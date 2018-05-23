A group of House Republicans is bucking the rest of its party by attempting to force a vote on protecting immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. After Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) signed a rarely used “discharge petition” on Wednesday, just four more Republican signatures would force a House vote (if all 193 Democrats support it).
The districts that petition-signing Republicans represent
WA
MN
NY
MI
CA
PA
NJ
UT
NV
CO
TX
FL
The districts that petition-signing Republicans represent
WA
MN
NY
MI
CA
PA
NJ
NV
UT
CO
TX
FL
Some of the lawmakers represent competitive districts in traditionally blue states, such as California and New York. Three are from heavily Hispanic areas in South Florida. Others occupy more conservative seats.
While many have expressed their frustration at lack of progress on overhauling immigration, an analysis of their districts reveals other possible motivations for a typically loyal group to rebel against party leaders.
[Ryan losing grip on House GOP conference as midterms approach]
1 They represent the most Hispanic Republican districts
Representatives of seven of the 13 Republican districts with the largest share of Hispanics or Latinos have already signed the petition. All five whose districts are more than 60 percent Hispanic have signed it.
They include Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Fla.), who introduced the petition, and Rep. Jeff Denham (Calif.), who wrote it. Four bills would be considered in the voting scenario, including at least two that would grant legal status to “dreamers.”
Notable petition signers
Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Fla.): Curbelo has been leading the effort to force a vote. He represents one of three GOP districts with many Hispanics in South Florida.
Rep. David Valadao (Calif.): Valadao represents more estimated DACA recipients than any other Republican.
Rep. Will Hurd (Tex.): Hurd’s district has a longer stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border than any other. He introduced a bill that would grant permanent legal residency to dreamers, along with some border security measures.
In total, 13 of 21 signers represent districts that are either heavily Hispanic or that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 — in several cases both.
HOW HISPANIC GOP DISTRICTS ARE
More
Clinton
votes
More
trump
votes
75% Hispanic district
Signed
petition
More
hispanic
Curbelo
(FL–26)
50%
Other
Republicans
25%
0%
2016 presidential vote
Trump +50
More
Clinton
votes
More
trump
votes
HOW HISPANIC GOP DISTRICTS ARE
Diaz-Balart
(FL–25)
Valadao
(CA–21)
80%
Hispanic
district
Ros-Lehtinen
(FL–27)
Curbelo
(FL–26)
Hurd
(TX–23)
60%
Signed
petition
More
hispanic
Denham
(CA–10)
Knight
(CA–25)
40%
Other
Republicans
Amodei
(NV–2)
Faso
(NY–19)
Coffman
(CO–6)
Lance
(NJ–7)
20%
Love (UT–4)
Dent (PA–15)
Reichert (WA–8)
Upton (MI–6)
Costello (PA–6)
Collins
(NY–27)
Paulsen (MN–3)
0%
Katko (NY–24)
Stefanik (NY–21)
Trott (MI–1)
Clinton +25
2016 presidential vote
Trump +25
Trump +50
More Clinton Votes
More Trump votes
HOW HISPANIC GOP DISTRICTS ARE
More Clinton votes
More Trump votes
80%
Hispanic
district
Valadao
(CA–21)
Signed
petition
Diaz-Balart
(FL–25)
Ros-Lehtinen
(FL–27)
Curbelo
(FL–26)
Hurd
(TX–23)
60%
More
hispanic
Denham
(CA–10)
Knight
(CA–25)
40%
Other
Republicans
Amodei
(NV–2)
Faso
(NY–19)
Coffman
(CO–6)
Lance
(NJ–7)
20%
Love (UT–4)
Dent (PA–15)
Reichert (WA–8)
Costello (PA–6)
Collins
(NY–27)
Upton (MI–6)
Paulsen (MN–3)
Trott (MI–1)
Katko (NY–24)
Stefanik (NY–21)
0%
Clinton +25
2016 presidential vote
Trump +25
Trump +50
More Clinton votes
More Trump votes
2 Most face competitive reelection fights or are retiring
Twelve signers’ districts backed Clinton for president. Four of the signers have already announced that they are retiring. (Another already left Congress, but his signature still counts under House rules.)
Notable petition signers
Rep. Mike Coffman (Colo.): Clinton won the district in the Denver suburbs by nine percentage points.
Rep. Jeff Denham (Calif.): Denham’s race is ranked as a toss-up, and his district is more than 40 percent Hispanic.
Rep. Leonard Lance (N.J.): There are not many dreamers in Lance’s district, but he is facing a difficult reelection fight in a district that narrowly backed Clinton.
Lawmakers who are retiring: Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.), Ryan Costello (Pa.), Dave Reichert (Wash.) and Dave Trott (Mich.) are not seeking reelection this year. Rep. Charlie Dent (Pa.) already left Congress, but his signature still counts.
Those signees who are running for reelection face a more dire political situation back home than other Republicans.
Cook Political Report rates the districts of petition signers as more competitive than the rest of the Republican conference.
Signed
petition
Other
Republicans
7%
Toss-up or
Democrat-favored
11%
12%
53%
Leans
GOP
16%
70%
Likely
GOP
16%
Solid
GOP
16%
Note: Pennsylvania’s districts have been redrawn for 2018, so they are omitted here.
Toss-up or
Democrat-favored
Leans
GOP
Likely
GOP
Solid
GOP
Signed
Petition
53%
16%
16%
16%
Other
Republicans
7%
11%
12%
70%
Note: Pennsylvania’s districts have been redrawn for 2018, so they are omitted here.
Toss-up or
Democrat-favored
Leans
GOP
Likely
GOP
Solid
GOP
Signed petition
53%
16%
16%
16%
7%
11%
12%
70%
Other Republicans
3 Others are acting on behalf of farmers in their districts
Members have cited their districts’ reliance on agricultural workers as a reason for their support of the petition.
A stalwart Trump supporter, Rep. Chris Collins (N.Y.) opted to sign the petition, saying he wants to show farmers in his district that he is trying to help them.
Notable petition signers
Rep. Chris Collins (N.Y.): “Right now, my dairy farmers are saying to Republicans: You’ve got the House, the Senate, the White House, and you’ve got to give us a legal workforce, and I agree with that,” Collins told The Washington Post.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.): Congress must act on immigration “including for our agriculture workers,” Stefanik said in a news release.
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.): Dairy, apple and asparagus farmers in his district all rely on immigrant labor.
The immigration fight dealt another blow to farmers this month when members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus voted down the farm bill to demand a vote on their preferred immigration plan, though Republican lawmakers agree it lacks the votes to pass.
The conservative alternative
The petition-signing group consists of mostly Republicans with some of the most moderate voting records.
CO-SPONSORED
GOODLATTE-
mccaul BILL
Signed
petition
Curbelo
less
CONSERVATIVE
Goodlatte
MORE
CONSERVATIVE
LESS CONSERVATIVE
MORE CONSERVATIVE
Curbelo
Signed
petition
Other
Republicans
LESS CONSERVATIVE
MORE CONSERVATIVE
Curbelo
Signed
petition
Other
Republicans
Many more from across the ideological spectrum have signed on as co-sponsors of a more conservative bill sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (Va.) and Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.).
LESS CONSERVATIVE
MORE CONSERVATIVE
Other
Republicans
CO-SPONSORED
GOODLATTE-mccaul BILL
Goodlatte
LESS CONSERVATIVE
MORE CONSERVATIVE
CO-SPONSORED
GOODLATTE-
mccaul BILL
Other
Republicans
Goodlatte
That bill would grant only temporary status for dreamers, lower legal immigration levels, target “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with federal authorities and bolster border security.
Other Republicans are watching how negotiations with leadership play out before they sign the petition to bring up a vote, which needs only four more signatures to move ahead.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.
About this story
Petition signers from the U.S. House Clerk. Demographic data from U.S. Census Bureau. Election results from Polidata. Estimated DACA recipients from the University of Southern California’s Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration. Lawmaker ideology comes from the first dimension of the DW-Nominate index, which scores a lawmaker's voting record between -1 (most liberal) and 1 (most conservative). Read more.
More stories
White House, House GOP leaders reopen talks on immigration
The election-year uprising by Republican moderates forced Ryan and the White House to revive talks on the divisive issue. It was unclear if any compromise could secure the votes.
Analysis | The House GOP’s internal immigration battle, laid bare
One word: November.
Analysis | Another House Republican falls short in a bid for higher office
Only two of six House Republicans running for statewide office have succeeded.