy/WwT6JTny4huX2T0yHhwurck6rUCHHwDhq +aJ03zj+cepada6jaeVbB7W8hjuLdzeKpMcqh0NC1RVTgMIDqyhqNRIAiAo+aE8u/mL+a/mHTzqG leWLGa1Ejwl2uwh5xmjCjMD1wyxwHMscWrz5BcYCve6H8xfzXm8w3Hl6PyxYnVLaBbqaL62ABE5C g8+XE7npXHw4VdqNXnMzDgHEBfN3mD8xfzX0C1hutT8sWMUNxPHaxMt2HrLLXgKKx6064xxwPIrl 1efGLlAc65pX5v1381GmhfUPLtnblI2KhLpXqoNSdmzc9lylGMuAcQt5r2gHHkh43oNbVuxjS/NH nfVLCK+s9HtntpuXpsZwpPFip2Jr1XNjj1GaceIRFe90OTT4YS4TI37mofNfnWbU7jTY9Htjd2yL JMnr0AV913rQ4jU5jIx4RY80nTYRES4jR8nX3mvzrYzWkNzo9ssl7IIbcCetXPbY7Yz1OaJAMRv5 rDTYZAkSO3k3qnmjzvpdhLfXmj2yW0PH1GE4YjkwUbA16tjk1GaEeIxFe9GPT4Zy4RI37nX/AJo8 72Gnyahc6PbJaxqGdxOCaMQBsDXvjPUZox4jEV71hp8MpcIkb9yFv7nzNr0+i6HqlpHp1hrt7bwN cQyCRzG7gkca7dQcp1GXJKIEhQk3YMeOBMomzEPp22toLW2itrdBFbwIscMS7KqIOKqPYAYXXk2q 4q7FXYq7FWFazff4S/Njyh5xU+nZajIfL2tEbKYro8rdm9kl+Jj/AJIGYeqjyLtOzsnOPxfR+Ybt Hkn/ADlDrVxZflXNpVp/vd5kvLbSLahoazP6j9OzJEyn541a3QJKG0rTrfTNLtNNthS3soY7eIf5 MShB+AzbgUKeZnLiJJ6orCxdirsVdirsVeEaT/5JPzv/ANtC/wD+Jx5z0/7wPomn/wAUn8f0M113 /wAkfP8A9sBP+oUZTH6/i5+X/Fv8z9Cf/l//AMoH5b/7Zdl/1DpkJ/Ufe5Gl/uo/1R9zGfyH/wCU Ff8A5j7v/k5lmf6nF7M/uviXaV/5PbW/+2LB/wAnUxP0D3rD/Gpf1Q788f8AlG9J/wC21ZfrfHDz PuXtL6I/1gi/zI+1F/xgkze9i/3c/f8AoeX9q/77H7v0vNPy3/5QvTv+e3/J+TNnof7kfH73nNf/ AHx+H3Kelf8Akw9b/wCYa3/4iMjj/v5e4Jyf3EfeXec/+Ot5a/7aC/qGOq+qH9ZdL9M/6qp+ZH/K F6j/AM8f+T8eS139yfh96NB/fD4/c7zt/wAoLe/8YYv+Jpjq/wC5PuXSf3w97Un/AB3fIH/bRtP+ NMo1XKH46NuD/Ke59FZBxHYqxHVvO2qy+Yn8reTtEl8x+YYUEl5GkiwW1qjbqZ53+FSR+z+Ndsoy 5xHbq5mn0ZyCzsENqHnHzt5Tntv+VheWDo+l3cghj1y0uEu7VJWPwrNwq0QPYsfo60hDVAndty9n kC4m2Zw3EEwLQyLIB1KMGH4ZlOuIYt+a+iHWPy+1m2QH14YDd25X7Qktj6y8fc8OP05XmjcS36Wf DkBeh/8AKyR/yon/AB7zH1n9CfW69vrvo8OH/ST8Oat6Fhf58zjU/wA1Py58uihjtXu9YuVJ7wqP q7U9nibLcIuYaNVLhxH8fjmn2bN552KuxV2KuxV2KvCNJ/8AJJ+d/wDtoX//ABOPOen/AHgfRNP/ AIpP4/oZrrv/AJI+f/tgJ/1CjKY/X8XPy/4t/mfoT/8AL/8A5QPy3/2y7L/qHTIT+o+9yNL/AHUf 6o+5jP5D/wDKCv8A8x93/wAnMsz/AFOL2Z/dfEu0r/ye2t/9sWD/AJOpifoHvWH+NS/qh354/wDK N6T/ANtqy/W+OHmfcvaX0R/rBF/mR9qL/jBJm97F/u5+/wDQ8v7V/wB9j936Xmn5b/8AKF6d/wA9 v+T8mbPQ/wByPj97zmv/AL4/D7lPSv8AyYet/wDMNb/8RGRx/wB/L3BOT+4j7y7zn/x1vLX/AG0F /UMdV9UP6y6X6Z/1VT8yP+UL1H/nj/yfjyWu/uT8PvRoP74fH7nedv8AlBb3/jDF/wATTHV/3J9y 6T++Hvak/wCO75A/7aNp/wAaZRquUPx0bcH+U9z6KyDiMNs9E1/8xfzD1jy1DrV15f8ALvleK0fU ZdOYR3tzPfIZYlSUhuCKint17GophajKeKg7bRaaJjxEXb1n8r/yv0z8v9N1C0tbyfU7nUrtry71 K8o1zISoVVkkH2+NDv4knvmITbsQANgyLzF5f0nzFol7omrwC502/iMNzCSRVT3BG6sp3UjcHfFL wj83vyf8pfl55Sk89eRI30LUtBeBri3WeaS3vbeSZImhmWZ5N/3lQa/jQiUJmJsNeTGJiiymNo7m 1VmWsc6AlD4OOh+/Ns85yLxz9K3H/Quf+A/V/wBJ/wAX/wCGONfj9P6x9c5cetOe2arh9Veb0fie ji8rZ/5xl+v/APOS8gP2NH8tJGvgJJbkv0PcrMdx4ZbpfqcbtHbGPM/rZTmwdI7FXYq7FXYq7FXz PB588tWH5debPLNzcMusXt9eNbwiNypDuoX4wOI+we+aCUCZgveYtTCOnlAn1G2Rar+b/kS4/K+X QIr2Q6m2krZiL0JQPWEATjyK8ftDrlYxS4r83Lnr8RwcF+rhr7E38o/nf+XWm+VNF067v5UurOwt re4QW8zASRQqjioWh+IZGWGRJbcHaOGOOIJ3AHRI/wAqfzb8jeXvKzafqt5JDdG7uJgiwyuOEj1U 1VSOmTy4pE7NOh12LHjqR3susPzb8jQ/mrqnmGS8kGl3OmxWsMvoykmVHViOHHkNh1picUuGljrs Qzmd+kxp35o/m35G1/RdPtdMvJJZrfUra6lVoZUpFEW5mrKPHpjjxSB3XW67FkiBE/xAojzp+cPk PVGjNneyPxidDWCVdz06rm17MyxxQkJdXRdv/wCE5ISx7iI/SwryX568t6X5Zs7G8uGS5h9T1FEb sByldhuBTo2Zul1mOGMRJ3/a6XV6PJPIZAbfsU7Dzx5ch84anqUk7C0uYIY4X9NySyABtqVGCGrx jLKV7EBM9JkOKMa3BLvMvnjy5fahok1tOzR2V2JrgmNxRBTcVG+OfV45SiQeRXBpMkYyBHMKnnTz 15b1TyzeWNncM9zN6fpqY3UHjKjHcinRcOq1mOeMxB3/AGo0mjyQyCRG37HeZ/PXlu/8rXOn21wz 3UkSKiGNwKqyk7kU7Y6jWY5YzEHddPo8kcokRsidN8z6Pq3mfyRa2MrSTWuo2vrKUZaUKL1IFd8r zaiE+ADoyhp5wEyeofT+WOuYlqflnzTYeam83eSNVi0vWbmFbbVLa6jM1pdxpT0zIo+JXSlAw3p4 b1x82DiNhztNrPDHCRYR3+Kf+civ+W/y1/0jXf8AzVlP5WXe5X8ow7i7/FP/ADkV/wAt/lr/AKRr v/mrH8rLvX+UYdxSjWfL35j+dZ7WLz9rtrLoNpMlwdD0qBoYZ5I/s+vJJ8bL/k7/AEdcnDS77tWX tCxUQzbMt1j589c/8rp/wtQ+j/iL9NcaHjz+qepXr1+jMCv3vxdzxf4Nfl+x6pe/H/zkh5zZtzFp unpHXsrRRsQPp3x0n1FPaX0D3/rZfme6V2KuxV2KuxV2KvIPys82eWtA8ravJrOpW9kDrN8ypK4E jCqfYjFXb/YjOczRJls+k9nZ4Y8PqIHqKM1L88rM2dxeeXdA1DW7K0RpLjUCjWtoqLuT6rq7dB0K ZAYe803T7SFEwjKQHXkF9j+Zn5i31lb31p+X0strdRpPbyjUoQGjkUMjUMQO6nE44j+JMdZmkARj 2P8AS/Yr/wCPvzP/APLdS/8AcSg/6pY8Ef5zL81n/wBS/wBkP1O/x9+Z/wD5bqX/ALiUH/VLHgj/ ADl/NZ/9S/2Q/U7/AB9+Z/8A5bqX/uJQf9UseCP85fzWf/Uv9kP1MY82ecfP1xcQNd+SZLNlQhVN 9E/IV67RjN12XOUIy4Bx7+55X2g/eTicn7s177SL/E3nD/qVX/6S4/8AmjNp+Yy/6n9rz35fF/qn 2O/xN5w/6lV/+kuP/mjH8xl/1P7V/L4v9U+x3+JvOH/Uqv8A9Jcf/NGP5jL/AKn9q/l8X+qfYhtQ 87eZNPtJLy88stDbRU9SQ3aEDkwUdEJ6nIz1eSIsw297OGkxyNCe/uV4fzDs4WRNasLrSXelHlQv Ca/yuoqf+ByQ1oH1gxYnRE/QRJVudU03UPNfkuSxuYrlBq8FTGwalWXqBuPpyrV5Iy4eE3uz0+OU RPiFel9FZBxHYq7FXYq7FXYq8I+rN/0NR6nIU9P1ae36L9OmYlfvvx3Ozv8AwX8d70jUQYv+ckvN qHf6zpVjMD4BEjjplek+ot/aQ/dj3/rZfme6V5zrfn7zqfOmpeXPK+iW2pfouKCS6lnn9EqZ0Dgb kDocw8+r8M07jQ9ky1Ebit/xJ+d3/UpWH/San/NWUfykHP8A9DWX8U7/ABJ+d3/UpWH/AEmp/wA1 Y/ykF/0NZfxSVa9+ZH5t6O1hBd+WdPhuNVuEsrCt16oaeTZQyo4+HxNR88I198mqfs/OBHF/Ea6J Brmj/wDOSGtSFbp/q1mx+O10+6t7X4e6iRWaTf8Ayicolrb6udj7AlH+G/iG9B8h+bdFYSwfl9pl 1dV5G6vb5bmQt/N+8Yqp/wBVRmNKYP8AE7bFpckOWKJ95tkHmCf859Z0G+0Z/K1jBDfQPbtIl4hK K68agFqbZCPADdt+U6mcDHgG471TQ7786dJ0XT9Kj8rWMsen20NqkjXqBmWGMRhiA3U8cZCBN2nH LUwiI8A2Fc0d/iL87f8AqU7D/pNT/mrBww72fi6n+YPm7/EX52/9SnYf9Jqf81Y8MO9fF1P8wfN3 +Ivzt/6lOw/6TU/5qx4Yd6+Lqf5g+bGPNmtfmrLcQG/8u2cDhDwCXStUV/1s3XZcpxifDHFu8t7Q eqcfG9Brat0i/Sv5h/8AVktv+khf65tPEz/zR83nvDwfzj8nfpX8w/8AqyW3/SQv9cfEz/zR818P B/OPyd+lfzD/AOrJbf8ASQv9cfEz/wA0fNfDwfzj8ku8wR+ftZ0ifTZdIt4kn4VkWdSRwdX7n/Jy rMM+SJiYjfzbcJwY5CQkdvJGi+8/mAQvoVq8fEKVadSCAKbgnLOPPVcA+bXwYLvjPySG+8r69cyi eLy5b2N0hDR3FndCFlYbhlCnhWvfjmNk005fwAHyLlQ1MI7cZI8wnugeY/z30Yqi3C6hbKa+hfyR T1HgZeSzf8PkI6fUBE56aXl7mRaR+dX5jarZLd2nl6xkiJKFjOyfEpo3ws1Rhx+LMWI/a15cOGBo yPyRn/K1fzS/6lqw/wCkk/8ANWWeFm/mj5tfDg/nH5O/5Wr+aX/UtWH/AEkn/mrHws380fNeHB/O PyZD+W/5j635j1zVNG1rTodPvLCGKdFgcyBlkNDUmo7rkImXEYyFEIzYoiIlE2C9DybjvAPrS/8A Q1NfUPp19LvSv6Kpx/4PMO/3347naV/gv472ffnfoep3H/OQGkppmrzaJNq2gmP65Aodma3nld4+ JIFCqKevbMGWUwFh3mDSR1EhCXJD/wDKuPPf/lwb/wD6R4/+a8r/AD83P/0N4e/7P2sL8m6x5s8t ec/OECaReebdQM9tFdX4dIpAkSOIiykP9tTtv0GRynjokstFE6aU4QiZUzT/AJWT56/8t9f/APSR H/zRlPhx/nOw/N5f9TPzd/ysnz1/5b6//wCkiP8A5ox8OP8AOX83l/1M/NhnnXzr5qvfNXlCW88o XdmbO7mmtrJ5VZrqUKvFUYLRSnXcZZCAAO7iajUZDkhcCKPLvZn/AMrJ89f+W+v/APpIj/5oyvw4 /wA5y/zeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8O P85fzeX/AFM/N3/KyfPX/lvr/wD6SI/+aMfDj/OX83l/1M/N3/KyfPX/AJb6/wD+kiP/AJox8OP8 5fzeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8OP85f zeX/AFM/NjHmzzz5turiBrjyZeWhVCFV5kPIV67KM3XZczCJ4Rx7vLe0H72cTP8Ad0OvVIv8W+Y/ +pXuf+Rq/wDNObT8zk/mF578tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/ANSv c/8AI1f+acfzOT+YV/LY/wDVA7/FvmP/AKle5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/AKoHf4t8x/8AUr3P/I1f +acfzOT+YV/LY/8AVA7/ABb5j/6le5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/1K9z/yNX/mnH8zk/mF fy2P/VAkHk7zBrVnZ3sVtoU93Eb2ZwyOoEZPGsRqNyvjmNpc04ggQJ9RcnVYYSIJmB6Qn/8Ai3zH /wBSvc/8jV/5pzJ/M5P5hcb8tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgSWxvfMuoefJ nspbny1eNYATshV3ZFkFK/Z2Y0+7MQxllzdYbOV6MeHpMcTK/qnn/wD6nW//AOAX/mrMj8jL+efk 435qH8wMR/ROt/Uv8XfpKb6//ij9C/pziPW5/Vvtcv8AV/Z5dM1XD+9q+tW7fbwbrbhuvtfQv/OV FhqltqHkTzLpVwtjeW2oy6X9edQ6xnUEAVnU9VAievzzEmNt3Y6aREwYmjf37Mb/AMO/nb/1Nlh/ 0hJ/zTmJxQ7nofC1P88fJhunaR+Z9r+aWq6bbeYLSPWNQ06HUL+9+qqYpEgdbeNRGV2YBuoywmPC DTiQx5xnMRIcRjZNfBM/KF5+cvmWDUpYPMlnbjTdQn01w9nGebwBSXFF6HnkZiA6NmCWpyA1MbGu Sf8A+Hfzt/6myw/6Qk/5pyPFDub/AAtT/PHyYZ+ZGi/mbZP5bv8AVtftLuZNXt4NOaK2WMxTyhis jUUcl/d7r3yzGYm6HRxNXjzjhMpA+oVsmkl5+cqed4vKZ8yWZuJdPOpC5+px8AglMXCnGtarXI1D humwy1Pi+HxjlfJP/wDDv52/9TZYf9ISf805Hih3N/han+ePkl3mK3/OjRNCv9Xl80WM0dhA9w8S 2SBmCCtASuGPATVMMo1MImXGNvJJ7zW/zittF8s6q3mK0aPzNc2NrBGLOPlE1/GZFZzx3CU3pkgI WRXJplk1AjCXEPWQOXeyn/Dv52/9TZYf9ISf805Dih3OT4Wp/nj5O/w7+dv/AFNlh/0hJ/zTjxQ7 l8LU/wA8fJIPJt5+cvmjT7q9g8yWdutrdzWTJJZxkloaVYUXoeWSmIR6NGnlqcoJExsa5IfzZov5 qxXEAv8AzFZzuUPApaqtBX/VzcdlxnKJ8M8O7zvtB6Zx8b1mtq2Yfqk/n7T7/TrN9Wt3bUZGiRxA oClQDU1HvmfkOeMojiHq8nSYxglGR4T6fNM/0V+Yf/V7tv8ApHX+mW+Hn/nD5NPiYP5p+bv0V+Yf /V7tv+kdf6Y+Hn/nD5L4mD+afmxxfMHnlvKb+Y/0lD6CHiYPQTn/AHoi60p1NcxfGzeF4nEK93nT l+Dh8Xw+E/PytkMenfmE8auNatgGAan1de4r4ZlDHnP8Q+TinJgH8J+a79FfmH/1e7b/AKR1/pj4 ef8AnD5I8TB/NPzS6yk8/XWr6lpq6vbq+m+hzkMC0b10Lim3amVQOeUpR4h6a6d7bMYIxjLhPqvr 3IPyXpvnGXy/DdadqkFvb3LyyGOSEO3P1CjEsR3K5DS48pgDGQAPk2avJiEyJRJI809/RX5h/wDV 7tv+kdf6ZkeHn/nD5ON4mD+afmllzP5+g12z0g6tbtJeRySrKIF4qIwSQRT2yqRziYhxDfybojAY GfCdvNC6VpvnG48y6vNFqkCX9sIreeZoQVdWXmoVafDSmQx48pySIkOIUOTPJkxDHEGJ4TZ5pxdW Xn+2tpriTXLYRwo0jn6uv2UFT29svlDOBfEPk0RngJrhPzZt/g25/wChO/0nwP6S+v8A+I+m/L61 9X9Tw/3n+P5ZoeI3fV3vCKro9v8A+ch/KzeY/wAotftok5XdjENRtT3D2Z9V+Pu0Suo+eRLZF82+ WNA/JPV7LSkk1i4j1e+SBHsvrkocXMoAMYFP5zQZjSlMdHd4cWmmB6jxHpfVPvJvlbS/LP52Xmna aZTbnQDMfXkMrcmu4gfiPb4cjORMLPe36fDHHqSI/wAz9KB0BmT8sPzLZCVYarqxDA0IPpR4ZfVH 3Bhi/uMv9aSA1P8ALHy5b/lInmeOW8/SraVb3pY3LlPVliRmPDwqx2wjIeOvNrno4DT8e/Fwg80+ 8+MW8ifl2zGpOq6MST1J+rvkIfVL4t+p/usX9aP3Jvc/+T/tP/AbP/UY+Af3fxbj/jY/qfpY/wCX vy80HzZ5h833erSXRlttZuIIRDO8ahAFalB7tkpZDECu5x8WkhlnMyvaR6oTyxALb8ofzDtEd3it L/U4ITIxdgkcESqCT7DDL64scIrT5R3GX3BNNa/5QP8AKj/tqeX/APqHORH1S9xbMn91h/rQ+5vz l5a0/wAzfnRZ6TqTzizGgifhBK0R5rdSqDVfZsYSqFjvXUYRk1IjLlwfpXeRPL1j5c/N7WdI095j ZJpMUqrPI0pDPKlTU4zlcAfNOmxDHqJRHLhS3yyzJ+TXndkJVhd6oQwNCDxXJS+sfBrw/wCLZPfJ ifm3yJoun/l7peu28lz+kLrTLW7lZ52ZfVmWMvRT0HxnbNlpoCWOcjziXQdojw54gP442VTWiTqP kwnrzP8AyaTNvl+rG8/i+nJ+OqHuNBsta8+atBetL6cEEDxiOQpuVAPTISwjJmkD3BlHMceGJHeU R5P0+HTfNuv6fbs5toEtfTEjFyOcfM7n3bJ6WAhlnEchTHVTM8UJHmbSOH/yTU/+uP8AqLXMYf4o fx/E5J/xsfj+FOvONpHe3nliymZ1guJHSUIxUkcE7jMjVR4jAHkXH0suETI5hQHl+x0TzzoMVk0v C4W6MokkL1KQtTr88j4MceaFdb+5l40smGZPSvvTfQf+U080/wDRh/yYOX4f77J/m/c0Zv7nH/nf extWZfyYDKSrDoQaH/e7MT/kJ+P5zl/8i/x/Nb80+UtL0rQ4NQtHnFwZYAS0rMKOd9sdRpowgJC7 2XT6mU5mJqt0/wBV/wDJh6J/zDXH/ETmTk/v4+4uLj/uJe8JZD5a0vWPNHmKS+Mq/V5YeJjkKCjR VNafLKhgjkyT4ulfc3HUSx44cPW/vSfWNI8n3FrHZ+XrqS91i9mitbOATO9XmcLutN61pmLqI4RD 0mz73J08sxn6hQ9z7u/wTYf8q7/wTUfUv0V+iOdP2Pq/oc6ePf55rnZMikjjljaORQ8bgq6MAVKk UIIPUHFXwrq2jWnlH8w7PyNLbIl5pfm2zudOuzGPUl025YPEDIBvxqhIJ6n22qmDufJ2GnyRuEa3 4wfg9Jtv/J/3f/gNj/qMTMY/3fxd0P8AGz/U/ShPyq0uz1Xy75z029QyWl5r+owzoCVJR0iBFRQj DlNEHyYaKAlDJE8jOX6EDD+WH5GTeYpvLka8tZgjEklp9anrQ9VB5ULAbleoG+HxJ1fRgNHpTPg/ i95TL83bOCy0PybZ268be21/TYYVJJISOOVVFTudhkcRsn3NmviIxgB0nFXuf/J/2n/gNn/qMfEf 3fxZH/Gx/U/Sk3nryx+RGn65NceaJvQ1XUHNxLGsty7EyEnkyQ8+Ck+IAyUJTI2adTh0sZXP6j7/ ANCban5f8qaL+T/mFPK5DaVeWlxdpIsrTK7PEELB2LdowKZESJmLbZ4scNPLg+kglK9a/wCUD/Kj /tqeX/8AqHOEfVL3Fqyf3WH+tD7k6/M/y3+Vk0sOuedn9GRYxawP6sysyIzPxWKElmoZCTRcjjlL lFu1mHAfVl9yp+WPlz8sbcTa15JcTCZPq88gllcqKh+LRynkh2B3AxySlyknR4cA9WJLPyk0yy1T yP5h06+XnZ3eq38VwoYrVG4hviFCNsllNSB8mvQwEsUgeRlJgWt+X/yNOsR6bo1wss+6SATXDIZK 0AWVv3bf7Fs2/Z0ITBGT6ujy/bR8OQ8D6a9XVd5niSLXvKkSCiR3EiqOuyooGbbUCp4x5ug05uGQ +S3zbo/kNbr9Ia+3p3E4AB5ycmCALskdTt8sGpxYb4p8ynTZc1cMOQR3lHSvKttBJeeXyHiuKLI4 d33SpAIc1U/Flmmx4wLh1atTkyk1k6MQh/8AJNT/AOuP+otcwR/ih/H8Tnn/ABsfj+FmHmHSvLl5 pVtPrxC21qoKuXZAC4A/ZIqTTpmdnx45RBnyDgYMmSMiIcylvlPSPy/lvlvtBf1Lu15EVeUModSh PCShpRutMq02LAZcUOY97dqcucR4Z8j7kZoP/Kaeaf8Aow/5MHLMP99k/wA37mvN/c4/8770L5L0 yz1T8vLOxvEL203qeooJUnjcuw3G/VchpcYngETy/az1eQwzmQ5/sQ9h5Q/Lq61CeztB6l5ZEGWM TSVB9t6NQ7GnQ5CGmwGRA5jzZT1WcRBPI+SO1X/yYeif8w1x/wAROWZP7+PuLXj/ALiXvDtE/wCO 95s/14f+TBxxfXk+H3Ll+jH8fvRX/OMPleDzT5/0OU26/U/KcE2o303AAvdvMwtUZqVJX4XX/VOa ScwYxA6frd5CBEpE9f1Pt3Km12KvB/8AnI3Qn0PWvL35pWkPOPSZF07zCiryLWM70jlpT/dUjkfN l8MhkjYpytLm8OYl3fcxDTp4bj895riBxJBN5ZSSKRTVWVruMqwPgQcxD/d/F38CDqrH+p/pSbyf qV5pn5e/mJqFlJ6V3a6xqssElAeLrFGVahqNslMXKPuDTp5mOHKRzEpIHU/IWgW/5O23meFZU8yR WkOtDWRIfrTXU6pK/KTqVq2w7detSSJnjro1z0sBpxMfXXFfW05/Ma7uLzyd5Bu7hudxc6xpEsz0 Aq7wOzGgoNycjjG59xbtXInHjJ6yj9yZXP8A5P8AtP8AwGz/ANRj4B/d/FtP+Nj+p+lS/LzR9Lv/ ADJ55vr61iu7p9XltDJOiyH0I0WkY5A/D8W4+WOQkAe5jpMcZTyEizxUxzy4iwflD+YNlHta2N/q tvaRdRHEsSEIParHJy+uPwcfDtp8g6AyTHWv+UD/ACo/7anl/wD6hzkR9UvcWzJ/dYf60PuTHV7O 1v8A8+dNhvYluIbXQWuLeKUBkSY3Micwp25ccANY/i2ZIiWqAO9Q/S7y3a22n/nb5itbKNba2udL t7maCIBUaUOq8+I2r8R+84yNwC4YiOpkBsOEJB5Xkkj/ACb88PGxRxdarRlNCKoo65OX1j4NGE1p 8nvkk/nfRdJt/wAodDeC0iik/RVpdeoigN68ojaSTl15MWNc2elF4chPQug7THDkwAbXDdAa7I8m qeTpHPJ3kLMx7kxoSc22Y3LG89hFRyK8Frb3P5h30lxGJWtrKH0OY5BObGpUHpkhEHOb6RDEyIwC usit8sxRWvnPzLaW6iK2H1WRYlFFDPFyYgdqlsdOAMswOWydQScMCee7HIf/ACTU/wDrj/qLXMQf 4ofx/E5Z/wAbH4/hT7zVFHcal5Vtp1ElvJOTJE26sVRaVHfrmTqBcsYPK3F05qOQjnSpqlvBbfmB oD28awtcRXSTlAF5qkRZQ1OtDhyRAzwrraMcicE76UiNB/5TTzT/ANGH/Jg5PD/fZP8AN+5jm/uc f+d96QWd7dWX5PC4tZDFOqsqyLsQHvCjUPb4WOY0ZmOlsc/+POTKAlq6PL/jq/zF5e07QdD03UtK DW1/aSxKLlT8UglPx+p/NX+zpjnwxxwjKO0gjBnlknKMt4lONV/8mHon/MNcf8ROX5P7+PuLRj/u Je8Ia11S30rU/OGoT7xwPbtx/mYxUVf9kxAyMcghLJI9K+5nLGZxxxHW/vfTH/ONfkOfyx+Xyajq MYTXPMsn6Tv9qMqSCtvER24oeVOxYjNFKRJsu9jEAUHrGBLsVQWuaLp2uaPe6PqUQnsL+F7e5iPd JF4mngR1B7HFINPinSrPz1+Xn5t3ugPpbeYb3T9Oew02P10tTLp5nWeGZXcOGoo48R9ncfs5TliC O7d2WhzzGTYcfpob1taKsbT8z7Xyt5m0H/Bcr/4iuru6+s/XIB6H1tFXjwoefDh15CvtlZMbBvk5 UY5xCcPD+sk8x1R99dfmfdfl6vk//A0qcbCHT/r316A/3KKnqelxHXhWnP6cAEeK7bJSznD4fh9K uwlHnTXfPKeXfKem6l5RksE0zUtPFtcNeRSfWZ7eJ0SEKqfB6m5qSaZKEY2SC06jLl4IRlCuGUev Ok7l1D8z38/xebv8Cyj0tNOm/Uvr0G9Zml9T1OP+VTjx+nIVHhq24yz+L4nh/wANVYVPK+q/mfoV 3rdx/gSW4/TN/JqHH6/AnpeoAPTrwblTj12+WMhE1vyThnngZHw/qN8wlFjafmfa+VvM2g/4Llf/ ABFdXd19Z+uQD0PraKvHhQ8+HDryFfbJExsG+TVGOcQnDw/rJPMdURe/8rPutB8p6T/gmVP8MXWn 3XrfXYD9Y/R8Zj48eI9P1K1rVqe+AcNk3zZS8cwhHw/oMTzG9IuXUPzPfz/F5u/wLKPS006b9S+v Qb1maX1PU4/5VOPH6cFR4atkZZ/F8Tw/4aqw60v/AMz7fz3fea/8Cyt9cso7L6l9egHH02Dc/U47 149OP04kR4atYyzjKcnh8xVWEs020/M+y8ma55a/wXLJ+mpbqX639cgX0vrQAp6dDy40/mFckTHi Bvk1wjnjjlDw/qvqOqX+bZvP1z5R0/yzd+U5LNrWwgsluTdxPzFuEX1OAUUrw6cvpzZaMSOOcYDi 4j8nR9qnhnjOT0GEa77/AFJPev5wubjRpv8ADrp+iG5cfrEZ9T4QvWg4/Z982MzlJieD6fN0sBiA kOP6vJXt73zhF5gutX/w27fWYY4fQ+sxjj6ZrXlx3r8slGeUTM+DmO9jKGIwEOPke5ZY3PnC11/U 9W/w47/pFYV9D6zGOHopw+1Q8q/IYISyicpcH1V17kzjiMIx4/pvp3pamn+cF8mv5b/QTnm3L636 8e374S/3f0U+1lIhl8Lw+D43522meLxfE4/hXlSYajN5wvb3SLn/AA48f6Kcvw+sxn1KqFpWg49P fLZnLIxPB9Pm1QGKIkOP6vJdfXPnC61/TNW/w46fo5Zl9D6zGefrJw+1QcafI4ZyymcZcH03171h HEISjx/VXTuX2F75wtNa1TU/8Nu/6T9D9z9ZjHp+hGU+1xPLlWvQYYTyxnKXB9Vde5E4YpQjHj+m +nekmnv5k1D8v49Fs9Faa2lr6d+JkAPG5Mh/dkA9Rx+175jwOSWDgEdu+/NyJjHHPxmW/dXkm3mC bzhq+kx6f/hx4ODxv6v1mN6+menGi9fnl2Y5Zx4eCvi0YRihLi47+C66ufOE/mGx1j/Djr9Tiki9 D6zGeXqAivKm1K+GGUspyCfBy81jHEMZhx8/JO/yb8iaj+ZH5oXa6la/V/LumXEV/rtsWEitJCvC G2LgAN6jBuQ/l5d6ZrdRllKRvbfk7HT4oxiK325vuIAAUGwHQZjuS7FXYq7FXlP5+fljqHmjR7bz D5ZYwedfLhafSpowOU0fWS2NQQ3Lqgbau3RjkZC2zHkMTYNEPANN1/8ANDUfI195ptvOyF9Nila+ 0x9OtVlilhFWiY8O/Y0/pmOYxEqp3UMueWI5Bk5cxwhHXsv5v2vkFfN585RtG1jFf/U/0fahqTIr 8OfDtz60wDg4qpnI6gYvE4+l/SEm87ad+Y8/l/ypqWreaEvYtR1LT3soBZQRG3uJ43eOUsijn6Yq OJ2OSgY2QA06iGYwhKU7uUa2GxZ7/hH85P8AqfYv+4Za/wDNOVcUO5z/AANR/qn+xCReWYvzg1y6 1q3TzpHAdHvpLBmOnWreoYwDzHwDjXl0yUuAVtzaMI1EzIeJ9Jr6Qp+Tf+VweZoNUlTznHa/ozUZ 9NYNp1q/MwBT6goi05c+mM+CPRGn/MZAf3lVIj6R0ZD/AIR/OT/qfYv+4Za/805Hih3OR4Go/wBU /wBiGPSf8rgTz3F5S/xnGZJdOOpfW/0da8QBK0Xp8OH+TWtcl6OG6cc/mPF8PxP4b+kOtf8AlcFx 53vfKo85xrJZ2aXpu/0dakMJGC8OHDanLrXE8HDdLH8wcpx+JyF/SEf5k0v84tD0DUNYfzvHOthA 9wYRptqpYRrXjy4mlcETAmqZ5oaiEDLxOQ/mhhvm2f8AMqHypp/mW+8zpdC5sYbyO3FlbxlFnCNw 5KtDTn1pm10RlHHOUDwiJ97zfaw454xl9ZnGx0r5KVtpPn2e2inHmRFEqK/H6nCachWnTNvHHnIv j+wPPyyYAa4PtKCgTz3Lr11pP+IFDW0KTGb6rDRvUNKU49srAzGZjx8h3BsJwiAlwcz3lbZf47ut d1HSR5gVG04Qs031WEh/WTn047UwQ8YzlHj+mugWfgiEZcH1X1KafoPz7/1Mqf8ASHD/AEy7wc/8 /wCwNPjYP5n2lLb5PPdprGmaYfMCu2pevxl+qwgJ6CB9xx3rXKpjNGcY8f1X0HRugcMoSlwfTXU9 Vt1/juDX7LRz5gVmvI5JRN9VhAX0wTTjx3rTxwS8YTEOPn5BY+CYGfBy8ymn6D8+/wDUyp/0hw/0 y7wc/wDP+wNPjYP5n2liWmyebNM8gx6xZausVlFy9Oy9CJiOVyYz+8YMftMWzCxnLDBxiW3dXm52 QYp5+Ax3778k315/PekaUmoNr6zB3jT0xawqR6nevE9MvzHNCPFx/YGjCMM5cPB9pVL+3/MQarp2 hadrX6S1vV5RDaWMVrCjEHYyM1DwVe7HpuegOV6nJlxDedk+QZ6bHiynaFAeZfZH5T/lvp35feTr XQrZhPeEmfVL2lDcXTgc3334inFa/sgd81Lt2Y4q7FXYq7FXYq+Xf+cnPyIn53nn3ynamT1UZvMW lQ8hy+E1vUVCtSvWRf8AZUPxYGYNsR1X8yPJM/5LpoMWqI2rjR7a1NpwlDetHEislSnHYqe+Yoxy 4783eT1eI6bgv1cIDDdfj/KYeX/LR02+d9TN3ZfpuMy3RCQGNvrJAb4V4vT7G/hlkeOzbh5Rp+CH CfVYvn8WYeh/zjh/1dpf+kjUMr/edzmVo+/7ZKn5W+ffy68tf4itH1Vbeyl1SSXTfUE0he34KqNy 4s3b9rfHJCRpOi1WHHxC9uLbnyY75Tm/J69fXbvzRqDxXc+r3clnwkuow9q/Fo34wim7Fuu+Tlxi q7nGwHTniMzvxHv5J96H/OOH/V2l/wCkjUMh+87nIrR9/wBskB5f8w/ld5c/NSK+0jUuGgnSGjlu ZTcS/wClNOSU/eBn+wqnwyUoyMd+dteLLgx57ifTw+fO1ur69+VnmH80dQ1DWdSLaKdPhS2uYmuI qzqwBX92Ff7Neu2IjIR25rky4MmcmR9PD5rPNMP5Djy5qR0fUpJdVFvJ9SjM96waXj8Ao/wnfxxj 4l7ozDS8B4T6q25obzj538rX35Z6TpNpqCS6jb6VaW01uFkBWWNYw61KhduJ75sNNMRxZAeZOzp+ 0T4mTCY7iMKPkktrH+Vv1WH1rxxNwX1B6tzs1BXp75nxGmoWfvdNI6mzQ+5d5e1vydo/ma/ktrzh p0tvEsUj+q9XBqwqwLYcGXFDIaPppc+LLPGLHqtCvfeStS83axeandn6nItv9UlRpkDFYgr/AGAD sR3yBnhnlkZHbaufczEM0MUREb73y70b6f5T/wDLa/8AyNussrTd/wB7Xeq7vuQq33kfTfNOi3mm XZ+rR/WfrsjtM4XlDxj+2CdyT0yHHhhkiYnbe+fcz4M08chIb7Vy71TzJrflHV/NGmyT3nPTYoJV uJE9VOLGpUVADdfDDny4p5I2fTSMGLLDHKh6rVvT/Kf/AJbX/wCRt1kq03f97G9V3fcxfj5T/wAE V9dv8Qf755S0/wB6P5f7v+63/tzD/deDz9f7f1OZ+98bl6P2frZV5x8yaLq/l2HTNMn+uX8ksCx2 sSSF3atOKjjuSdhTMvV6mEsdA2dnD0mmyRyWRQ3fTH/OOn5GDyPpp8w68gk826lHQoTyFlbt8XoI WqfUP+7DX/JHQltSTbtwKe1YEuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KvnD8zvyVvPJusT+ePIGlRahpctX8weVGjDgr Xk01mpVuNKn4F+z2BX4RXOFhytNqDjldX5d/7XlGq+abnz7Y6e3lzySQmlanBeXTwNAxZYg9YXCo hXny77bZUI8PMuwnmOcDgx/TIHp8mTaP+YU+s2Cahpf5atd2chYJPG0BUlTxbrF2IyBx1zk5OPVG YuOKx8P1I3/FOuf+Wsl++3/6pYOEfzmfjS/1H7nf4p1z/wAtZL99v/1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yCs/zCnv L+90+1/LVpbzTigvoFaDlEZQWTl+6/aCnCcdfxMI6okkDFuOfL9SN/xTrn/lrJfvt/8Aqlg4R/OZ +NL/AFH7nf4p1z/y1kv32/8A1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yC0r8wp9Wgkn038tWuoYZWgkeNoCFljpyU1i6i uE465yYQ1RmLjiv5fqSnzT5g1aa4gMn5fSWJCGiEw/Fv12jGbfsyRjE1Hj3ec7e9c43+62+bHLjz TJbTwQT+UjHNdMUt0Jiq7DcgfBmwlqKIBx83Rx09gkZOSI/TOo/9SY/3xf8ANGT8WX+psfCj/qn3 u/TOo/8AUmP98X/NGPiy/wBTXwo/6p96HPmmQX4sD5SP1xo/WEFYuXp148vsdKjIfmPVw+Huy/L+ ni8TZEfpnUf+pMf74v8AmjJ+LL/U2PhR/wBU+936Z1H/AKkx/vi/5ox8WX+pr4Uf9U+9QuvM81p6 P1nyi0X1iVYIeRi+KR68VHwdTTIS1BjV4+bKOnErrJySrQ9XvNHtbDy9L5Za81iYslrH8LSzPJIx QBArv+1TMeGo8GIjKG7kz0/jSMoz2fTv5G/kEPLtyvnLzfHFP5tuF5W1mir6GnKw+wgHwtLTYsOn QV3Y6/JMyNl2GOAiKD3DIM3Yq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXjP5k/kG13qsnm/wDL26XQPNwq1xB9myvu 7LMgBCs381KE9RX4hGUQQ34c8oSsGj+ObzD8p9ct/KdnH+X/AJqik0PzJZyylIL0BI51lkZlMMtS j1rQb/F+zXMXPA3buuzNVAQGMmpfem+t/mjqEevX2j+WvLdx5il0qg1SeKVYI4nIrwUlJObbHbY1 6VyAx7WTTlZNaRMxhEz4ebJfJ/mzTvNOhxatYB40dmjmt5RSSKVDR43HiP1ZCcTE05OnzjLHiDFf IP8A5M/8xf8AjLpv/JiXLJ/TFxdL/f5f837imvnT8wW0HUrLRdM0qbXNfv0M0OnwuIgsKkgySSEP xFQabdj0yMMdizsG3UargkIxHFI9FTyT59TzHPf6de6fLo2vaYVF7pk7ByquKo6OAvNT408OxGCc K35hOn1XiEgjhlHmGO/k/qFpp3kvX9QvH9K0tNV1CaeQ78UjCsxoPYZPKLI9zj6CQjjkTyEpMX8y /mpeX5s9VuvLl1YeXpvhttSkkVmeNmosjQhfhU/6x9q5uezMvgxNixe57nlu3r1M4kek0aB/iCV+ a2DeYvKzKaqbmQgjoRxXNrqf7zH73n9N/d5Pci9c81yWOpR6Xp1hJqeosnqyQowjWOOtAWchgK5P NqeGXDEcUmGHTcUeKR4Yojy55ji1mO4Rrd7O+s39O7tJN2QmvHegqDQ5PBn8S9qI5hjnweHW9g8i ls3/AJM6D/tkn/k+2Un/ABgf1P0to/xc/wBf9CaeYvMMOi28TGF7q6uZBFa2kX25HP8ADL8+cYxy snkGnBgOQ86A5lB6T5ue41BtO1awfSb30zNEsrh0eNftEOAo2yvHqblwyHCWzJpqjxRPEFP9GeYP zH1W00TyPatdzafdxXVzrDDjY25jDBechBB3atACTT4Q2YOt1cTQjzBu3N0WjkLMuRFU+mfym/I3 y95DVtSnkOsea7lf9M1u4HxDkPiS3U19NO3ie5psNZKRkbPN2kYiIocnpWRZOxV2KuxV2KuxV2Ku xV2KuxV2Kse87fl/5R866WdN8yadHewivoykcZoWI+1FKtHQ/I0PeuNJBp4XP+Sf5lflpcXd55Dk i81aBcyetc6Pd8YdQWgpVJhRZCFHX7kyrJjEnO0utliO3I9D+tif5SectG0eTXtG8yO2ga3eaxc3 y6fqKtbsqXCxhVLSBF5BlIoaHKc2M7V3Oy7P1UAJCR4TKRO/mnn5eukn5mfmG8bB0aTTCrKaggwS 7gjIZPpi5GlP77L/AJv3Igqp/PkEgEr5XqpPY/pCm30HB/k/iy/5Ff8AJP8A3yhpI/5Dtrn/AGxo P+TiYT9A97GH+NS/qhjPlv8A8kx54/5itU/4iuTl9Y+DjYf8Wye+SG8/f+Se0P8A7Ydj/wAQhzaa P+5y+90Pa397g/qJDrP/AB0fJn+uf+TSZtcv1Y3n8X05Px1ROlgf8rE1s9/qtv8A8RXJY/7+XuDD J/cR95b0P/lPfMv+pZ/8mRjh/v5/D7lzf3EPj96neTwQfmTFLPIsUS6SS0jkKoHrt1J2wSIGos/z Next likely scenario:
Democrats flip both chambers

Democrats are favored to take back the House, but in a really good year, they could also win the Senate. With polls tightening in about 10 key races, this isn't out of the realm of possibility. It also would be the worst-case scenario for Trump. If Democrats won all of Congress, would they be more willing to consider impeachment? And Democrats would be able to blunt or block entirely Trump's picks for the courts, including the Supreme Court.

Democratic House Democratic Senate
Impeachment

Would House Democrats feel more emboldened to start the impeachment proceedings for which their base is clamoring if their party controlled both chamber of Congress? It's possible.

Impeachment

Any impeachment proceedings begun in the House would have a much more serious consequence in a Democratic Senate. But it's hard to see how this ends with Trump getting kicked out of office: Democrats would probably have a very slim majority; not enough to convict the president. It takes no Republican votes to launch investigations into Trump's administration, though.

Legislation

The ball would appear to be in Trump's court as to how much he wants to work with a Democratic Congress as he prepares for reelection — if at all. The 2020 presidential election looms large. Experts predict a long two years of political messaging bills from Democrats being held up by Trump.

Legislation

Would Trump suddenly be motivated to deal with Democrats on trade, the budget and immigration? Trump seemed to enjoy the attention he got for negotiating with Democratic leaders in 2017. (All of those deals fell through.) But he would also be focused on his reelection, and he may calculate that anything his base disapproves of, he disapproves of.

Appointees

The Senate considers and confirms Trump’s political appointees and federal judges, so a Democratic House doesn't have much say here.

Appointees

Democrats would suddenly have the power to stop Trump’s picks for administration posts and judgeships. At least one has suggested they could hold open a Supreme Court vacancy until after the 2020 presidential election.

Leadership

The leadership fight for House Speaker would still consume plenty of political oxygen. It's unclear whether Democrats would feel more united behind Pelosi if they had such a successful midterm election or whether they would feel emboldened to make a big change.

Leadership

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would become the majority leader, and his hold on power doesn't seem in peril, even though at least one Senate Democratic candidate in a tough race, Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, said she doesn't support him.

FXYq7FXYq7FXYq8c1z/1qvy5/wCAzP8A8n5sVex4q7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq 7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYqwr80/zR0n8v9Gguri3k1HVtRk+raNo8BpNdT7bDZuKLyHJqGlRs SQMBLKMSTQfPeu+aPzrTz/p35g3Vhotrq1vYPZWukFp3UW7uzFZSrUMlZOqyAe2ZGmwHMCY9GGuP 5YxGT+L8bvc/yg/OXTvzAt7uyuLQ6R5n0un6S0h25/Adlmheg5xsf+BPsVJqnAxNHmiExIWOT0bI snYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq+TfzF1D8xNW/5yDnt 1tdLa98t2bDRoLlpo4ZLS4YstyKF6zcZgj0IFRsNspykVu7DQRkclwqwOqW+brr812ubf6/ZaOj8 DwEMs5FK9+WbLsozEZeHXPq6/wBot5x8bY1tw/tY/wCWdZ/MfQvzQ0DUtMtNOk17UuWlQWgMzxyx zH4mmClG4xVDFuW1PbLNdGdiU6+Dr9DKFGML+L7jQOEUOQXoORAoCe9ASaffmvdg3irsVdirsVdi rsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdirsVdir52/wCcltCN5+ZH5dtY3c2lalqKalaS 6nanjMIYEikRRv0Bmk/4LIZDUSXK0cTLKADw+YeT+dPLHmHT/N+m6LJ5r1K7jurSS49eV/iQo1OI FaUOZXZtzNA8Puae3oeEQZfvNv4vezH/AJxt0FE/OjUTqFzLqdzpejmWxuLk1aJp5Ujcr4Hg7L8i cs1kTGdEmTgaKQlCwBF9YZiOW7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7 FXYq7FXyP5n8z/ml+YnnC31nTtL0wW/kfVNTsLOskkZlZ/TRvVDO1aIqkcab1ynJONUXZaLT5DLj gAeE9WO+crb81bjzJYaxqOm6dFdW9s8EMUMzFCjtUlqsTWuZ3ZkJbyx713uB2/OyBm9JI/h8kDof nr8xfy613UPOaabp0r3VrHYzxStI6BPUVgVCOjcqqOpzI1eHIfXIB1mjzYx6IkvujNe7B2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KrZZYoYmlldY4kBZ5HIVVA3JJOwGKvC/ zE/5y28laBcPpnliBvM+rBvT5wtws1fpQTUZpTWn92pU/wA2KQHgHkv8xvzGsf8AEj6bp2npai7u dY1i5vEm9O3lnA5RcklXclOKJQtX8KMkIki3Z6TU5ccZCIFDc30Rer+fPzP1SbRzd2GmQzapZyXl hEqzqWhWpHKsrUL8ar8x0zYdnZJQuOOjff5Or7Z/e8M82221dxPnbCPMPnDzRq2hiG8tLdLG6kEf rRLICssTA+mxZ2CttWhHTLs+qyThRAouBg0uOE7BNh9O/l9/zmB5Y1W5j0vznYv5d1Et6ZuwTJZ8 +n7yoEsO/wDMGA7sMwSKc4G3v9rdWt3bRXVrMlxbTqJIZ4mDo6MKqyspIII6EYEquKuxV2KuxV2K uxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2Kqdzc21rbyXNzKkFvCpeWaRgiIq7lmZqAAeJxV5H5k/5ya8 lWt4+l+U7W685awuwg0tD9XU1/buSCvH/KRXGEAnksiIiyaYhqnnH/nIDXrea6vNQ03yDosas83o qt3dpEBUs8khaMUH7SsmXx00uuzhy18BtEcR/H45PC9YtLzXUn8z69rOrav5bhl+raW19O73WqXQ YgJbRty9GIkbnfiBtVthiTkLqLtcGAmHHPaPQd57v2p/J5Mm8q6dYwQ28Q/MHzZJ9X0+GMfu9Ltj /emI1YhkRqGSpPUgmhLU8fF/VH2uxOn8IAV+9ny/oj8dWS+dfK2n6R5d8qflxpQ4x63fxjUJRs80 UFJLmVqd6lW9gKdMhCVkyPRydRhEIQwx/iO/6VP8zY44vzQ8sxRqEjTTp1RFFAFHMAAe2bLsj6x8 fudL7Tih/mj72HQaXZ/4p13y9dRg2GrQrfwr4PXi5XwbnUj5ZtxjHiSxn6ZC3mZZD4cMg+qJpKIv Lbamt3o1zxXzHotPqd04HG5tT/diQGvJQKL7VHvlAwcdwP8AeQ5eYbzn4KmP7ufMdxUtD1nzf5ej /SPlvW9S0aztpfT1nTraV2a1cE1cwMypLH1I5fInvmJLDtxDpzHd+xy456PCeZ5Hv/a+gvLv5tfn fpthbajNa6d+YHl+4T1Y72xIsb4odqlOIjqO6LGTXaoys4DVjcIjrI3UvSfN6F5N/wCchfy58x3I 025uZPL2ughJNJ1lPqkvM0+FXY+m1SfhHLkf5cpIpyxIHcPTMCXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FX Yq7FXYq8l8/f85B6No+ov5c8oWbebPNtSps7Rv8ARrdgaE3NwKqOJ6qOnRiuGIJNBEpCIuRoPPLj yL5u87XSal+Z+svexhg8HluwZoNPh8A3EhnYVpX7X+WRmXj0vWTrM3aPSHz/AB+PJm+k6NpOj2a2 Wl2kVlap0ihQItfE06n3O+ZcYgcnXTySkbJt5152luPPHnCPyHZSNHoenBLvzTcxmhau8VoCO7dT /wA20zX67UcIoO/7D7O8WfEeX4+9DeU7O382+fp9YjhVPK3lA/o3y/bKtImuVA9SZR0+Dbj/ALE9 RmrkeGNdS9ZgiMuUy/gx7R9/4/QivKK/4k/NTzF5kl+O00EDRdLruBItTcOPflX6GwS2iB3ssH7z PKfSPpH6Va6H6S/Peyj6xaFo0lwK9prmQxGnzjcYjaHvKZerVD+jH70i/NH/AMmp5c/5gLj9b5tO x/rHx+55/wBqP0D7yxjzGPqvnDy5fDYStNaS+4dfgH/BMc3WfbLCXvDyuDfFOPuKzzeP0Zrmj+YU 2RJfqV8fGGWtCf8AVNT92DU+iccnwPuTpvXCWP4j3qfmmJdD1u28xxpWyuSLTWoqVVo32WQjuR0+ 4d8GoHhzGTodpJ058SBx9RvFkn5da23k3zcnl2aSvlrzA5fTGJqtveH/AHWD/LJsB70/ysx8mPwp 1/DLkzkfGhxfxx5+YeteYvKXlvzJafVdb0+K9joQjOKSJX/fci0dP9icZQEubjY8soG4mmO6bbfm l+XZV/Jmot5i8uRfa8ras/J40Ha0uTQpQfZXYezHMTJpu52WHXg7T2erflx+c/lLzwz2EJk0rzJb j/TfL9+PSuoyoqxQGnqIPFd6faC5ikU7IEEWGe4EuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KuxVCatq2maPptxqe qXUdlp9qhkuLqZgkaKO5J99h44q+ePMP5h+dfzauJdO8qST+XPy/VjHda2QY73UFBo6wDqkbdPl9 rumXYsJn7nG1Gqji85J/5W8oeX/K+nCw0W0W2i2Msn2pZGH7Ujndj+rtmwhARFB0uXNLIbknOSak t8ya1BoegahrE+8djBJOV6ciikqg92agGRnKhbPHDikB3vLtJkuPKP5L6p5num/3Pa5G+oTz/tme +YJB13+ASK1O2+c9M8eR9GwQGn0ljmR9+wZZ5N02LyZ+WFuHQLJY2D314D/v0xmeXkfY/D8hlUzx Sc3Tw8HAPIWfvQv5IabJafl1YTzVN1qTzX1w56s00h4t9MarhzH1MezoVhBPM7ofyaPrf5teer0/ Ztl0+0iP/PElxUf5SYZ/QGOn31GQ93CEh/NH/wAmp5c/5gLj9b5tOx/rHx+5572o/QPvLGfzC/d2 Wl3g2NpqVvLX2BP8aZutbsInukHldFuZDviUf51sRe+VdShIqVhMq/60P7wf8Ry3Vw4sch5NWknw 5YnzWRRL5h8lxxy7tfWahmO9JeA+L6JBXAB4uHfqEk+Fm26FIrKKXzF+XKxGo1KwBWFh9tZ7U/BQ /wAzJQV98xojxdPX8Q+8OTM+FqL/AIT9xe+/l/5m/wATeTtL1liPXuYQLkCgAnjJjl2HQc1JHtlW OXFEFozY+CZiyHJNTGfN/kDQ/MwiuJudjrNoQ+n6zaN6V1A6mqEOtCQDvQ/RQ75XkxCXNvw6iWM7 ckX5J/ObXvK+o2/lX802XhMwi0fzig421x/LHd02il/yunjt8Z1+TEYnd3WDURyDZ7qCGAINQdwR 0IytvdirsVdirsVdirsVdiqA17XtH8v6PdaxrF0llptkhkubiQ0VVG1B3LE7Ko3J2G+Kvm++u9e/ OfVo9X1pZtN/Lqzk56LoRJR74qdrm6oeh7DsNl7s2ThwcW55OFq9ZwemP1PQbe3gt4I7e3jWKCJQ kUSAKqqooFUDYADM8B0pN7lUxQlHm7zB/h3y1qGt+h9a+oRGX6vz9PnQgU58Xp18MjOXCLbMOPjk I97ynzl5g/Mvzt5PbTLXyVLaWmpCCb62t9DIWhDLKAFKR05UH9M12XWxkKeh03YeWMhOr+X61nni 4/MrzRodrow8hyWVnBcwTSp9ehlEkMFf3NOMfGu2+/TpmvhwxN29HqTmyxEfDoX3hM/NHmT80tc8 u6jo6eQpbQ38D25uP0hBJwEg4k8OCV298jGMQbttzZs84GPh1f8ASCroHmn8y9H0PT9Jj/L2WRNP tobYS/pGBefooE5cfTNOVK9cZRiTfEnFmzQiI+FyFfUEs8s6h+Z2iaxr+pnyJLcSa7dLclBfwx+k qKVVK8X5Ur9qgwyESAL5NeGeeEpS8P6j3hJPO2pefr/zbpeuXflCSxaytpIFtTeRSeoHJ+LmFXjT l045s+zYyieKA4q+Dou3snGQMn7ske/kUj8y3XnDW9KaxHlt7di6SJN9Zjk4lGr9mi1+/NnnllyR 4eCvi6DTxxY5cXHfwTKbzD5ulheJvKr8ZFKt/pcfRhT+TLjnykV4f2tIwYgb8T7EB5cv/OWj6Nba a3lt7g24YCb6zGlQzlh8PFunKnXKsE8uOAjwXXm254YskzLjq/JT0G484aQ+ocPLjyxX1090kX1m NfTMnVfsmvQeGDDLLC/RzN805o4p16+QrknPkn8wPNPkLy/fW1x5Wa5sPrUt4khvEi9GOQKPToI5 eQBWtduvTMbhyQBJjt72eSGPLIVPeq5PoDSr76/pdnfcPT+twRz+nXlx9RA3GtBWlfDL3XyFGkVi hBazoul61ps2m6pbJdWVwOMsLjY+BBG4I6gjcYJRBFFlCZibHNjnkvzzrP5Uaja+W/NV09/+X104 g0XXJN5dOYk8Le6I6xU2Vv2e3w7Lrs2Ex9zvNNqhkFfxPolWVlDKQysKqw3BB7jKXKbxV2KuxV2K uxVZNNDBC80zrFDEpeWVyFVVUVZmY7AAdTir5l17Wrr86vNRcmSP8sNBnItIfiT9KXSbGVxsfTX9 n22+0W434MPEbPJxNZqvDHCPqL0JEREVEUKigKqqKAAbAADNi6IlvFXYq8w/PLXtZtdIt9AtNPju LbzITp4vXl9IQ3DMvBWqOPxjoSw6HMbVT4Y+TsezsHHPY+ofpXaRqv5u6dpVlp6+ULWQWcEVuJDq MQLCJAnKlDStM0RECeb6BjnqIxA4BsP5yL/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5pwcMO9l42o/mD/TO/xL+b3/Um 2v8A3Eov+aceGHevjaj+YP8ATO/xL+b3/Um2v/cSi/5px4Yd6+NqP5g/0zv8S/m9/wBSba/9xKL/ AJpx4Yd6+NqP5g/0zF/N2u/mVLc25vfLFvbsEPBVvo3qK9dhm77KlKMZcA4t/c8p7ReucfF9Br3p B+l/PX/Vgh/6S0/pm28XN/MHzed8LD/PPyd+l/PX/Vgh/wCktP6Y+Lm/mD5r4WH+efk79L+ev+rB D/0lp/THxc38wfNfCw/zz8nfpfz1/wBWCH/pLT+mPi5v5g+a+Fh/nn5ILW5fO+p6TdWD6LDClwhR pfrSHiOtaEDK8pzTiY8I382zCMMJCXEdvJ61+TnmrUvMflRJ7mwSztbLhY2jrIZDN6CBXk3VQFrQ Cld65i4pmQtGqxCEqBtnmWOM7FUJq2k6dq+nT6bqUC3NlcqUmhcbEH8QR1BG4OAgEUWUZGJsc0n/ ACm85aj5F8x2/wCWvme5a40W9r/gzWpjvsf94JmO3Ja0j+gftKBrcuLgPk77TZxkjfV77lTkOxV2 KpL5n86+UvKtulx5i1e10uOWoh+sSKjSEdfTT7b0rvxGKvM9d/ODUPOur2vlH8obyC4vbiH61q3m eSMvb6da14/DHIBznY9FI/iVVVp/+ccLHUtPlg8wedvNGqXF0hS7ka/4QvUUIW3KSIE/yW5Yqwht K8x/lHrWleW9XuU1PyRqkn1TRNZ9NIJLW4NWW2uAvwnlvRu/XsQMrBmr0nk67WaUEGY5s3try0uV LW08c6qaMY2VwD4HiTmcC6kgjmrYodirCPzp0+1vPy11kzpya1jW5t27pLG4KsD94+RynUC4FytF IjKKefaiPzOsYvKTf42lk/xPLBDT6lCPq/rRq9a8j6lOVP2a5ohwm9uT3s/HjwfvPr8hsmHmjSvz P0K70S3/AMdy3H6Zv49P5fUIE9L1AT6lObcqcem3zwRMTe3JnmhngYjxPqNcg7z3pX5n+VPKl9r/ APjuW9+pel/o31CCLl6syRfb5yUp6lfs4wMZGqXUwz4sZn4l15BO7fyN+Z81vFL/AMrElX1EV+P6 NgNOQrT+8yPHH+a3jTZyP73/AGISD8v9P/M/zd5Yt9d/x1LZfWHkT6v9Rglp6blK8+Uda0r0yUzG JqnH0sc+WAl4lfAJB5hs/P3+NZ/Lt35tkuWs7RLlbw2kS1EhHwemG2pXryzbdliUrEDwfa89296J jxP3hHwSfXbbzhpUump/iN5v0hdx2lfq0a8PUNOfVq08Ns2GaOWBj6/qNcnS4ZYpiXo+kXzRmqaN 5wsdNu73/E7yfVYZJvT+qxry9NC1K8jStPDLMmLLGJPHyHc148uKUgODme9bo+k+cNR0u1v/APEz xfWYll9P6rG3HkK0ryFfuwYseWcRLj5+ScuXFCRjwcvNC+Wrbzhremm9/wARvb0leL0/q0b/AGDS tar1+WQwRy5I3x18GeeWLHKuC/ilcs3my58q6pqcuuuYraSS1ktvRQeooZUJ5ggrXn4ZSTlOKUjP ltybgMQyxiIc9+b6a8iadaad5M0S0tE9OBLKFgvi0iB3Y+7OxJycRQp1+WRlIk96e4Wt2KuxVI/O nlKw81aBPpV2TG5pJaXS/bguE/u5UOxqp677ioyGSAkKLbhynHKwyn8jfzE1DzHo91oHmM+n5y8t OLXVkPWdP903aeKyqNz477BhmrlEg0XoYTEhYem4GTsVeHfkl5T0rz3b3H5sebLaPVtX125n/RNv dKJobCytpngihhjcFQwaNqt179SxKr2LTfL2gaXPcXGmaba2M92EF1LbQRwvKI68PUZFUtx5Glel TiqPxVI/OXkry55y0U6L5itfrmmtLHM0Id4yWiNV+OMq48DxI2xV5D+aH5H+XfKnlq885/l7E2g6 55fha8lhikle2u7WAc5op45Gcf3YYgjv18RKMjE2GGTGJiimeianHq2i6fqkalI7+2hukQ9Qs0Yk A+jlm1ibFvOTjwkjuRuFiwT82dY0iT8vNfgjvrd5zbMoiWVC5bkNuINa5TnkOAuXpIHxBsxDzDqm mNb/AJWBbuFjb3VmZ6SIfTAgQHnv8NPfNDEH1Pf5ZxrDv1H3J7+ZesaRNqnksxX1vIItdgeQpKjB VCPVmodh75HGDR9zfrMkTLHuPrDvzv1jSLj8r9aht763mmb6txjjlRmNLuEmgBJ6DHCDxBe0ckTg kAR0+8MysNf0IWNsDqVqCIkqPWj/AJR/lZWYly45Y0Nwwb8iNX0m2/LXT4ri9ghlEtxWOSVFYVmY jYkHLc4PE4XZmSIwiyOv3sb8y6lpz/m9qU6XULQNpsCrKJFKEhhsGrSubjsYgE33PL+03qmK35fc kfna+spLny8Y7iJwmq27PxdTRQdyaHYZs9XMEw3/AIg6HSQIE9v4Cm3mXUdPfy5qqJdQszWdwFUS KSSYmoAK5fnnHw5b9C04IS8SO3UKflLUdPTyzpaPcxK620YZS6gg8R1BODTTj4cd+idTCXiS26pb +XV9ZReXmWW4ijb6zMeLOoNC3ucp0MwMe56lt10Ccmw6BIIrq2/5V7r0XrJ6r3kpROQ5EGSPcDrm MJDwJjz/AFOUYnx4HyfSXlLW9Ffy/o1ut/bNcG0tkEImjL8vSUceNa1r2yQIcDJA2dmQ4Wt2KuxV 2KsD87yXnk/zJpf5naTGWfSytp5itY+tzpkrBXqO7RE1WvsTsuYupx2OJ2Ogz0eA9X0dp2oWWo2F tqFjMtxZXkST206fZeKRQyMPYqa5gu3RGKvCNA1LzB+SV5f+XtU0a+1b8u5rmW70DWNNiNy9ks7c 3trmJTVUVmPFu5qd60VVNof+cqfytmleKFdVkljoZI0sJWZa9OQG4wgWgyA5rv8AoZ7yM0rJb6N5 guQtDzi01iN/Yurfhh4D3MTkj3hbJ/zk35ZDqkPlTzVcs1dotMFdvZpl/DHgl3I8aHePmxnzz+Zn m/8AMfSJ/KXlvyzqXl/TNRAh1fWtbjFs6WxI9RIYAX5s4+GvLptt1FkMEieTVl1cIjnbJdOsLbTt PtdPtV421nDHbwKe0cShFH3DNkBQp0MpEmygPNXmnS/LGjvq+qer9SidEkeJDIVLnipIHbltkZzE RZZ4sRmaHN8zw3/kSbybryXWlyy+Zry5uJtMu/q8hpHIytH8Y2H7WaSXFxeT2mM4vBII9fTZM764 /JxvJb29rotyvmU2IRJ/RuKfW/TALVL8ft+1MgOPi57N0jp/DoRPHXnzR2g3n5Ex6Hp0eq6FdSao lrCt/IIbkhrgRgSnZwN3r0wSE72LPFLSiI4onirfnzS3yPP+UNvohj80aLc3Gp+vKRIsNwR6Jb92 PgZRsMlPjvYtemOnEfXE8V+brWf8oR53vbifRbk+WGs0W0g9G4qLkMObU5cvs174nj4ee6xOn8Uk xPBXnzd51n/KG4060Xy1otzBeLeQtcs0NwK2wr6q/GzDfbGHH1K6g6cgcETd+fJU8x3n5LuU/ROj XEPwNy5RXA+Lsfic5n6IwET4gs9HVdrbzj4HpjW/4LG/LsvkKLR7ePWNPml1Ec/XcRykGrsV+ywH 2KZk4DgEBxj1fF1ucZzM8B9PwdBL5DGvXUkunzHSmhQW8fpy1EoPxn7VcQcHGbHprzUjPwCj6r8l usSeRZLrTW07T5UgScNfgxyjlD3Aqx/DBlOEmPCNr35pxDMBLiO9bcua7zFL5Cl0e4j0fT5otRPD 0HMcoAo6lvtMR9iuHOcBgeAer4owDOJjjPp+C7VpfID6NPHYadMmpGMCFzHLQPtvuxGHIcHAeEHi +K4xn4xxEcPwV7XWvJ+n6z5a1Kzs5Lf9HXkFxqciwsCUjKlqVO+4yGSeP0mIquaY48pEhI3fJ9T6 BrVprmj2urWayJa3iepAJl4OUJIVivgwFR7ZkRNi3VTgYmimGFi7FXYqo3tnbXtnPZ3UYltrmNop 4m6Mjgqyn5g4kWkEg2EP/wA44a3cWNprf5cajKXvfKlxXTpHPxS6bdEyQt78CaGnSqjNVkjwmno8 OTjiJPaMg2ITWNUtNJ0m91W9YrZ6fby3Vyw3IihQyOR0/ZXFQ+cfydt7270fUfN+pj/cr5tvZtRn PcRF2EKf6q/EV9mzYaaFRvvdL2hl4sldAz/MhwXYq7FXYqgdd0az1rRr3SbxeVtewvDJ3IDigYe6 nce+CUbFM8czCQkOjxHyt+YH5kaN5Glki0i11LSPLrS2UuoyT+nIVt24genXkeKsqig6Zz08cTLn uX0HT6vNHDYiDGPW2Q3H5g/mzb6A2vy+V7EaYtsLwy/WwT6JTny4huX2T0yHhwurck6rUCHHwDhq +aJ03zj+cepada6jaeVbB7W8hjuLdzeKpMcqh0NC1RVTgMIDqyhqNRIAiAo+aE8u/mL+a/mHTzqG leWLGa1Ejwl2uwh5xmjCjMD1wyxwHMscWrz5BcYCve6H8xfzXm8w3Hl6PyxYnVLaBbqaL62ABE5C g8+XE7npXHw4VdqNXnMzDgHEBfN3mD8xfzX0C1hutT8sWMUNxPHaxMt2HrLLXgKKx6064xxwPIrl 1efGLlAc65pX5v1381GmhfUPLtnblI2KhLpXqoNSdmzc9lylGMuAcQt5r2gHHkh43oNbVuxjS/NH nfVLCK+s9HtntpuXpsZwpPFip2Jr1XNjj1GaceIRFe90OTT4YS4TI37mofNfnWbU7jTY9Htjd2yL JMnr0AV913rQ4jU5jIx4RY80nTYRES4jR8nX3mvzrYzWkNzo9ssl7IIbcCetXPbY7Yz1OaJAMRv5 rDTYZAkSO3k3qnmjzvpdhLfXmj2yW0PH1GE4YjkwUbA16tjk1GaEeIxFe9GPT4Zy4RI37nX/AJo8 72Gnyahc6PbJaxqGdxOCaMQBsDXvjPUZox4jEV71hp8MpcIkb9yFv7nzNr0+i6HqlpHp1hrt7bwN cQyCRzG7gkca7dQcp1GXJKIEhQk3YMeOBMomzEPp22toLW2itrdBFbwIscMS7KqIOKqPYAYXXk2q 4q7FXYq7FWFazff4S/Njyh5xU+nZajIfL2tEbKYro8rdm9kl+Jj/AJIGYeqjyLtOzsnOPxfR+Ybt Hkn/ADlDrVxZflXNpVp/vd5kvLbSLahoazP6j9OzJEyn541a3QJKG0rTrfTNLtNNthS3soY7eIf5 MShB+AzbgUKeZnLiJJ6orCxdirsVdirsVeEaT/5JPzv/ANtC/wD+Jx5z0/7wPomn/wAUn8f0M113 /wAkfP8A9sBP+oUZTH6/i5+X/Fv8z9Cf/l//AMoH5b/7Zdl/1DpkJ/Ufe5Gl/uo/1R9zGfyH/wCU Ff8A5j7v/k5lmf6nF7M/uviXaV/5PbW/+2LB/wAnUxP0D3rD/Gpf1Q788f8AlG9J/wC21ZfrfHDz PuXtL6I/1gi/zI+1F/xgkze9i/3c/f8AoeX9q/77H7v0vNPy3/5QvTv+e3/J+TNnof7kfH73nNf/ AHx+H3Kelf8Akw9b/wCYa3/4iMjj/v5e4Jyf3EfeXec/+Ot5a/7aC/qGOq+qH9ZdL9M/6qp+ZH/K F6j/AM8f+T8eS139yfh96NB/fD4/c7zt/wAoLe/8YYv+Jpjq/wC5PuXSf3w97Un/AB3fIH/bRtP+ NMo1XKH46NuD/Ke59FZBxHYqxHVvO2qy+Yn8reTtEl8x+YYUEl5GkiwW1qjbqZ53+FSR+z+Ndsoy 5xHbq5mn0ZyCzsENqHnHzt5Tntv+VheWDo+l3cghj1y0uEu7VJWPwrNwq0QPYsfo60hDVAndty9n kC4m2Zw3EEwLQyLIB1KMGH4ZlOuIYt+a+iHWPy+1m2QH14YDd25X7Qktj6y8fc8OP05XmjcS36Wf DkBeh/8AKyR/yon/AB7zH1n9CfW69vrvo8OH/ST8Oat6Fhf58zjU/wA1Py58uihjtXu9YuVJ7wqP q7U9nibLcIuYaNVLhxH8fjmn2bN552KuxV2KuxV2KvCNJ/8AJJ+d/wDtoX//ABOPOen/AHgfRNP/ AIpP4/oZrrv/AJI+f/tgJ/1CjKY/X8XPy/4t/mfoT/8AL/8A5QPy3/2y7L/qHTIT+o+9yNL/AHUf 6o+5jP5D/wDKCv8A8x93/wAnMsz/AFOL2Z/dfEu0r/ye2t/9sWD/AJOpifoHvWH+NS/qh354/wDK N6T/ANtqy/W+OHmfcvaX0R/rBF/mR9qL/jBJm97F/u5+/wDQ8v7V/wB9j936Xmn5b/8AKF6d/wA9 v+T8mbPQ/wByPj97zmv/AL4/D7lPSv8AyYet/wDMNb/8RGRx/wB/L3BOT+4j7y7zn/x1vLX/AG0F /UMdV9UP6y6X6Z/1VT8yP+UL1H/nj/yfjyWu/uT8PvRoP74fH7nedv8AlBb3/jDF/wATTHV/3J9y 6T++Hvak/wCO75A/7aNp/wAaZRquUPx0bcH+U9z6KyDiMNs9E1/8xfzD1jy1DrV15f8ALvleK0fU ZdOYR3tzPfIZYlSUhuCKint17GophajKeKg7bRaaJjxEXb1n8r/yv0z8v9N1C0tbyfU7nUrtry71 K8o1zISoVVkkH2+NDv4knvmITbsQANgyLzF5f0nzFol7omrwC502/iMNzCSRVT3BG6sp3UjcHfFL wj83vyf8pfl55Sk89eRI30LUtBeBri3WeaS3vbeSZImhmWZ5N/3lQa/jQiUJmJsNeTGJiiymNo7m 1VmWsc6AlD4OOh+/Ns85yLxz9K3H/Quf+A/V/wBJ/wAX/wCGONfj9P6x9c5cetOe2arh9Veb0fie ji8rZ/5xl+v/APOS8gP2NH8tJGvgJJbkv0PcrMdx4ZbpfqcbtHbGPM/rZTmwdI7FXYq7FXYq7FXz PB588tWH5debPLNzcMusXt9eNbwiNypDuoX4wOI+we+aCUCZgveYtTCOnlAn1G2Rar+b/kS4/K+X QIr2Q6m2krZiL0JQPWEATjyK8ftDrlYxS4r83Lnr8RwcF+rhr7E38o/nf+XWm+VNF067v5UurOwt re4QW8zASRQqjioWh+IZGWGRJbcHaOGOOIJ3AHRI/wAqfzb8jeXvKzafqt5JDdG7uJgiwyuOEj1U 1VSOmTy4pE7NOh12LHjqR3susPzb8jQ/mrqnmGS8kGl3OmxWsMvoykmVHViOHHkNh1picUuGljrs Qzmd+kxp35o/m35G1/RdPtdMvJJZrfUra6lVoZUpFEW5mrKPHpjjxSB3XW67FkiBE/xAojzp+cPk PVGjNneyPxidDWCVdz06rm17MyxxQkJdXRdv/wCE5ISx7iI/SwryX568t6X5Zs7G8uGS5h9T1FEb sByldhuBTo2Zul1mOGMRJ3/a6XV6PJPIZAbfsU7Dzx5ch84anqUk7C0uYIY4X9NySyABtqVGCGrx jLKV7EBM9JkOKMa3BLvMvnjy5fahok1tOzR2V2JrgmNxRBTcVG+OfV45SiQeRXBpMkYyBHMKnnTz 15b1TyzeWNncM9zN6fpqY3UHjKjHcinRcOq1mOeMxB3/AGo0mjyQyCRG37HeZ/PXlu/8rXOn21wz 3UkSKiGNwKqyk7kU7Y6jWY5YzEHddPo8kcokRsidN8z6Pq3mfyRa2MrSTWuo2vrKUZaUKL1IFd8r zaiE+ADoyhp5wEyeofT+WOuYlqflnzTYeam83eSNVi0vWbmFbbVLa6jM1pdxpT0zIo+JXSlAw3p4 b1x82DiNhztNrPDHCRYR3+Kf+civ+W/y1/0jXf8AzVlP5WXe5X8ow7i7/FP/ADkV/wAt/lr/AKRr v/mrH8rLvX+UYdxSjWfL35j+dZ7WLz9rtrLoNpMlwdD0qBoYZ5I/s+vJJ8bL/k7/AEdcnDS77tWX tCxUQzbMt1j589c/8rp/wtQ+j/iL9NcaHjz+qepXr1+jMCv3vxdzxf4Nfl+x6pe/H/zkh5zZtzFp unpHXsrRRsQPp3x0n1FPaX0D3/rZfme6V2KuxV2KuxV2KvIPys82eWtA8ravJrOpW9kDrN8ypK4E jCqfYjFXb/YjOczRJls+k9nZ4Y8PqIHqKM1L88rM2dxeeXdA1DW7K0RpLjUCjWtoqLuT6rq7dB0K ZAYe803T7SFEwjKQHXkF9j+Zn5i31lb31p+X0strdRpPbyjUoQGjkUMjUMQO6nE44j+JMdZmkARj 2P8AS/Yr/wCPvzP/APLdS/8AcSg/6pY8Ef5zL81n/wBS/wBkP1O/x9+Z/wD5bqX/ALiUH/VLHgj/ ADl/NZ/9S/2Q/U7/AB9+Z/8A5bqX/uJQf9UseCP85fzWf/Uv9kP1MY82ecfP1xcQNd+SZLNlQhVN 9E/IV67RjN12XOUIy4Bx7+55X2g/eTicn7s177SL/E3nD/qVX/6S4/8AmjNp+Yy/6n9rz35fF/qn 2O/xN5w/6lV/+kuP/mjH8xl/1P7V/L4v9U+x3+JvOH/Uqv8A9Jcf/NGP5jL/AKn9q/l8X+qfYhtQ 87eZNPtJLy88stDbRU9SQ3aEDkwUdEJ6nIz1eSIsw297OGkxyNCe/uV4fzDs4WRNasLrSXelHlQv Ca/yuoqf+ByQ1oH1gxYnRE/QRJVudU03UPNfkuSxuYrlBq8FTGwalWXqBuPpyrV5Iy4eE3uz0+OU RPiFel9FZBxHYq7FXYq7FXYq8I+rN/0NR6nIU9P1ae36L9OmYlfvvx3Ozv8AwX8d70jUQYv+ckvN qHf6zpVjMD4BEjjplek+ot/aQ/dj3/rZfme6V5zrfn7zqfOmpeXPK+iW2pfouKCS6lnn9EqZ0Dgb kDocw8+r8M07jQ9ky1Ebit/xJ+d3/UpWH/San/NWUfykHP8A9DWX8U7/ABJ+d3/UpWH/AEmp/wA1 Y/ykF/0NZfxSVa9+ZH5t6O1hBd+WdPhuNVuEsrCt16oaeTZQyo4+HxNR88I198mqfs/OBHF/Ea6J Brmj/wDOSGtSFbp/q1mx+O10+6t7X4e6iRWaTf8Ayicolrb6udj7AlH+G/iG9B8h+bdFYSwfl9pl 1dV5G6vb5bmQt/N+8Yqp/wBVRmNKYP8AE7bFpckOWKJ95tkHmCf859Z0G+0Z/K1jBDfQPbtIl4hK K68agFqbZCPADdt+U6mcDHgG471TQ7786dJ0XT9Kj8rWMsen20NqkjXqBmWGMRhiA3U8cZCBN2nH LUwiI8A2Fc0d/iL87f8AqU7D/pNT/mrBww72fi6n+YPm7/EX52/9SnYf9Jqf81Y8MO9fF1P8wfN3 +Ivzt/6lOw/6TU/5qx4Yd6+Lqf5g+bGPNmtfmrLcQG/8u2cDhDwCXStUV/1s3XZcpxifDHFu8t7Q eqcfG9Brat0i/Sv5h/8AVktv+khf65tPEz/zR83nvDwfzj8nfpX8w/8AqyW3/SQv9cfEz/zR818P B/OPyd+lfzD/AOrJbf8ASQv9cfEz/wA0fNfDwfzj8ku8wR+ftZ0ifTZdIt4kn4VkWdSRwdX7n/Jy rMM+SJiYjfzbcJwY5CQkdvJGi+8/mAQvoVq8fEKVadSCAKbgnLOPPVcA+bXwYLvjPySG+8r69cyi eLy5b2N0hDR3FndCFlYbhlCnhWvfjmNk005fwAHyLlQ1MI7cZI8wnugeY/z30Yqi3C6hbKa+hfyR T1HgZeSzf8PkI6fUBE56aXl7mRaR+dX5jarZLd2nl6xkiJKFjOyfEpo3ws1Rhx+LMWI/a15cOGBo yPyRn/K1fzS/6lqw/wCkk/8ANWWeFm/mj5tfDg/nH5O/5Wr+aX/UtWH/AEkn/mrHws380fNeHB/O PyZD+W/5j635j1zVNG1rTodPvLCGKdFgcyBlkNDUmo7rkImXEYyFEIzYoiIlE2C9DybjvAPrS/8A Q1NfUPp19LvSv6Kpx/4PMO/3347naV/gv472ffnfoep3H/OQGkppmrzaJNq2gmP65Aodma3nld4+ JIFCqKevbMGWUwFh3mDSR1EhCXJD/wDKuPPf/lwb/wD6R4/+a8r/AD83P/0N4e/7P2sL8m6x5s8t ec/OECaReebdQM9tFdX4dIpAkSOIiykP9tTtv0GRynjokstFE6aU4QiZUzT/AJWT56/8t9f/APSR H/zRlPhx/nOw/N5f9TPzd/ysnz1/5b6//wCkiP8A5ox8OP8AOX83l/1M/NhnnXzr5qvfNXlCW88o XdmbO7mmtrJ5VZrqUKvFUYLRSnXcZZCAAO7iajUZDkhcCKPLvZn/AMrJ89f+W+v/APpIj/5oyvw4 /wA5y/zeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8O P85fzeX/AFM/N3/KyfPX/lvr/wD6SI/+aMfDj/OX83l/1M/N3/KyfPX/AJb6/wD+kiP/AJox8OP8 5fzeX/Uz83f8rJ89f+W+v/8ApIj/AOaMfDj/ADl/N5f9TPzd/wArJ89f+W+v/wDpIj/5ox8OP85f zeX/AFM/NjHmzzz5turiBrjyZeWhVCFV5kPIV67KM3XZczCJ4Rx7vLe0H72cTP8Ad0OvVIv8W+Y/ +pXuf+Rq/wDNObT8zk/mF578tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/ANSv c/8AI1f+acfzOT+YV/LY/wDVA7/FvmP/AKle5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/AKoHf4t8x/8AUr3P/I1f +acfzOT+YV/LY/8AVA7/ABb5j/6le5/5Gr/zTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgd/i3zH/1K9z/yNX/mnH8zk/mF fy2P/VAkHk7zBrVnZ3sVtoU93Eb2ZwyOoEZPGsRqNyvjmNpc04ggQJ9RcnVYYSIJmB6Qn/8Ai3zH /wBSvc/8jV/5pzJ/M5P5hcb8tj/1QO/xb5j/AOpXuf8Akav/ADTj+ZyfzCv5bH/qgSWxvfMuoefJ nspbny1eNYATshV3ZFkFK/Z2Y0+7MQxllzdYbOV6MeHpMcTK/qnn/wD6nW//AOAX/mrMj8jL+efk 435qH8wMR/ROt/Uv8XfpKb6//ij9C/pziPW5/Vvtcv8AV/Z5dM1XD+9q+tW7fbwbrbhuvtfQv/OV FhqltqHkTzLpVwtjeW2oy6X9edQ6xnUEAVnU9VAievzzEmNt3Y6aREwYmjf37Mb/AMO/nb/1Nlh/ 0hJ/zTmJxQ7nofC1P88fJhunaR+Z9r+aWq6bbeYLSPWNQ06HUL+9+qqYpEgdbeNRGV2YBuoywmPC DTiQx5xnMRIcRjZNfBM/KF5+cvmWDUpYPMlnbjTdQn01w9nGebwBSXFF6HnkZiA6NmCWpyA1MbGu Sf8A+Hfzt/6myw/6Qk/5pyPFDub/AAtT/PHyYZ+ZGi/mbZP5bv8AVtftLuZNXt4NOaK2WMxTyhis jUUcl/d7r3yzGYm6HRxNXjzjhMpA+oVsmkl5+cqed4vKZ8yWZuJdPOpC5+px8AglMXCnGtarXI1D humwy1Pi+HxjlfJP/wDDv52/9TZYf9ISf805Hih3N/han+ePkl3mK3/OjRNCv9Xl80WM0dhA9w8S 2SBmCCtASuGPATVMMo1MImXGNvJJ7zW/zittF8s6q3mK0aPzNc2NrBGLOPlE1/GZFZzx3CU3pkgI WRXJplk1AjCXEPWQOXeyn/Dv52/9TZYf9ISf805Dih3OT4Wp/nj5O/w7+dv/AFNlh/0hJ/zTjxQ7 l8LU/wA8fJIPJt5+cvmjT7q9g8yWdutrdzWTJJZxkloaVYUXoeWSmIR6NGnlqcoJExsa5IfzZov5 qxXEAv8AzFZzuUPApaqtBX/VzcdlxnKJ8M8O7zvtB6Zx8b1mtq2Yfqk/n7T7/TrN9Wt3bUZGiRxA oClQDU1HvmfkOeMojiHq8nSYxglGR4T6fNM/0V+Yf/V7tv8ApHX+mW+Hn/nD5NPiYP5p+bv0V+Yf /V7tv+kdf6Y+Hn/nD5L4mD+afmxxfMHnlvKb+Y/0lD6CHiYPQTn/AHoi60p1NcxfGzeF4nEK93nT l+Dh8Xw+E/PytkMenfmE8auNatgGAan1de4r4ZlDHnP8Q+TinJgH8J+a79FfmH/1e7b/AKR1/pj4 ef8AnD5I8TB/NPzS6yk8/XWr6lpq6vbq+m+hzkMC0b10Lim3amVQOeUpR4h6a6d7bMYIxjLhPqvr 3IPyXpvnGXy/DdadqkFvb3LyyGOSEO3P1CjEsR3K5DS48pgDGQAPk2avJiEyJRJI809/RX5h/wDV 7tv+kdf6ZkeHn/nD5ON4mD+afmllzP5+g12z0g6tbtJeRySrKIF4qIwSQRT2yqRziYhxDfybojAY GfCdvNC6VpvnG48y6vNFqkCX9sIreeZoQVdWXmoVafDSmQx48pySIkOIUOTPJkxDHEGJ4TZ5pxdW Xn+2tpriTXLYRwo0jn6uv2UFT29svlDOBfEPk0RngJrhPzZt/g25/wChO/0nwP6S+v8A+I+m/L61 9X9Tw/3n+P5ZoeI3fV3vCKro9v8A+ch/KzeY/wAotftok5XdjENRtT3D2Z9V+Pu0Suo+eRLZF82+ WNA/JPV7LSkk1i4j1e+SBHsvrkocXMoAMYFP5zQZjSlMdHd4cWmmB6jxHpfVPvJvlbS/LP52Xmna aZTbnQDMfXkMrcmu4gfiPb4cjORMLPe36fDHHqSI/wAz9KB0BmT8sPzLZCVYarqxDA0IPpR4ZfVH 3Bhi/uMv9aSA1P8ALHy5b/lInmeOW8/SraVb3pY3LlPVliRmPDwqx2wjIeOvNrno4DT8e/Fwg80+ 8+MW8ifl2zGpOq6MST1J+rvkIfVL4t+p/usX9aP3Jvc/+T/tP/AbP/UY+Af3fxbj/jY/qfpY/wCX vy80HzZ5h833erSXRlttZuIIRDO8ahAFalB7tkpZDECu5x8WkhlnMyvaR6oTyxALb8ofzDtEd3it L/U4ITIxdgkcESqCT7DDL64scIrT5R3GX3BNNa/5QP8AKj/tqeX/APqHORH1S9xbMn91h/rQ+5vz l5a0/wAzfnRZ6TqTzizGgifhBK0R5rdSqDVfZsYSqFjvXUYRk1IjLlwfpXeRPL1j5c/N7WdI095j ZJpMUqrPI0pDPKlTU4zlcAfNOmxDHqJRHLhS3yyzJ+TXndkJVhd6oQwNCDxXJS+sfBrw/wCLZPfJ ifm3yJoun/l7peu28lz+kLrTLW7lZ52ZfVmWMvRT0HxnbNlpoCWOcjziXQdojw54gP442VTWiTqP kwnrzP8AyaTNvl+rG8/i+nJ+OqHuNBsta8+atBetL6cEEDxiOQpuVAPTISwjJmkD3BlHMceGJHeU R5P0+HTfNuv6fbs5toEtfTEjFyOcfM7n3bJ6WAhlnEchTHVTM8UJHmbSOH/yTU/+uP8AqLXMYf4o fx/E5J/xsfj+FOvONpHe3nliymZ1guJHSUIxUkcE7jMjVR4jAHkXH0suETI5hQHl+x0TzzoMVk0v C4W6MokkL1KQtTr88j4MceaFdb+5l40smGZPSvvTfQf+U080/wDRh/yYOX4f77J/m/c0Zv7nH/nf extWZfyYDKSrDoQaH/e7MT/kJ+P5zl/8i/x/Nb80+UtL0rQ4NQtHnFwZYAS0rMKOd9sdRpowgJC7 2XT6mU5mJqt0/wBV/wDJh6J/zDXH/ETmTk/v4+4uLj/uJe8JZD5a0vWPNHmKS+Mq/V5YeJjkKCjR VNafLKhgjkyT4ulfc3HUSx44cPW/vSfWNI8n3FrHZ+XrqS91i9mitbOATO9XmcLutN61pmLqI4RD 0mz73J08sxn6hQ9z7u/wTYf8q7/wTUfUv0V+iOdP2Pq/oc6ePf55rnZMikjjljaORQ8bgq6MAVKk UIIPUHFXwrq2jWnlH8w7PyNLbIl5pfm2zudOuzGPUl025YPEDIBvxqhIJ6n22qmDufJ2GnyRuEa3 4wfg9Jtv/J/3f/gNj/qMTMY/3fxd0P8AGz/U/ShPyq0uz1Xy75z029QyWl5r+owzoCVJR0iBFRQj DlNEHyYaKAlDJE8jOX6EDD+WH5GTeYpvLka8tZgjEklp9anrQ9VB5ULAbleoG+HxJ1fRgNHpTPg/ i95TL83bOCy0PybZ268be21/TYYVJJISOOVVFTudhkcRsn3NmviIxgB0nFXuf/J/2n/gNn/qMfEf 3fxZH/Gx/U/Sk3nryx+RGn65NceaJvQ1XUHNxLGsty7EyEnkyQ8+Ck+IAyUJTI2adTh0sZXP6j7/ ANCban5f8qaL+T/mFPK5DaVeWlxdpIsrTK7PEELB2LdowKZESJmLbZ4scNPLg+kglK9a/wCUD/Kj /tqeX/8AqHOEfVL3Fqyf3WH+tD7k6/M/y3+Vk0sOuedn9GRYxawP6sysyIzPxWKElmoZCTRcjjlL lFu1mHAfVl9yp+WPlz8sbcTa15JcTCZPq88gllcqKh+LRynkh2B3AxySlyknR4cA9WJLPyk0yy1T yP5h06+XnZ3eq38VwoYrVG4hviFCNsllNSB8mvQwEsUgeRlJgWt+X/yNOsR6bo1wss+6SATXDIZK 0AWVv3bf7Fs2/Z0ITBGT6ujy/bR8OQ8D6a9XVd5niSLXvKkSCiR3EiqOuyooGbbUCp4x5ug05uGQ +S3zbo/kNbr9Ia+3p3E4AB5ycmCALskdTt8sGpxYb4p8ynTZc1cMOQR3lHSvKttBJeeXyHiuKLI4 d33SpAIc1U/Flmmx4wLh1atTkyk1k6MQh/8AJNT/AOuP+otcwR/ih/H8Tnn/ABsfj+FmHmHSvLl5 pVtPrxC21qoKuXZAC4A/ZIqTTpmdnx45RBnyDgYMmSMiIcylvlPSPy/lvlvtBf1Lu15EVeUModSh PCShpRutMq02LAZcUOY97dqcucR4Z8j7kZoP/Kaeaf8Aow/5MHLMP99k/wA37mvN/c4/8770L5L0 yz1T8vLOxvEL203qeooJUnjcuw3G/VchpcYngETy/az1eQwzmQ5/sQ9h5Q/Lq61CeztB6l5ZEGWM TSVB9t6NQ7GnQ5CGmwGRA5jzZT1WcRBPI+SO1X/yYeif8w1x/wAROWZP7+PuLXj/ALiXvDtE/wCO 95s/14f+TBxxfXk+H3Ll+jH8fvRX/OMPleDzT5/0OU26/U/KcE2o303AAvdvMwtUZqVJX4XX/VOa ScwYxA6frd5CBEpE9f1Pt3Km12KvB/8AnI3Qn0PWvL35pWkPOPSZF07zCiryLWM70jlpT/dUjkfN l8MhkjYpytLm8OYl3fcxDTp4bj895riBxJBN5ZSSKRTVWVruMqwPgQcxD/d/F38CDqrH+p/pSbyf qV5pn5e/mJqFlJ6V3a6xqssElAeLrFGVahqNslMXKPuDTp5mOHKRzEpIHU/IWgW/5O23meFZU8yR WkOtDWRIfrTXU6pK/KTqVq2w7detSSJnjro1z0sBpxMfXXFfW05/Ma7uLzyd5Bu7hudxc6xpEsz0 Aq7wOzGgoNycjjG59xbtXInHjJ6yj9yZXP8A5P8AtP8AwGz/ANRj4B/d/FtP+Nj+p+lS/LzR9Lv/ ADJ55vr61iu7p9XltDJOiyH0I0WkY5A/D8W4+WOQkAe5jpMcZTyEizxUxzy4iwflD+YNlHta2N/q tvaRdRHEsSEIParHJy+uPwcfDtp8g6AyTHWv+UD/ACo/7anl/wD6hzkR9UvcWzJ/dYf60PuTHV7O 1v8A8+dNhvYluIbXQWuLeKUBkSY3Micwp25ccANY/i2ZIiWqAO9Q/S7y3a22n/nb5itbKNba2udL t7maCIBUaUOq8+I2r8R+84yNwC4YiOpkBsOEJB5Xkkj/ACb88PGxRxdarRlNCKoo65OX1j4NGE1p 8nvkk/nfRdJt/wAodDeC0iik/RVpdeoigN68ojaSTl15MWNc2elF4chPQug7THDkwAbXDdAa7I8m qeTpHPJ3kLMx7kxoSc22Y3LG89hFRyK8Frb3P5h30lxGJWtrKH0OY5BObGpUHpkhEHOb6RDEyIwC usit8sxRWvnPzLaW6iK2H1WRYlFFDPFyYgdqlsdOAMswOWydQScMCee7HIf/ACTU/wDrj/qLXMQf 4ofx/E5Z/wAbH4/hT7zVFHcal5Vtp1ElvJOTJE26sVRaVHfrmTqBcsYPK3F05qOQjnSpqlvBbfmB oD28awtcRXSTlAF5qkRZQ1OtDhyRAzwrraMcicE76UiNB/5TTzT/ANGH/Jg5PD/fZP8AN+5jm/uc f+d96QWd7dWX5PC4tZDFOqsqyLsQHvCjUPb4WOY0ZmOlsc/+POTKAlq6PL/jq/zF5e07QdD03UtK DW1/aSxKLlT8UglPx+p/NX+zpjnwxxwjKO0gjBnlknKMt4lONV/8mHon/MNcf8ROX5P7+PuLRj/u Je8Ia11S30rU/OGoT7xwPbtx/mYxUVf9kxAyMcghLJI9K+5nLGZxxxHW/vfTH/ONfkOfyx+Xyajq MYTXPMsn6Tv9qMqSCtvER24oeVOxYjNFKRJsu9jEAUHrGBLsVQWuaLp2uaPe6PqUQnsL+F7e5iPd JF4mngR1B7HFINPinSrPz1+Xn5t3ugPpbeYb3T9Oew02P10tTLp5nWeGZXcOGoo48R9ncfs5TliC O7d2WhzzGTYcfpob1taKsbT8z7Xyt5m0H/Bcr/4iuru6+s/XIB6H1tFXjwoefDh15CvtlZMbBvk5 UY5xCcPD+sk8x1R99dfmfdfl6vk//A0qcbCHT/r316A/3KKnqelxHXhWnP6cAEeK7bJSznD4fh9K uwlHnTXfPKeXfKem6l5RksE0zUtPFtcNeRSfWZ7eJ0SEKqfB6m5qSaZKEY2SC06jLl4IRlCuGUev Ok7l1D8z38/xebv8Cyj0tNOm/Uvr0G9Zml9T1OP+VTjx+nIVHhq24yz+L4nh/wANVYVPK+q/mfoV 3rdx/gSW4/TN/JqHH6/AnpeoAPTrwblTj12+WMhE1vyThnngZHw/qN8wlFjafmfa+VvM2g/4Llf/ ABFdXd19Z+uQD0PraKvHhQ8+HDryFfbJExsG+TVGOcQnDw/rJPMdURe/8rPutB8p6T/gmVP8MXWn 3XrfXYD9Y/R8Zj48eI9P1K1rVqe+AcNk3zZS8cwhHw/oMTzG9IuXUPzPfz/F5u/wLKPS006b9S+v Qb1maX1PU4/5VOPH6cFR4atkZZ/F8Tw/4aqw60v/AMz7fz3fea/8Cyt9cso7L6l9egHH02Dc/U47 149OP04kR4atYyzjKcnh8xVWEs020/M+y8ma55a/wXLJ+mpbqX639cgX0vrQAp6dDy40/mFckTHi Bvk1wjnjjlDw/qvqOqX+bZvP1z5R0/yzd+U5LNrWwgsluTdxPzFuEX1OAUUrw6cvpzZaMSOOcYDi 4j8nR9qnhnjOT0GEa77/AFJPev5wubjRpv8ADrp+iG5cfrEZ9T4QvWg4/Z982MzlJieD6fN0sBiA kOP6vJXt73zhF5gutX/w27fWYY4fQ+sxjj6ZrXlx3r8slGeUTM+DmO9jKGIwEOPke5ZY3PnC11/U 9W/w47/pFYV9D6zGOHopw+1Q8q/IYISyicpcH1V17kzjiMIx4/pvp3pamn+cF8mv5b/QTnm3L636 8e374S/3f0U+1lIhl8Lw+D43522meLxfE4/hXlSYajN5wvb3SLn/AA48f6Kcvw+sxn1KqFpWg49P fLZnLIxPB9Pm1QGKIkOP6vJdfXPnC61/TNW/w46fo5Zl9D6zGefrJw+1QcafI4ZyymcZcH03171h HEISjx/VXTuX2F75wtNa1TU/8Nu/6T9D9z9ZjHp+hGU+1xPLlWvQYYTyxnKXB9Vde5E4YpQjHj+m +nekmnv5k1D8v49Fs9Faa2lr6d+JkAPG5Mh/dkA9Rx+175jwOSWDgEdu+/NyJjHHPxmW/dXkm3mC bzhq+kx6f/hx4ODxv6v1mN6+menGi9fnl2Y5Zx4eCvi0YRihLi47+C66ufOE/mGx1j/Djr9Tiki9 D6zGeXqAivKm1K+GGUspyCfBy81jHEMZhx8/JO/yb8iaj+ZH5oXa6la/V/LumXEV/rtsWEitJCvC G2LgAN6jBuQ/l5d6ZrdRllKRvbfk7HT4oxiK325vuIAAUGwHQZjuS7FXYq7FXlP5+fljqHmjR7bz D5ZYwedfLhafSpowOU0fWS2NQQ3Lqgbau3RjkZC2zHkMTYNEPANN1/8ANDUfI195ptvOyF9Nila+ 0x9OtVlilhFWiY8O/Y0/pmOYxEqp3UMueWI5Bk5cxwhHXsv5v2vkFfN585RtG1jFf/U/0fahqTIr 8OfDtz60wDg4qpnI6gYvE4+l/SEm87ad+Y8/l/ypqWreaEvYtR1LT3soBZQRG3uJ43eOUsijn6Yq OJ2OSgY2QA06iGYwhKU7uUa2GxZ7/hH85P8AqfYv+4Za/wDNOVcUO5z/AANR/qn+xCReWYvzg1y6 1q3TzpHAdHvpLBmOnWreoYwDzHwDjXl0yUuAVtzaMI1EzIeJ9Jr6Qp+Tf+VweZoNUlTznHa/ozUZ 9NYNp1q/MwBT6goi05c+mM+CPRGn/MZAf3lVIj6R0ZD/AIR/OT/qfYv+4Za/805Hih3OR4Go/wBU /wBiGPSf8rgTz3F5S/xnGZJdOOpfW/0da8QBK0Xp8OH+TWtcl6OG6cc/mPF8PxP4b+kOtf8AlcFx 53vfKo85xrJZ2aXpu/0dakMJGC8OHDanLrXE8HDdLH8wcpx+JyF/SEf5k0v84tD0DUNYfzvHOthA 9wYRptqpYRrXjy4mlcETAmqZ5oaiEDLxOQ/mhhvm2f8AMqHypp/mW+8zpdC5sYbyO3FlbxlFnCNw 5KtDTn1pm10RlHHOUDwiJ97zfaw454xl9ZnGx0r5KVtpPn2e2inHmRFEqK/H6nCachWnTNvHHnIv j+wPPyyYAa4PtKCgTz3Lr11pP+IFDW0KTGb6rDRvUNKU49srAzGZjx8h3BsJwiAlwcz3lbZf47ut d1HSR5gVG04Qs031WEh/WTn047UwQ8YzlHj+mugWfgiEZcH1X1KafoPz7/1Mqf8ASHD/AEy7wc/8 /wCwNPjYP5n2lLb5PPdprGmaYfMCu2pevxl+qwgJ6CB9xx3rXKpjNGcY8f1X0HRugcMoSlwfTXU9 Vt1/juDX7LRz5gVmvI5JRN9VhAX0wTTjx3rTxwS8YTEOPn5BY+CYGfBy8ymn6D8+/wDUyp/0hw/0 y7wc/wDP+wNPjYP5n2liWmyebNM8gx6xZausVlFy9Oy9CJiOVyYz+8YMftMWzCxnLDBxiW3dXm52 QYp5+Ax3778k315/PekaUmoNr6zB3jT0xawqR6nevE9MvzHNCPFx/YGjCMM5cPB9pVL+3/MQarp2 hadrX6S1vV5RDaWMVrCjEHYyM1DwVe7HpuegOV6nJlxDedk+QZ6bHiynaFAeZfZH5T/lvp35feTr XQrZhPeEmfVL2lDcXTgc3334inFa/sgd81Lt2Y4q7FXYq7FXYq+Xf+cnPyIn53nn3ynamT1UZvMW lQ8hy+E1vUVCtSvWRf8AZUPxYGYNsR1X8yPJM/5LpoMWqI2rjR7a1NpwlDetHEislSnHYqe+Yoxy 4783eT1eI6bgv1cIDDdfj/KYeX/LR02+d9TN3ZfpuMy3RCQGNvrJAb4V4vT7G/hlkeOzbh5Rp+CH CfVYvn8WYeh/zjh/1dpf+kjUMr/edzmVo+/7ZKn5W+ffy68tf4itH1Vbeyl1SSXTfUE0he34KqNy 4s3b9rfHJCRpOi1WHHxC9uLbnyY75Tm/J69fXbvzRqDxXc+r3clnwkuow9q/Fo34wim7Fuu+Tlxi q7nGwHTniMzvxHv5J96H/OOH/V2l/wCkjUMh+87nIrR9/wBskB5f8w/ld5c/NSK+0jUuGgnSGjlu ZTcS/wClNOSU/eBn+wqnwyUoyMd+dteLLgx57ifTw+fO1ur69+VnmH80dQ1DWdSLaKdPhS2uYmuI qzqwBX92Ff7Neu2IjIR25rky4MmcmR9PD5rPNMP5Djy5qR0fUpJdVFvJ9SjM96waXj8Ao/wnfxxj 4l7ozDS8B4T6q25obzj538rX35Z6TpNpqCS6jb6VaW01uFkBWWNYw61KhduJ75sNNMRxZAeZOzp+ 0T4mTCY7iMKPkktrH+Vv1WH1rxxNwX1B6tzs1BXp75nxGmoWfvdNI6mzQ+5d5e1vydo/ma/ktrzh p0tvEsUj+q9XBqwqwLYcGXFDIaPppc+LLPGLHqtCvfeStS83axeandn6nItv9UlRpkDFYgr/AGAD sR3yBnhnlkZHbaufczEM0MUREb73y70b6f5T/wDLa/8AyNussrTd/wB7Xeq7vuQq33kfTfNOi3mm XZ+rR/WfrsjtM4XlDxj+2CdyT0yHHhhkiYnbe+fcz4M08chIb7Vy71TzJrflHV/NGmyT3nPTYoJV uJE9VOLGpUVADdfDDny4p5I2fTSMGLLDHKh6rVvT/Kf/AJbX/wCRt1kq03f97G9V3fcxfj5T/wAE V9dv8Qf755S0/wB6P5f7v+63/tzD/deDz9f7f1OZ+98bl6P2frZV5x8yaLq/l2HTNMn+uX8ksCx2 sSSF3atOKjjuSdhTMvV6mEsdA2dnD0mmyRyWRQ3fTH/OOn5GDyPpp8w68gk826lHQoTyFlbt8XoI WqfUP+7DX/JHQltSTbtwKe1YEuxV2KuxV2KuxV2KvnD8zvyVvPJusT+ePIGlRahpctX8weVGjDgr Xk01mpVuNKn4F+z2BX4RXOFhytNqDjldX5d/7XlGq+abnz7Y6e3lzySQmlanBeXTwNAxZYg9YXCo hXny77bZUI8PMuwnmOcDgx/TIHp8mTaP+YU+s2Cahpf5atd2chYJPG0BUlTxbrF2IyBx1zk5OPVG YuOKx8P1I3/FOuf+Wsl++3/6pYOEfzmfjS/1H7nf4p1z/wAtZL99v/1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yCs/zCnv L+90+1/LVpbzTigvoFaDlEZQWTl+6/aCnCcdfxMI6okkDFuOfL9SN/xTrn/lrJfvt/8Aqlg4R/OZ +NL/AFH7nf4p1z/y1kv32/8A1Sx4R/OXxpf6j9yC0r8wp9Wgkn038tWuoYZWgkeNoCFljpyU1i6i uE465yYQ1RmLjiv5fqSnzT5g1aa4gMn5fSWJCGiEw/Fv12jGbfsyRjE1Hj3ec7e9c43+62+bHLjz TJbTwQT+UjHNdMUt0Jiq7DcgfBmwlqKIBx83Rx09gkZOSI/TOo/9SY/3xf8ANGT8WX+psfCj/qn3 u/TOo/8AUmP98X/NGPiy/wBTXwo/6p96HPmmQX4sD5SP1xo/WEFYuXp148vsdKjIfmPVw+Huy/L+ ni8TZEfpnUf+pMf74v8AmjJ+LL/U2PhR/wBU+936Z1H/AKkx/vi/5ox8WX+pr4Uf9U+9QuvM81p6 P1nyi0X1iVYIeRi+KR68VHwdTTIS1BjV4+bKOnErrJySrQ9XvNHtbDy9L5Za81iYslrH8LSzPJIx QBArv+1TMeGo8GIjKG7kz0/jSMoz2fTv5G/kEPLtyvnLzfHFP5tuF5W1mir6GnKw+wgHwtLTYsOn QV3Y6/JMyNl2GOAiKD3DIM3Yq7FXYq7FXYq7FXYq7FXjP5k/kG13qsnm/wDL26XQPNwq1xB9myvu 7LMgBCs381KE9RX4hGUQQ34c8oSsGj+ObzD8p9ct/KdnH+X/AJqik0PzJZyylIL0BI51lkZlMMtS j1rQb/F+zXMXPA3buuzNVAQGMmpfem+t/mjqEevX2j+WvLdx5il0qg1SeKVYI4nIrwUlJObbHbY1 6VyAx7WTTlZNaRMxhEz4ebJfJ/mzTvNOhxatYB40dmjmt5RSSKVDR43HiP1ZCcTE05OnzjLHiDFf IP8A5M/8xf8AjLpv/JiXLJ/TFxdL/f5f837imvnT8wW0HUrLRdM0qbXNfv0M0OnwuIgsKkgySSEP xFQabdj0yMMdizsG3UargkIxHFI9FTyT59TzHPf6de6fLo2vaYVF7pk7ByquKo6OAvNT408OxGCc K35hOn1XiEgjhlHmGO/k/qFpp3kvX9QvH9K0tNV1CaeQ78UjCsxoPYZPKLI9zj6CQjjkTyEpMX8y /mpeX5s9VuvLl1YeXpvhttSkkVmeNmosjQhfhU/6x9q5uezMvgxNixe57nlu3r1M4kek0aB/iCV+ a2DeYvKzKaqbmQgjoRxXNrqf7zH73n9N/d5Pci9c81yWOpR6Xp1hJqeosnqyQowjWOOtAWchgK5P NqeGXDEcUmGHTcUeKR4Yojy55ji1mO4Rrd7O+s39O7tJN2QmvHegqDQ5PBn8S9qI5hjnweHW9g8i ls3/AJM6D/tkn/k+2Un/ABgf1P0to/xc/wBf9CaeYvMMOi28TGF7q6uZBFa2kX25HP8ADL8+cYxy snkGnBgOQ86A5lB6T5ue41BtO1awfSb30zNEsrh0eNftEOAo2yvHqblwyHCWzJpqjxRPEFP9GeYP zH1W00TyPatdzafdxXVzrDDjY25jDBechBB3atACTT4Q2YOt1cTQjzBu3N0WjkLMuRFU+mfym/I3 y95DVtSnkOsea7lf9M1u4HxDkPiS3U19NO3ie5psNZKRkbPN2kYiIocnpWRZOxV2KuxV2KuxV2Ku xV2KuxV2Kse87fl/5R866WdN8yadHewivoykcZoWI+1FKtHQ/I0PeuNJBp4XP+Sf5lflpcXd55Dk i81aBcyetc6Pd8YdQWgpVJhRZCFHX7kyrJjEnO0utliO3I9D+tif5SectG0eTXtG8yO2ga3eaxc3 y6fqKtbsqXCxhVLSBF5BlIoaHKc2M7V3Oy7P1UAJCR4TKRO/mnn5eukn5mfmG8bB0aTTCrKaggwS 7gjIZPpi5GlP77L/AJv3Igqp/PkEgEr5XqpPY/pCm30HB/k/iy/5Ff8AJP8A3yhpI/5Dtrn/AGxo P+TiYT9A97GH+NS/qhjPlv8A8kx54/5itU/4iuTl9Y+DjYf8Wye+SG8/f+Se0P8A7Ydj/wAQhzaa P+5y+90Pa397g/qJDrP/AB0fJn+uf+TSZtcv1Y3n8X05Px1ROlgf8rE1s9/qtv8A8RXJY/7+XuDD J/cR95b0P/lPfMv+pZ/8mRjh/v5/D7lzf3EPj96neTwQfmTFLPIsUS6SS0jkKoHrt1J2wSIGos/z A less likely scenario:
Republicans keep both chambers

Just because Democrats are favored to take back the House doesn't mean they will. And if Democrats couldn’t win the easier chamber to flip, they almost certainly wouldn't hold the Senate, either. A Republican Congress would set Trump up for his best-case scenario, a repeat of a Republican Congress. But just how much would the party get done, given that they failed to pass major legislation besides a tax bill in their first two years?

Republican House Republican Senate
Impeachment

If Republicans kept control of Congress in what was supposed to be a good year for Democrats, expect their takeaway to be this: that working with Trump gets Republicans reelected. For the most part, Republicans in Congress were loath to directly oppose the president in his first two years, and they certainly didn't launch major investigations into him or his administration beyond a politically fraught and broadly criticized look at Russian election interference. So they would probably see no reason to start now.

Impeachment

Don't expect any significant resistance to Trump within a Republican-controlled Senate, especially since some of his biggest Republican detractors -- the late Sen. John McCain and retiring senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker -- won't be in Congress.

Legislation

Republicans could get a do-over on one of their party's biggest failures in 2017: repealing Obamacare. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has said this would be a top priority for his party, and it's something Trump desperately wants, as well. Republicans could also try to cut spending on federal welfare programs like Medicaid and Medicare. But would any of this get through the Senate?

Legislation

Even if Republicans add a few seats to their slim majority, they will likely not have enough votes to get anything past the 60-vote Democratic filibuster threshold. So expect Republicans to continue plowing through Trump's picks for the courts -- and maybe even a new attorney general, if the president fires the current one he's so frustrated with.

Appointees

The House doesn't have any say here since the Senate considers and confirms Trump’s political appointees and federal judges.

Appointees

Republicans would have a clear lane to continue to approve Trump's judicial nominees at a record pace. Expect that to continue, and for Republicans to seize any opportunity to replace a liberal justice on the Supreme Court with a conservative one, should there be anymore retirements in the next two years.

Leadership

Ryan is leaving, and the angling has been underway for months to replace him. If Republicans unexpectedly kept the House, it would likely be a three-person race for speaker among majority leader Kevin McCarthy, majority whip Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan.

Leadership

As we mentioned above, McConnell’s job would be pretty safe if he managed to keep control of the Senate in a tough year for Republicans.

