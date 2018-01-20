FEDERAL WORKERS AS A

Only about 1 in 6 of the 1.87 million civilian full-time federal employees live in the Washington, D.C. metro area, which includes Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and even a touch of West Virginia. The rest work around the country. The employee counts released by the Office of Personnel Management list the 50 metro areas with the most federal civilian workers, not including contractors, the Postal Service or intelligence workers.

Federal workers earn an average of just over $83,000 per year, and they will go without pay while the government is closed. After the 2013 shutdown, federal workers received back pay, though any workers who were furloughed received it after congressional action. Not all workers will be sent home — each agency makes decisions about which workers will remain.

Although the Washington area has the highest number of federal workers, government employees make up large shares of the workforce in many other areas, often near military bases. Federal civilians are 15 percent of the workforce in the small metropolitan area near Robins Air Force Base south of Macon, Ga. Similarly, federal civilian workers are 13 percent of the workforce in the Bremerton-Silverdale metropolitan area near Seattle. Federal workers are 16 percent of the workforce near the Patuxent Naval Air Station in Southern Maryland.

Share of federal employment by metropolitan area

Area Federal Workers Share of local workforce
California-Lexington Park, Md. 9,166 15.8%
Warner Robins, Ga. 13,703 15.3%
Bremerton-Silverdale, Wash. 16,975 13.1%
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. 283,511 8.4%
Huntsville, Ala. 16,121 7.2%
Fayetteville, N.C. 10,954 6.1%
Ogden-Clearfield, Utah 17,074 5.3%
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 47,144 5.2%
Urban Honolulu, Hawaii 21,668 4.2%
Dayton, Ohio 15,436 3.9%
Oklahoma City 24,842 3.6%
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 42,314 2.9%
Albuquerque 11,364 2.6%
El Paso 9,850 2.6%
Bakersfield, Calif. 8,818 2.4%
Colorado Springs 8,805 2.3%
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Tex. 27,391 2.3%
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 35,213 2.1%
Tucson, Ariz. 9,251 2.0%
Richmond 12,472 1.9%
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 18,926 1.7%
Jacksonville, Fla. 12,026 1.7%
New Orleans-Metairie, La. 8,640 1.4%
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ariz. 8,825 1.4%
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 20,009 1.3%
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 12,436 1.2%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 11,417 1.1%
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 15,725 1.1%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 32,397 1.1%
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 22,678 1.1%
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 33,061 1.1%
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 15,520 1.1%
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 12,078 0.9%
Columbus, Ohio 9,990 0.9%
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8,579 0.9%
Pittsburgh 10,197 0.9%
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 21,879 0.8%
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 8,776 0.8%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 9,122 0.8%
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 18,838 0.8%
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. 15,534 0.7%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Tex. 26,820 0.7%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 20,824 0.7%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 12,495 0.6%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 13,777 0.6%
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.,-Wis. 28,909 0.6%
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 56,964 0.6%
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 10,886 0.5%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Tex. 17,769 0.5%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 30,709 0.5%
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly labeled Ogden, Utah.

Sources:

U.S. Census, Major Work Locations of the Executive Branch, July 2017, US Office of Personnel Management.

Originally published Jan. 19, 2018.

