As Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford give their testimony, the images on major news networks will all look similar. Senators asking questions, Kavanaugh and Ford answering them. But, in an age where viewers’ attention spans are shrinking, the text bar at the bottom of the screen has become critical.

What the networks are currently displaying in their caption panels

Related stories
How chyrons took on a life of their own Kavanaugh hearing: Christine Blasey Ford gives Senate testimony about sexual assault allegation California professor, writer of confidential Brett Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault The problem with making a sex-crimes prosecutor the face of Senate Judiciary Republicans ‘Seared into my memory’: Christine Blasey Ford’s opening statement to the Senate, annotated

About this story

Chyron data comes from Post staff reports and the Internet Archive’s Third Eye API.

Share

More stories

How #MeToo has changed the D.C. power structure — so far

Before Brett Kavanaugh, 27 federal officials or candidates were tied to allegations of abuse or sexual misconduct. Here’s what happened to them.

What Democratic control of Congress would mean for Trump

Control of Congress is up in the air this November. If Democrats take back one or both chambers, here’s our analysis for what that will mean for President Trump.

How easy is it to vote in your state?

Here’s how to get ready for November’s elections in your state.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics