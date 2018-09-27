As Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford give their testimony, the images on major news networks will all look similar. Senators asking questions, Kavanaugh and Ford answering them. But, in an age where viewers’ attention spans are shrinking, the text bar at the bottom of the screen has become critical.
What the networks are currently displaying in their caption panels
About this story
Chyron data comes from Post staff reports and the Internet Archive’s Third Eye API.
More stories
How #MeToo has changed the D.C. power structure — so far
Before Brett Kavanaugh, 27 federal officials or candidates were tied to allegations of abuse or sexual misconduct. Here’s what happened to them.
What Democratic control of Congress would mean for Trump
Control of Congress is up in the air this November. If Democrats take back one or both chambers, here’s our analysis for what that will mean for President Trump.
How easy is it to vote in your state?
Here’s how to get ready for November’s elections in your state.